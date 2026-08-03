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HVAC
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Por que elegir las soluciones LG HVAC?

Pericia

Como expertos técnicos, ofrecemos información profesional basada en la comprensión de los estilos de vida y proporcionamos soluciones de climatización con tecnologías personalizadas basadas en inteligencia artificial para los diversos espacios donde se ubican nuestros clientes.

Compromiso

Gracias a una profunda comprensión de nuestros clientes y a nuestra experiencia técnica, identificamos y resolvemos proactivamente los desafíos. Como socios, contribuimos al logro de los objetivos comerciales de nuestros clientes, brindándoles orientación práctica y soluciones confiables.

Integración

Gracias a nuestro conocimiento de diversos entornos y espacios, ofrecemos soluciones integrales que brindan experiencias integradas, manteniendo las condiciones adecuadas y favoreciendo la eficiencia energética.

Explora nuestras soluciones de HVAC​

Soluciones comerciales de HVAC de LG aplicadas en un moderno edificio de gran altura. Tecnología de control climático eficiente que mejora la comodidad y el valor empresarial.

Soluciones Comerciales

Las soluciones comerciales de HVAC de LG ayudan a aumentar el valor de tu espacio mediante tecnología.

Más información
Soluciones residenciales de HVAC de LG que brindan comodidad inteligente en el hogar familiar. Aire acondicionado de bajo consumo energético que crea un espacio habitable más saludable y sustentable.

Soluciones Residenciales

Las soluciones residenciales de HVAC de LG ofrecen una forma más inteligente de mantener la eficiencia en el consumo de energía.

Más información
Soluciones industriales de HVAC de LG con sistemas avanzados para grandes instalaciones. Tecnología climática confiable que optimiza el uso de energía y el rendimiento industrial.

Soluciones Industriales

Las soluciones industriales de HVAC de LG ofrecen tecnologías avanzadas para optimizar las operaciones industriales a gran escala.

Descubre los aspectos clave detrás de las soluciones

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Cassette ideal para espacios interiores

Más información

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Unidades Manejadoras de Aire

Más información
Imagen promocional de HVAC de LG con una mujer sonriente y un gráfico del producto. Life’s Good con tecnología LG diseñada para la comodidad y la sustentabilidad.

Imagen promocional de HVAC de LG con una mujer sonriente y un gráfico del producto. Life’s Good con tecnología LG diseñada para la comodidad y la sustentabilidad.

Life’s Good con soluciones hechas para tu mundo

Life’s Good con soluciones hechas para tu mundo Más información
Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Si deseas recibir un presupuesto para un producto que te interese o tienes cualquier otra pregunta, no dudes en comunicármelo.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
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Descarga de recursos

Descarga de recursos
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Soporte técnico

Soporte técnico
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Información técnica

Información técnica