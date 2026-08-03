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Televisor inteligente 4K UHD
Televisor inteligente 4K UHD
Todas las especificaciones
IMAGEN (PANTALLA)
Tipo de Pantalla
4K UHD
Resolución de Pantalla
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Tipo de Retroiluminación
Directa
Tasa de Refresco
60Hz
Retroiluminación
270 nit
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