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Pro:Centric Smart LX770H
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
55" (54.64" medido diagonalmente)
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Contraste Dinámico
1,000,000:1
Tiempo de respuesta
9 ms
Angulo de visión
178/178
INTERFAZ LATERAL
Entrada HDMI
2
USB (2.0)
1
INTERFAZ POSTERIOR
Entrada RF
1
Entrada AV
1 (compartido con entrada Component ) + Audio (L/R)
Entrada componente
1 Y,Pb,Pr + Audio (L/R)
Salida de audio digital
1 (óptica)
Salida de altavoz externo
1 (3.5mm RJ-45 jack)
Puerto LAN
2
HDMI
1
USB
1 (2.0)
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Tamaño de bisel
12.6, 10.2, 15.3
Dimensiones
48.9”x28.5”x2.2”
Peso
39.0 Lbs
Dimensiones caja
52.4"x32.0"x6.0"
Peso con caja
55.3 lbs
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Sonido Bluetooth sincronizado
Sí
Pro:Centric Smart
Sí
IP Streaming
UDP/Multicast, Smart Share (IGMPv3 SSM Support)
Pantalla bienvenida
Sí
Wi-Fi Direct
Sí
Smart Share
Sí
CERTIFICACIONES
Energy Star 7.0
Sí
Seguridad UL
Si
Seguridad cUL
Si
NOM
SI
RoHS
SI