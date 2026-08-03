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Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55''
Contáctanos

Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55''

Contáctanos

Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55''

55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H
LG Video Wall con bisel delgado FHD de 55'', 55VM5J-H

Características principales:

  • Brillo (típ.): 500 nit
  • Bisel: 1,74 mm (bisel de panel a bisel de panel), 1,3 mm (T/L), 0,44 mm (B/R)
  • Profundidad : 86,9 mm
  • Interface : HDMI/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB/ RS232C/ RJ45/ Audio/ IR
Más

Inmersión artística, magnetismo abrumador

Una gran pared de video instalada en la pared de la sala de exhibición de automóviles y el anuncio del automóvil está en la pantalla.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Pantallas grandes perfectas con bisel extremadamente estrecho

El bisel ultra delgado, con su BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel) de 1,74 mm, reduce drásticamente la interferencia del bisel y ofrece contenido inmersivo y fluido en pantallas de Video Wall ensambladas.

Una pared de video instalada en el vestíbulo proporciona imágenes inmersivas con un bisel ultradelgado.

* El BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel) de 1,74 mm ha sido verificado por Nemko, una institución mundial que prueba y certifica equipos eléctricos.

Reducción de la brecha de imagen

El VM5J-H incluye un algoritmo de mejora de imagen que puede reducir las brechas de imagen entre pantallas en mosaico al reproducir videos. Los objetos ubicados en los bordes del bisel se ajustan para ofrecer una experiencia de visualización sin interrupciones.

VM5J-H consiste en menos espacios de imagen entre las pantallas en mosaico en comparación con el LG Convencional. Esto mejora la experiencia de visualización del contenido mostrado, ya que minimiza la perturbación visual por los espacios.

* El "LG Conventional" se refiere a pantallas que no incluyen un algoritmo de mejora de imagen.
** La imagen que se muestra arriba es solo con fines ilustrativos.

Un hombre pasa mientras mira la pantalla que muestra colores vivos desde cualquier ángulo.

Ángulo de visión más alto

Las pantallas grandes generalmente se colocan por encima del nivel del ojo humano. El amplio ángulo de luminancia media (40˚) permite una calidad de imagen efectiva para paredes de video. El ángulo de visión del VM5J-H es lo suficientemente alto como para mostrar colores vivos en toda la pantalla sin distorsión de color.

* Resultados basados en pruebas internas. Los resultados reales de las pruebas pueden diferir según el entorno y el equipo de medición.

El VM5J-H puede ajustar la temperatura de color de 3200 K a 13 000 K en unidades de 100 K.

Ángulo de visión más amplio

La tecnología de panel IPS de LG permite un control estable y fluido de los cristales líquidos y permite ver la pantalla desde prácticamente cualquier ángulo. Por lo tanto, el VM5J-H cautiva la atención de más espectadores con colores realistas, independientemente de la posición de visualización.

 

VM5J-H puede ajustar con mayor precisión el balance de blancos.

Fácil ajuste de color

Según el contenido, la temperatura de color de la pantalla se puede ajustar fácilmente en incrementos de 100 K mediante un control remoto.

 

La plataforma de señalización inteligente SoC y webOS incluida demuestra su capacidad para ejecutar varias tareas a la vez.

La plataforma de señalización inteligente SoC y webOS incluida demuestra su capacidad para ejecutar varias tareas a la vez.

Ajuste de balance de blancos simple

En las paredes de video convencionales, el balance de blancos solo se podía ajustar en el modo "blanco completo", pero el VM5J-H le permite modificar cada valor de la escala de grises para lograr un ajuste de balance de blancos más detallado y preciso.

 

Un lado de la pared de video está transmitiendo en vivo un partido de fútbol, ​​mientras que el otro lado de la pantalla utiliza efectos CSS para agregar más contenido.

Alto rendimiento y gran escalabilidad

Gracias a su plataforma de señalización inteligente SoC y webOS integrada, el VM5J-H puede ejecutar varias tareas a la vez mientras brinda una reproducción fluida de contenido sin la necesidad de un reproductor multimedia. Como webOS es compatible con HTML5 como plataforma basada en web y ofrece SDK (Kit de desarrollo de software), es aún más fácil para los SI crear y optimizar sus aplicaciones web.

* El SDK se puede descargar con el siguiente enlace. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

Se pueden realizar varias tareas en simultáneo con la interfaz gráfica de usuario intuitiva.

Creación de contenido flexible

Se pueden reproducir cuatro videos diferentes simultáneamente a través de aplicaciones web, y se agregan varios efectos de animación, como escalar o rotar, al contenido usando efectos de transición CSS (hojas de estilo en cascada). La transmisión en tiempo real también está disponible, lo que brinda la flexibilidad para organizar y diversificar el contenido sin límites de capacidad

* Protocolos compatibles: RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast

La pantalla del menú consta de opciones de paisaje y retrato.

