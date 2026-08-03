We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500
Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500
Características principales:
- Plataforma de IPTV SMART Pro:Centric
- Transmisión IP y sintonización de RF
- compatibilidad con canales ULTRA HD
- Compatibilidad con aplicaciones Pro:Centric para televisores que no son Pro:Centric
- Expansión del módulo externo lista (opción de módem DOCSIS 3.0 disponible)
- Descifrado integrado Pro:Idiom
Todas las especificaciones
FUNCIÓN - PRO:CENTRIC
Tipo
Inteligente
Aplicación Pro:Centric
ACP 3.7
Sintonizador
1 sintonizador
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)
GEM/FLASH/HTML
CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES
Funciones inteligentes
Hogar inteligente comercial, navegador web, softAP, control Magic Remote (listo)
Conectividad
Smart Share, Compartir pantalla, Sincronización de sonido Bluetooth
Opción de configuración avanzada
Apagado automático / reposo automático, cuidado de los ojos en movimiento, ahorro de energía inteligente
Gestiión
Diagnóstico remoto, EzManager (para la configuración inicial)
Interactividad
HTNG / HDMI-CEC
Interfaz RJP
RS232C, HDMI
DRM (Digital Right Management)
Pro:Idioma