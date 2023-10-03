About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD Large Screen Signage Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

UHD Large Screen Signage Display

98UM5J-B

UHD Large Screen Signage Display

(2)

UHD Large Screen Signage Display

A man is watching an advertisement on the big screen of a sports store.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Slim Design

Being slim, a closer installation to the wall is advised. Additionally, this increases the screen’s immersive experience and provides a sophisticated design, improving the installed-space’s décor.

The bezel size of UM5J is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5J 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.

Super High Resolution

Delivering immersive viewing experience by 4 times higher definition picture quality than FHD.

This image illustratively compares FHD resolution and UHD resolution. This image indicates that the screen with UHD has 4 times higher resolution than FHD, so contents can be seen more vivid and colorful.

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.

*Internal Built-in Speaker Support (L/R max 10 W).

High Brightness

With a great brightness of 500 cd/m², UM5J series clearly deliver contents and attract public attention, which is the ultimate display for market of retail, cooperate etc.

UM5J has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

Support HDMI CEC Command

This allows you to use the LG Remote Controller to control the basic functions of connected HDMI devices.

UM5J has a function called HDMI-CEC, so when HDMI is connected, other devices connected to the TV can be easily operated using an LG Remote Controller.

*The LG Media Player and LG Remote Controller may appear differently than the actual ones.

Print

All Spec

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

LG Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual

Optional

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/B/L/R: 17mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

2440 x 1468 x 275mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

2198 x 1253 x 79.5mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

105Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

800 x 400 or 800 x 800mm

Weight (Head)

78Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / NO

Safety

UL / CB

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1706 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1911 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

N/A

Max.

560W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

N/A

Typ.

500W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

DCI 85%

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

200,000:1

Life time

30,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

98

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 25%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

NO

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

NO

SuperSign Control+

NO

SuperSign WB

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

YES

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

NO

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

NO

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

NO

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

NO

Crestron Connected

NO

External Input Rotation

NO

Fail over

NO

Gapless Playback

NO

Group Manager

NO

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

NO

Local Contents Scheduling

NO

Local Network Sync

NO

Network Ready

NO

No Signal Image

NO

OS Ver. (webOS)

Non-webOS

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

NO

PM mode

NO

Pro:Idiom

NO

RS232C Sync

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

NO

SI Server Setting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

NO

SNMP

NO

Status Mailing

NO

Tile Mode Setting

NO

USB Plug & Play

NO

Video Tag

NO

Wake on LAN

NO

webRTC

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

What people are saying