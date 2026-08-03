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Software y servicios

Ayudamos a tu empresa a ahorrar tiempo y a gestionar las pantallas de señalización digital de forma más eficaz en múltiples ubicaciones.

Explora el software y los servicios de LG

LG Business Cloud

LG Business Cloud es una plataforma integrada de soluciones de software basada en la nube, que ofrece una administración flexible de pantallas de señalización en cualquier momento y lugar.

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Content Management Solution 

Optimiza el ciclo de vida de tu contenido con herramientas inteligentes de programación, creación y distribución en todas tus pantallas de señalización.

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LG SuperSign Cloud

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LG DOOH Ads

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LG Pro:Centric Cloud

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LG Pro:Centric Stay

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Remote Management Solution

Administración remota inteligente para un control, actualizaciones y monitoreo sin interrupciones, con alertas automáticas para problemas predefinidos del dispositivo.

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LG ConnectedCare

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LG ConnectedCare (DMS)

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LG SuperSign Control+

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LG SuperSign WB

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Servicios de mantenimiento

Una potente solución de mantenimiento con garantía de hardware y atención proactiva:

un soporte real más allá de la señalización para una confiabilidad a largo plazo.

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LG Business Cloud

Una plataforma integrada de soluciones en la nube que ofrece una administración flexible de las pantallas de señalización.

Visitar sitio web ↗
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Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

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