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HVAC
Contáctanos

Servicio y mantenimiento

LG es un proveedor líder de soluciones de aire. Descubre cómo LG ofrece soluciones de servicio y mantenimiento.

VRF

VRF es la solución ideal para ahorrar costos y energía.

Mantenimiento anual

Disponemos de varios servicios de mantenimiento que se adaptan a tu presupuesto. Realiza inspecciones para prevenir accidentes, proporciona un aire agradable y limpio, y minimiza el consumo de energía.

Mantenimiento anual de VRF

Servicio de renovación

Los equipos de larga duración pueden renovarse para extender su vida útil, hacer que el ambiente interior luzca más fresco y mejorar la calidad del aire.

Chiller

Los Chiller LG tienen una durabilidad y un rendimiento excelentes.

Mantenimiento anual

Mantén tu Chiller funcionando correctamente con un mantenimiento regular.

Mantenimiento anual de Chiller

Servicio de renovación

Aumenta la durabilidad de tu enfriadora con el servicio de renovación.

Servicio de renovación de Chiller

LG BECON Cloud

Los productos de HVAC de LG están conectados a LG BECON Cloud para realizar un monitoreo en tiempo real.

Más información
Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Si deseas recibir un presupuesto para un producto que te interese o tienes cualquier otra pregunta, no dudes en comunicármelo.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
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Descarga de recursos

Descarga de recursos
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Soporte técnico

Soporte técnico
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Información técnica

Información técnica