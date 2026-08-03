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Small Signage 22SM3B

Small Signage 22SM3B

Small Signage 22SM3B

22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B
LG Small Signage 22SM3B, 22SM3B

Características principales:

  • QUAD CORE SOC
  • WEBOS 2.0
  • 250 NITS
  • Operación 16/7
Más

Todas las especificaciones

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entradas

    HDMI, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0

  • Control externo

    RS232C In, IR Receiver, RJ-45

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    21.5

  • Tecnología de Panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brillo

    250 nits

  • Contraste Dinámico

    4,000,000:1

  • Angulo de visión

    178/178

  • Tratamiento de superficiales

    Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1%(Typ.))

  • Orientación de pantalla

    Vertical / Horizontal

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Supersign

    SuperSign-c, SuperSign-w lite

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Tamaño de bisel

    16.3mm (T/R/L/B)

  • Peso

    7.9lbs

  • Color

    Negro

  • Dimensiones Monitor

    20.1" x 11.9" x 2.1"

  • Dimensiones caja

    22.2 " x 14.1" x 4.1"

  • Peso con caja

    10.4lbs

  • VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

    100 x 100

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Plantillas enbebidas

    SI

  • Método ISM

    SI

  • WIFI

    802.11n combo built-in

  • Clonación por USB

    SI

  • Contenidos programables programación

    SI

  • MODO FM

    SI

  • Ajustes locales automáticos de tiempo

    SI

  • Activación LAN

    SI

  • Modo pivot

    SI

  • Memoria interna

    4GB libre

CERTIFICACIONES

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

ACCESORIOS

  • Opcionales

    Pixel sensor (KT-SP0)

  • Básicos

    Control remoto (incluye 2 baterias) cable de poder, QSG, cable RGB,