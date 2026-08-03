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Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500

Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500

Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500

STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500
LG Decodificador Pro:centric STB-5500, STB-5500

Características principales:

  • Plataforma de IPTV SMART Pro:Centric
  • Transmisión IP y sintonización de RF
  • compatibilidad con canales ULTRA HD
  • Compatibilidad con aplicaciones Pro:Centric para televisores que no son Pro:Centric
  • Expansión del módulo externo lista (opción de módem DOCSIS 3.0 disponible)
  • Descifrado integrado Pro:Idiom
Más

Todas las especificaciones

FUNCIÓN - PRO:CENTRIC

  • Tipo

    Inteligente

  • Aplicación Pro:Centric

    ACP 3.7

  • Sintonizador

    1 sintonizador

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

    GEM/FLASH/HTML

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Funciones inteligentes

    Hogar inteligente comercial, navegador web, softAP, control Magic Remote (listo)

  • Conectividad

    Smart Share, Compartir pantalla, Sincronización de sonido Bluetooth

  • Opción de configuración avanzada

    Apagado automático / reposo automático, cuidado de los ojos en movimiento, ahorro de energía inteligente

  • Gestiión

    Diagnóstico remoto, EzManager (para la configuración inicial)

  • Interactividad

    HTNG / HDMI-CEC

  • Interfaz RJP

    RS232C, HDMI

  • DRM (Digital Right Management)

    Pro:Idioma