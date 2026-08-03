About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Commercial Display
Contáctanos
Pantalla de televisión comercial de LG para espacios premium de hospitalidad y entornos empresariales

Pantalla de televisión comercial de LG para espacios premium de hospitalidad y entornos empresariales

TV Comercial

La televisión para hotel y la televisión para atención médica de LG ofrecen experiencias personalizadas para los huéspedes de forma sencilla y sin complicaciones.

Explora LG TV Comercial

Hotel TV 

La televisión para hotel de LG con solución Pro:Centric te permite diferenciar y administrar mejor tu hotel.

Más información
  • Smart TV 4K UHD_43UM767H (ASIA)

    4K UHD Smart TV

    (43UM767H-ASIA)

  • Pantalla comercial de señalización LG UHD UR781C de 75 pulgadas para entornos empresariales

    4K UHD Smart TV

    (75UR781C-EU)

  • Televisión comercial esencial_55UN343H (NA)

    Televisión comercial esencial

    (55UN343H-NA)

Televisión para atención médica

LG ofrece una gama completa de televisión para atención médica y servicios diseñados para mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas.

Más información
  • Televisión con pantalla táctil inteligente de LG 15LN766A (NA)

    Televisión con pantalla táctil inteligente

    (15LN766A-NA)

  • Televisión para hospital con certificación UL 32LN662M (NA)

    Televisión para hospital con certificación UL

    (32LN662M-NA)

Obtén propuestas personalizadas

Asistente de administración de visualización de información de LG

Conoce a Liam, el chatbot de IA, y obtén respuestas rápidas y personalizadas.

Visitar sitio web ↗

LG Business Cloud

Una plataforma integrada de soluciones en la nube que ofrece una administración flexible de las pantallas de señalización.

Visitar sitio web ↗
Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Ofrecemos soluciones personalizadas para impulsar el crecimiento óptimo de tu empresa.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
white bg image

Configurador LED

Configurador LED
white bg image

Descarga de recursos

Descarga de recursos