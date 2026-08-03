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Small Signage 22SM3B
Todas las especificaciones
CONECTIVIDAD
Entradas
HDMI, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0
Control externo
RS232C In, IR Receiver, RJ-45
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
21.5
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Brillo
250 nits
Contraste Dinámico
4,000,000:1
Angulo de visión
178/178
Tratamiento de superficiales
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1%(Typ.))
Orientación de pantalla
Vertical / Horizontal
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
Supersign
SuperSign-c, SuperSign-w lite
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Tamaño de bisel
16.3mm (T/R/L/B)
Peso
7.9lbs
Color
Negro
Dimensiones Monitor
20.1" x 11.9" x 2.1"
Dimensiones caja
22.2 " x 14.1" x 4.1"
Peso con caja
10.4lbs
VESA TM Standard Mount Interface
100 x 100
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Plantillas enbebidas
SI
Método ISM
SI
WIFI
802.11n combo built-in
Clonación por USB
SI
Contenidos programables programación
SI
MODO FM
SI
Ajustes locales automáticos de tiempo
SI
Activación LAN
SI
Modo pivot
SI
Memoria interna
4GB libre
CERTIFICACIONES
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE
ACCESORIOS
Opcionales
Pixel sensor (KT-SP0)
Básicos
Control remoto (incluye 2 baterias) cable de poder, QSG, cable RGB,