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Pro:Centric PCS200
Pro:Centric PCS200
Todas las especificaciones
SISTEMA
Software
Linux OS kernel 3.4
Salida de datos
ASI,RF(256 or 64 QAM), 100/1000T Ethernet
CONECTIVIDAD
Puertos
ASI/RF/RF ,TTL serial, USB 1(2.0), Ethernet 2
CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES
Temperatura de almacenamiento
-4° to 158° Fahrenheit (-20° to 70° Celsius)
Humedad
95% Sin condensación
ELÉCTRICO
Entrada
Adaptador 12V DC @ 3.25Amperios
Referencia conectores salidas
75 Ohm, Tipo 'F'
Conexión Ethernet
10/100/1000 Base T, RJ45
DIMENSIONES
Dimensión (WxHxD)
19.0” x 1.7” x 8.5”
Peso (libras)
5.65
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