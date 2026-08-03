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Por qué elegir la pantalla comercial de LG

Soluciones B2B personalizadas

Ofrecemos una amplia línea de productos para diversos espacios comerciales, junto con servicios integrados, desde la fabricación hasta la gestión.

Socio confiable
 

Ofrecemos productos de alta calidad y servicios de garantía integrales respaldados por casi 70 años de experiencia.

Tecnología de vanguardia

Ofrecemos consultoría experta, respaldada por años de experiencia en proyectos de gran escala y soluciones avanzadas diseñadas para potenciar tus espacios.

Construyendo un futuro sostenible

Nuestras iniciativas están alineadas con estándares y marcos ESG reconocidos, y trabajamos activamente para cumplir con los estándares de sostenibilidad de la industria.

Explora nuestras soluciones de pantallas

Una pantalla LED de producción virtual LG crea un paisaje urbano envolvente como telón de fondo para cine y televisión. Tecnología de señalización digital de LG que permite un entorno de estudio realista con equipo de cámara y artistas.

Una pantalla LED de producción virtual LG crea un paisaje urbano envolvente como telón de fondo para cine y televisión. Tecnología de señalización digital de LG que permite un entorno de estudio realista con equipo de cámara y artistas.

LED Signage

Una amplia gama de soluciones de señalización LED para interiores y exteriores

diseñadas para crear experiencias llamativas, impulsadas por

tecnología líder en la industria.

LED Signage Más información

LG MAGNIT 

Gracias a la tecnología LED de tamaño micrométrico de LG, la pantalla LG MAGNIT Micro LED ofrece una experiencia de visión magnífica.

Más información

Indoor LED

Un portafolio integral que abarca desde pantallas LED de pitch fino hasta modelos LED todo en uno, diseñado para diversas aplicaciones en interiores.

Más información

Outdoor LED

Explora nuestros modelos LED de alta durabilidad, diseñados para entornos exteriores exigentes como estadios y publicidad exterior.

Más información
La señalización digital de LG en un salón de clases muestra un juego interactivo de búsqueda de palabras sobre el espacio. Las soluciones de pantallas educativas LG mejoran la participación de los estudiantes con contenido dinámico y visuales vívidos.

La señalización digital de LG en un salón de clases muestra un juego interactivo de búsqueda de palabras sobre el espacio. Las soluciones de pantallas educativas LG mejoran la participación de los estudiantes con contenido dinámico y visuales vívidos.

Digital Signage

Las soluciones de señalización digital de LG impulsan tus ventas con pantallas interactivas y contenido dinámico, generando beneficios diferenciales para tu negocio.

Digital Signage Más información

Estándar

Encuentra la señalización digital perfecta para tu negocio y explora nuestra línea completa de pantallas, desde formatos pequeños hasta grandes displays.

Más información

Interactivo

Experimenta el poder de la tecnología táctil interactiva, eficaz para salones de clase y salas de conferencias.

Más información

LG Kiosk y Pantallas Táctiles

Mejora la experiencia de pedidos, haciéndola más rápida y cómoda, con LG Kiosk que permite un procesamiento de órdenes eficiente y preciso.

Más información

Exteriores y Vitrinas

Explora la gama completa de nuestra línea para exteriores.

Más información
Una televisión comercial de LG muestra una escena urbana vívida con un auto clásico, diseñada para entornos de hotelería y de atención médica. Las soluciones de televisión para hospitalidad y atención médica de LG ofrecen experiencias personalizadas para los huéspedes con una calidad de imagen vibrante.

Una televisión comercial de LG muestra una escena urbana vívida con un auto clásico, diseñada para entornos de hotelería y de atención médica. Las soluciones de televisión para hospitalidad y atención médica de LG ofrecen experiencias personalizadas para los huéspedes con una calidad de imagen vibrante.

TV Comercial

Los televisores LG Hotel TV y Healthcare TV ofrecen experiencias personalizadas para huéspedes y usuarios de manera simple y eficiente

TV Comercial Más información
Pantalla comercial LG con imágenes vívidas de niños jugando en un campo de trigo.

LG Hotel TV con soluciones Pro:Centric te permite diferenciar tu hotel y optimizar su gestión.

