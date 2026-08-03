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Pantallas grandes de señalización digital de LG en el interior de un comercio minorista con contenido publicitario vibrante

Pantallas grandes de señalización digital de LG en el interior de un comercio minorista con contenido publicitario vibrante

Digital Signage

LG te permite aprovechar la señalización digital para aumentar el poder y el alcance de tu marca. Lleva tu negocio al siguiente nivel.

Explora la señalización digital de LG

Estándar

Encuentra la solución de pantalla de señalización digital ideal para las necesidades de tu negocio con imágenes impresionantes.

Más información
  • Pantalla profesional de señalización LG UHD 55UJ30-E para soluciones empresariales

    Señalización UHD

    (55UL3Q-E)

  • Pantalla comercial de gran formato de señalización LG UHD 110UM5J-B

    Señalización Stretch

    (105BM5P-B)

  • Pantalla profesional de señalización UHD LG UHD 55UM5J-I para comercios minoristas y empresas

    Señalización UHD

    (65US5P-E)

Televisión profesional

Explora la línea de televisiones profesionales de LG, con resolución 4K UHD avanzada diseñada para ofrecer experiencias visuales impresionantes.

Más información
  • Pantalla LG MAGNIT LSAB UHD Micro LED para experiencias visuales premium

    UHD TV Signage

    (55UR640S)

  • Solución de pantalla LG LED All-in-One para entornos corporativos y de comercios minoristas

    UHD TV Signage

    (55UN640S)

Interactivo

Descubre la gama completa de productos LG CreateBoard. Experimenta el poder de la tecnología táctil interactiva, perfecta para salones de clase y salas de conferencias.

Más información
  • Pizarrón digital interactivo LG CreateBoard Standard 55TR3DK para salones de clase

    LG CreateBoard Standard

    (65TR3DQ)

  • Pantalla interactiva avanzada LG CreateBoard Pro 65TR3PJ para educación y empresas

    LG CreateBoard Pro

    (65TR3PN)

LG Kioscos y Pantallas Táctiles

LG Kiosk features customizable peripherals designed to enhance user experience and functionality, ensuring satisfaction for all users.

Más información
  • Pantalla interactiva de autoservicio del quiosco de LG 27KC3PJ-M

    LG Kiosk

    (27KC3P-M)

  • Solución de pantalla 32TNF5P de marco abierto y táctil para uso empresarial

    Touch Open Frame

    (32TNF5P)

  • Touch Open Frame 27TNF3K0 UHD para entretenimiento

    Touch Open Frame

    (27TNF3K)

Exteriores

Con la tecnología antidecoloración de LG, la señalización para exteriores y las pantallas orientadas a la ventana de LG ofrecen un rendimiento confiable.

Más información
  • LG MAGNIT 08XSF3K-B Señalización LED premium

    Pantalla Open Frame de alto brillo de 86" (86XF3SK-B)

  • LG LED All-in-One 22XE1J-B para señalización outdoor profesional

    Pantalla para exteriores FHD con clasificación IP de 1500 nits

    (22XE1J-B)

  • LG Home Cinema 08XE3FS-B para visualización inmersiva

    Pantalla para exteriores

    (86XE3FS-B)

OLED Signage

LG OLED Signage transforma los espacios con su innovadora pantalla transparente para crear experiencias envolventes.

Más información
  • LG OLED Signage 55EW5TP-M para soluciones de pantalla creativas

    OLED transparente

    (55EW5P-M)

     
    Más información
  • Pantalla interactiva táctil LG OLED Signage transparente 55EW6TP-A

    LG OLED transparente táctil (30EW5TP-A)

Video Wall

La señalización Video Wall de LG ofrece una experiencia de visión envolvente con opciones de tamaño versátiles.

Más información
  • Video Wall LG 55VH7H de 55" FHD 700 nits con bisel uniforme de 0.44 mm

    Video Wall de 55" FHD 700 nits con bisel uniforme de 0.44 mm

    (55VSH7J)

  • Video Wall LG 55VM5J de 55" FHD 500 nits con bisel uniforme de 0.44 mm

    Video Wall de 55" FHD 500 nits con bisel uniforme de 0.44 mm

    (55VSM5J)

  • Pantalla Video Wall FHD de 55'' 500 nits con bisel delgado LG 55VM5H

    Video Wall de 55'' FHD 500 nits con bisel delgado

    (55VM5J-H)

    Más información
  • Señalización Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55 pulgadas y 700 nits LG 55VH7J-H

    Video Wall de 55'' FHD 700 nits con bisel delgado

    (55VH7J-H)

    Más información

Diseña tu espacio a tu manera

Solución de configurador de Video Wall de LG para diseño personalizado de señalización digital

Solución de configurador de Video Wall de LG para diseño personalizado de señalización digital

Configurador de Video Wall

Configurador de Video Wall Más información

Obtén propuestas personalizadas

Asistente de administración de visualización de información de LG

Conoce a Liam, el chatbot de IA, y obtén respuestas rápidas y personalizadas.

Visitar sitio web ↗

LG Business Cloud

Una plataforma integrada de soluciones en la nube que ofrece una administración flexible de las pantallas de señalización.

Visitar sitio web ↗
Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Ofrecemos soluciones personalizadas para impulsar el crecimiento óptimo de tu empresa.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
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Configurador LED

Configurador LED
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Descarga de recursos

Descarga de recursos