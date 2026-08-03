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Pro:Centric Smart LX770H

Pro:Centric Smart LX770H

Pro:Centric Smart LX770H

43LX770H
LG Pro:Centric Smart LX770H , 43LX770H
LG Pro:Centric Smart LX770H , 43LX770H
LG Pro:Centric Smart LX770H , 43LX770H
LG Pro:Centric Smart LX770H , 43LX770H
LG Pro:Centric Smart LX770H , 43LX770H
LG Pro:Centric Smart LX770H , 43LX770H
LG Pro:Centric Smart LX770H , 43LX770H
LG Pro:Centric Smart LX770H , 43LX770H
LG Pro:Centric Smart LX770H , 43LX770H
LG Pro:Centric Smart LX770H , 43LX770H

Características principales:

  • Pro : Centric Smart
  • webOS 2.0
  • Smart SDK (HTML5, Java, Flash)
  • Smart Share, Smart Mirroring, WiFi Direct
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    43" class (42.8" diagonal)

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Contraste Dinámico

    1,000,000:1

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms

  • Angulo de visión

    178/178

INTERFAZ LATERAL

  • Entrada HDMI

    2

  • USB (2.0)

    1

INTERFAZ POSTERIOR

  • Entrada RF

    1

  • Entrada AV

    1 (compartido con entrada Component ) + Audio (L/R)

  • Entrada componente

    1 Y,Pb,Pr + Audio (L/R)

  • Salida de audio digital

    1 (óptica)

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    1 (3.5mm RJ-45 jack)

  • Puerto LAN

    2

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1 (2.0)

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Tamaño de bisel

    12.6, 10.2, 15.3

  • Dimensiones

    38.3"x24.6"x12.8"

  • Peso

    30 lbs

  • Dimensiones caja

    41.3"x25.8"x5.6"

  • Peso con caja

    35.1 lbs

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Sonido Bluetooth sincronizado

  • Pro:Centric Smart

  • IP Streaming

    UDP/Multicast, Smart Share (IGMPv3 SSM Support)

  • Pantalla bienvenida

  • Wi-Fi Direct

  • Smart Share