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43LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 43"

43LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 43"

43LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 43"

43LW540S
LG 43LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 43" , 43LW540S
LG 43LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 43" , 43LW540S
LG 43LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 43" , 43LW540S
LG 43LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 43" , 43LW540S
LG 43LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 43" , 43LW540S
LG 43LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 43" , 43LW540S
LG 43LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 43" , 43LW540S
LG 43LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 43" , 43LW540S

Características principales:

  • Solucion SuperSign
  • Administracion De Contenido Remota Sencilla
  • Fail Over
  • NTP
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    43"

  • Tipo de Panel

    Direct LED

  • Resolución

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Ubicación

    Horizontal

  • Relación de contraste

    1,000,000:1

  • Brillo

    300 CD/M²

  • Tiempo de vida

    30,000 horas

  • Horas e Operación

    16/7

  • Angulo de vision

    178x178

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Control externo

    Rs232C , Rj45

  • Salidas

    Audio 10W + 10W / 2.0 ch, External Speaker

  • Entradas

    HDMI, USB, RGB,RS-232C,AV, RF IN, LAN

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Dimensiones

    974mm x 571mm x 70.3mm (SPK 79.4)

  • Grosor del bisel on (I/D,Arr,Aba) mm

    12.1, 12.1, 15.1

  • Grosor del bisel off (I/D,Arr,Aba) mm

    9.8, 9.8, 12.8

  • Peso

    9,2Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Welcome Screen

    SI

  • USB Autoplayback +

    SI

  • Compatible con dongle Wi-Fi

    SI

  • USB Cloning

    SI

PODER

  • Suministro de energía

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Supersign

    SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c