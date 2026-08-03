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Monitores
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Un escritorio de consultorio médico con dos monitores que muestran imágenes de rayos X; el texto superpuesto dice “Nuestra precisión, tu visión”

Un escritorio de consultorio médico con dos monitores que muestran imágenes de rayos X; el texto superpuesto dice “Nuestra precisión, tu visión”

Nuestra precisión, tu visión

LG Electronics, líder en el mercado de monitores premium,

te ayuda a lograr una mayor confianza en el diagnóstico y los procedimientos.

Nuestra precisión, tu visión Más información

Explora las pantallas médicas de LG

Monitores médicos de LG que muestran resonancias magnéticas de mama y cerebro de alta resolución en una sala de diagnóstico hospitalaria. Optimizado para la precisión diagnóstica y los flujos de trabajo en radiología.
Monitores médicos LG instalados en un quirófano moderno que muestran múltiples transmisiones de cirugía en vivo. Visualización confiable para equipos quirúrgicos.
Un monitor para atención médica de LG utilizado en un consultorio médico para revisar las radiografías de tórax de los pacientes. Mayor eficiencia clínica con imágenes médicas precisas.
Sala de rayos X
Consultorio médico con un monitor de rayos X de LG para la revisión avanzada de diagnósticos por imagen.

Monitores LG seleccionados

Primer plano de un monitor clínico de LG con imágenes cerebrales multicolor para realizar una evaluación neurológica.

Monitores de Revisión Clínica

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Un médico analizando resonancias magnéticas cerebrales en un monitor para diagnósticos de LG de alta resolución para obtener imágenes médicas precisas.

Monitores de Diagnóstico

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Un equipo quirúrgico utilizando un monitor médico de LG durante una operación mínimamente invasiva con visualización de imágenes en tiempo real.

Monitores Quirúrgicos

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Una enfermera insertando un panel detector de rayos X digital portátil de LG en un equipo de imagen hospitalario para examinar a un paciente.

Detectores Digitales de Rayos X

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Un profesional de la salud revisando datos de pacientes en un monitor médico de LG en un entorno hospitalario para obtener diagnósticos precisos.

LCS Medical

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

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