Más información
imagen de televisión para atención médica

LG ofrece una gama completa de televisión para atención médica y servicios diseñados para mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas.

Más información
La plataforma de software y servicios de LG permite la administración de contenido, el control de la señalización digital y la eficiencia operativa. Soluciones empresariales de LG para comercios minoristas, de oficina y corporativos con soporte las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana

La plataforma de software y servicios de LG permite la administración de contenido, el control de la señalización digital y la eficiencia operativa. Soluciones empresariales de LG para comercios minoristas, de oficina y corporativos con soporte las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana

Software y servicios

Descubre LG Software & Service, una solución pensada para impulsar el valor de tu negocio en diferentes industrias. Administra contenido y controla tu señalización de forma sencilla, mejorando la eficiencia

Software y servicios Más información

LG Business Cloud

Una plataforma integrada de soluciones de software basada en la nube, que permite gestionar de forma flexible la señalización digital en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar.

Más información

Content Management Solution

Optimiza el ciclo de vida de tu contenido fácilmente.

Más información

Remote Management Solution

Controla y monitorea tu señalización sin interrupciones.

Más información

Servicios de mantenimiento

Una potente solución de mantenimiento con garantía de hardware y atención proactiva: soporte real más allá de la señalización para una confiabilidad a largo plazo.

Más información

Descubre los aspectos clave por industria

La señalización digital de LG en una tienda de comercio minorista de comida rápida muestra menús de hamburguesas y pantallas promocionales en el exterior del autoservicio
Comercio minorista
Más información ↗
Una pantalla digital de LG en una habitación de hotel muestra contenido de paisajes sobre una moderna zona de estar
Hospitalidad
Más información ↗
Una gran cartelera de LG para exteriores en un espacio público muestra el gráfico del oso de peluche “Life’s Good”
Espacios públicos
Más información ↗
Señalización digital de LG en un centro de transporte con un pasajero caminando frente a una pantalla de estación de tren
Transporte
Más información ↗
Pantalla digital de LG en un auditorio educativo mostrando mapas interactivos y contenido de aprendizaje
Educación
Más información ↗
Sala de reuniones corporativas de LG con una gran pantalla que muestra gráficos sobre el desarrollo de energías renovables
Corporativo
Más información ↗

Experimenta un showroom virtual a la medida

Explora la sala de exhibición virtual de LG y descubre escenarios de uso innovadores en diversas industrias.

Síguenos y mantente al día

Informe de aspectos clave de LG
Informe de aspectos clave de LG

Descubre cómo LG identifica las tendencias que marcarán los próximos años, desde los viajes de negocios y ocio hasta los espacios de reuniones híbridos.

Más información ↗
Soluciones VP LED de LG
Soluciones VP LED de LG

La solución VP LED de LG ahora impulsa a Studio V, uno de los estudios de producción virtual más grandes del mundo, ubicado en Studio Cube en Daejeon, Corea del Sur.​

Más información ↗
LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED
Una nueva era del cine en casa de lujo

Transforma tu espacio vital en una galería de luz y color con LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED.

Más información ↗

Maximiza el potencial de tu pantalla

Software de administración de contenidos de LG para pantallas de señalización digital en comercios minoristas. Soluciones empresariales de LG que permiten el análisis de tiendas, la actualización de contenidos y la interacción con los clientes.

Software de administración de contenidos de LG para pantallas de señalización digital en comercios minoristas. Soluciones empresariales de LG que permiten el análisis de tiendas, la actualización de contenidos y la interacción con los clientes.

LG Business Cloud

Sácale partido al potencial creativo de tu señalización.

LG Business Cloud Más información

Innovación para un futuro sostenible

El banner de sostenibilidad de LG, “Una vida mejor para todos”, muestra un exuberante bosque verde y un río, destacando la innovación para lograr un futuro sostenible

El banner de sostenibilidad de LG, “Una vida mejor para todos”, muestra un exuberante bosque verde y un río, destacando la innovación para lograr un futuro sostenible

Una vida mejor para todos

Innova hoy para lograr un futuro sostenible.

Una vida mejor para todos Más información
Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Ofrecemos soluciones personalizadas para impulsar el crecimiento óptimo de tu empresa.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
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Configurador LED

Configurador LED
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Descarga de recursos

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