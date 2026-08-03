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Monitor de 32" Full HD
Monitor de 32" Full HD
Características principales:
- Full HD resolución 1920 x 1080
- Plataforma inteligente - alto rendimiento y SOC
- Posición horizontal o vertical
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
32"
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Brillo
400 cd/m2
Contraste Dinámico
500,000:1
Tiempo operación
24,/7
Orientación de pantalla
Horizontal/Vertical
Tiempo de respuesta
7,1ms
CONECTIVIDAD
Entrada Digital
HDMI(2), DVI-D, Audio, RGB(1), USB 3.0(1)
Entrada de Control Externo
RS232, RJ45, IR receirver
Salida
DP, Audio
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Supersign
SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c
CERTIFICICACIONES
Seguridad UL
UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Ancho de Bisel
13 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
Ahorro de energia inteligente
SI
Dimensiones (W x H x D) mm
729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5
Peso
6.7Kg
Vesa
200 x 200 mm
Consumo de energia (tip)
60W