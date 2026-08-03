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55LW540S SUPERSIGN TV 55"
Todas las especificaciones
PANEL
Tamaño de la pantalla
55"
Tipo de Panel
Edge LED
Resolución
1920x1080 (FHD)
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Ubicación
Horizontal
Relación de contraste
1,000,000:1
Brillo
300 CD/M²
Tiempo de vida
30,000 horas
Horas e Operación
16/7
Angulo de vision
178x178
CONECTIVIDAD
Control externo
Rs232C , Rj45
Salidas
Audio 10W + 10W / 2.0 ch, External Speaker
Entradas
HDMI, USB, RGB,RS-232C,AV, RF IN, LAN
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Dimensiones (mm)
1,241 x 720 x 41.5 (SPK 63.0)
Grosor del bisel on (I/D,Arr,Aba) mm
12.9, 12.9, 15.9
Grosor del bisel off (I/D,Arr,Aba) mm
10.4, 10.4, 13.4
Peso
16,3 Kg
CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES
Welcome Screen
SI
USB Autoplayback +
SI
Compatible con dongle Wi-Fi
SI
USB Cloning
SI
PODER
Suministro de energía
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
Supersign
SuperSign-c, SuperSign-w lite