Estructura de menú intuitiva

La estructura del menú se ha optimizado para uso comercial. Simplifica los flujos de enfoque y agrupa funciones similares, adoptando una GUI más intuitiva para facilitar su uso. De esta manera, los usuarios pueden evitar tener que hacer pruebas y errores al explorar las funciones deseadas y administrar las pantallas.
La pantalla del menú consta de opciones de paisaje y retrato.

GUI dedicada para orientación vertical

La GUI (interfaz gráfica de usuario) convencional se diseñó en función del uso de TV de consumo orientado al paisaje, por lo que la OSD (visualización en pantalla) no era adecuada para pantallas en modo vertical. Sin embargo, el OSD del VM5J-H consta de un menú de largo alcance con tamaños de fuente más grandes y una proporción de 9:16, lo que crea un entorno empresarial cómodo y eficiente.

Revestimiento de conformación

La pared de video en varios lugares no puede evitar la exposición a entornos con polvo y humedad, lo que puede dificultar el rendimiento con el tiempo. El revestimiento de conformación en la placa de circuito principal (placa de alimentación) reduce significativamente estos riesgos de dichos entornos al proteger la pared de video de la sal, el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

El VM5J-H tiene un revestimiento de conformación en la placa de circuito principal (placa de alimentación) para proteger la pared de video incluso en un ambiente salado o húmedo.

* Las imágenes reales (pantalla de señalización) disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes que se muestran de ejemplo.

Certificado EMC Clase B

El VM5J-H está certificado como EMC Clase B, lo que requiere equipos electrónicos fabricados para su uso en entornos residenciales, así como en entornos comerciales, industriales o empresariales. Por lo tanto, es adecuado para usos cercanos como salas de reuniones corporativas, salas de juntas, etc.

El VM5J-H, certificado con EMC clase B, está instalado en la pared de la sala de control.

LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Administra de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallas y los servicios de control remoto, lo que permite la operación estable de los negocios de los clientes.

El empleado de LG monitorea de forma remota el VH7J-H instalado en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de la solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube.

* LG ConnectedCare es la marca del servicio LG Signage365Care. La disponibilidad varía según la región.

Capacidad de conexión en cadena

Una conexión en cadena LAN le permite controlar y monitorear paredes de video e incluso actualizar sus firmwares a la vez. Además, a través de la conexión en cadena UHD con HDMI y DisplayPort, puede configurar fácilmente una pared de video UHD sin necesidad de DisplayPort MST.

Varias pantallas se gestionan en simultáneo a través de la conexión en cadena LAN. La conexión en cadena UHD que utiliza HDMI y DisplayPort permite un fácil acceso para ajustar la configuración UHD.

Diseño certificado IP5x

La certificación a prueba de polvo IP5x garantiza que el producto esté protegido contra el polvo, lo que elimina el riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

El VH7J-H, con certificación a prueba de polvo IP5x, protege el producto del polvo.

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    55

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Directo

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,000:1

  • Dinámica CR

    500,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 28%

  • Vida útil

    60.000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    Sí/Sí

  • Transparencia

    N/D

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

    N/D

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (2ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2

  • DP In

    SÍ (HDCP 2.2)

  • Entrada DVI-D

    SÍ (HDCP 1.4)

  • Entrada RGB

    NO

  • Entrada de audio

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

  • Entrada USB

    USB 2.0 tipo A (1ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

    NO

  • Salida de DP

  • Salida de audio

  • USB táctil

    NO

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    NO

  • Salida RS232C

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    Entrada: HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Salida: DP

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R) A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    18.8Kg

  • Peso empaquetado

    28.0Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1212.2 x 683.0 x 86.9mm

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    N/D

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1393 x 955 x 303mm

  • Manija

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    600 x 400 mm

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    N/D

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    8 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

    NO

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    NO

  • Sensor de píxeles

    NO

  • Sensor de proximidad

    NO

  • Sensor de corriente

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

  • Sensor de humedad

    NO

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

  • Indicador de encendido

    NO

  • Llave local de operación

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

    NO

  • Imagen sin señal

  • Sincronización RS232C

  • Sincronización de red local

  • Sincronización de retroiluminación

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Compartir pantalla

    NO

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

  • Reproducir vía URL

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Certificación Cisco

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • Faro

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Compensación de brillo

    NO

  • Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

  • Inversión de escaneo

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    160W

  • Máx.

    190W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 648 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    90W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    NO

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    Sí (Acceso a red inalámbrica)

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • Nube SuperSign

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • CMS móvil

    NO

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Opcional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    N/D

  • Calibración inteligente

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    N/D

  • Calificación IP

    IP5X tested

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

    N/D

  • Luz solar directa

    N/D