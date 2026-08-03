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Una señalización LED de LG instalada en un centro comercial con pantallas curvas que muestran vívidas imágenes de la naturaleza. Soluciones de señalización LED de LG para interiores y exteriores que crean experiencias llamativas y un rendimiento publicitario premium.

Una señalización LED de LG instalada en un centro comercial con pantallas curvas que muestran vívidas imágenes de la naturaleza. Soluciones de señalización LED de LG para interiores y exteriores que crean experiencias llamativas y un rendimiento publicitario premium.

LED Signage

Una amplia gama de soluciones LED para interior y exterior que crean experiencias impactantes con tecnología y rendimiento líderes en la industria.

Explora la señalización LED de LG

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT, una pantalla Micro LED que hace realidad tu visión. Vive una experiencia de inmersión única con negros infinitos y colores auténticos.

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  • Una pantalla de señalización digital de LG muestra una vista aérea de las olas del océano con una claridad de alta definición. Las soluciones de pantalla de LG ofrecen imágenes naturales y realistas para aplicaciones creativas y comerciales

    LG MAGNIT

    (LSAB007)

  • Una pantalla Micro LED All-in-One de LG presenta un vívido horizonte urbano al atardecer. Las soluciones Micro LED de LG ofrecen una calidad de imagen premium, una instalación sin complicaciones y un rendimiento avanzado.

    LG LED All-in-One

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Indoor LED

Una línea completa de modelos, desde paso de píxel ultrafino hasta paso estándar para interiores, diseñada para diversas aplicaciones en interiores

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    LED para interiores

    (LSCC015)

  • Una señalización de LG muestra gráficos de datos sobre el cuidado de la piel y una crema sobre un fondo verde. Las soluciones de pantallas de LG combinan imágenes de productos con contenido informativo para marketing.

    LG LED All-in-One
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  • Una pantalla comercial de LG exhibe productos de cuidado de la piel y cosméticos sobre hojas verdes. Las soluciones de señalización de LG respaldan las promociones en comercios minoristas con imágenes vívidas y realistas.

    LED para interiores

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  • Una pantalla de señalización digital de LG muestra a una modelo en un entorno forestal para una marca de cosméticos naturales. La tecnología de pantallas de LG enriquece la narrativa de los comercios minoristas con imágenes envolventes.

    LED para interiores

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Outdoor LED

Un portafolio diverso de modelos con distintos diseños de gabinete, ideal para aplicaciones exteriores como estadios, avisos publicitarios y espacios públicos.

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  • LED para exteriores LG, vista frontal con imagen de relleno

    LED para exteriores

    (GSPC029-GA)

  • LED flexible para exteriores LG, vista lateral a -45 grados

    LED flexible para exteriores

    (GMBD035)

  • Pantalla LED LG con un balón de fútbol y un jugador en acción sobre un campo verde. Una señalización deportiva de LG con imágenes dinámicas para estadios, arenas y experiencias de aficionados.

    LED para exteriores

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Diseña tu espacio a tu manera

Una señalización LED de LG envolviendo columnas en un vestíbulo moderno, con gráficos coloridos de un festival de música. Soluciones de señalización digital de LG que potencian la publicidad creativa para interiores y las experiencias de marca

Una señalización LED de LG envolviendo columnas en un vestíbulo moderno, con gráficos coloridos de un festival de música. Soluciones de señalización digital de LG que potencian la publicidad creativa para interiores y las experiencias de marca

Configurador LED

Diseña tu instalación LED personalizada seleccionando un tamaño, calculando la cantidad necesaria y previsualizando la configuración final con una maqueta a medida.

Configurador LED Más información

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Asistente de administración de visualización de información de LG

Conoce a Liam, el chatbot de IA, y obtén respuestas rápidas y personalizadas.

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LG Business Cloud

Una plataforma integrada de soluciones en la nube que ofrece una administración flexible de las pantallas de señalización.

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Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Ofrecemos soluciones personalizadas para impulsar el crecimiento óptimo de tu empresa.

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Configurador LED

Configurador LED
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