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Señalización UHD con WebOS
Contáctanos

Señalización UHD con WebOS

Contáctanos

Señalización UHD con WebOS

43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M
LG Señalización UHD con WebOS, 43UL3J-M

Características principales:

  • Brillo(Typ.) : 300 nits
  • Resolución : ULTRA HD (3,840 x 2,160)
  • Alto rendimiento basado en webOS
  • Altavoz Incorporado
  • Compatible con LG's One:Quick Share
  • Compatible con AV Control Systems
Más

Señalización LG UHD con WebOS

Hay cinco personas realizando una reunión en una sala con la serie UL3J instalada en la pared. Hay otra serie UL3J instalada en la pared de la sala de reuniones más allá de la ventana de la izquierda.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Presentar una calidad de pantalla vívida y viva al ampliar el contenido de la pantalla.

Excelente calidad de imagen con resolución Ultra HD

Con la resolución de UHD, hace que el color y los detalles de los contenidos sean vívidos y realistas. Además, el amplio ángulo de visión aplicado con un panel IPS proporciona contenidos claros.
Muestra el tamaño del bisel de 6,9 mm por 18,4 mm y demuestra su delgadez con una profundidad de 57,5 mm.

Diseño delgado sofisticado

Esta serie es delgada en tamaño y grosor de bisel*, lo que ahorra espacio y permite una fácil instalación. Además, aumenta la experiencia inmersiva desde la pantalla y aporta un diseño sofisticado, mejorando la decoración del espacio donde se instala el producto.

* En comparación con la serie UL3G de LG

Una serie de tareas que se pueden realizar simultáneamente se organizan fácilmente a través de la plataforma del sistema operativo web.

Alto rendimiento con LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, actualizado en SoC* y motor web, está disponible en la serie UL3J para una ejecución fluida de varias tareas. La plataforma de señalización inteligente webOS de LG mejora la comodidad del usuario con una GUI intuitiva.**

* SoC: sistema en chip
** GUI: interfaz gráfica de usuario

Se pueden conectar varios sensores externos y señalización a través de un complemento USB, lo que brinda soluciones sencillas de valor agregado.

Conexión de varios sensores

La plataforma de señalización inteligente webOS de LG ayuda a proporcionar fácilmente soluciones de valor agregado* al admitir conexiones simples con sensores externos** como GPIO, NFC/RFID, sensores de temperatura, etc., a través de un complemento USB.

* ej. mostrar información promocional específica de acuerdo con el cambio de clima para los visitantes de la tienda
** Los sensores externos deben comprarse por separado y probarse para comprobar su compatibilidad con la plataforma webOS.

El asistente de publicidad simple de LG, Promota

Usando la aplicación Promota* de LG, descargable en un dispositivo móvil, puede crear fácilmente sus propios contenidos de visualización. Con Promota, puede agregar texto e imágenes para crear un perfil en línea para su negocio, así como brindar información como noticias de eventos, menús de temporada, promociones y aún más a sus clientes, mientras recomienda plantillas fáciles de usar relevantes para su industria. .

El dueño de la tienda simplemente está usando un teléfono móvil para crear contenidos de menú en el tablero de menú.

* LG Promota se puede descargar desde App Store y Google Play store. (No disponible para la región de Europa/CEI)

Solución inalámbrica para compartir pantalla de LG, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share es una solución inalámbrica para compartir pantalla disponible a través de la serie UL3J, la unidad de transmisión USB y su aplicación. Simplemente puede compartir la pantalla de su PC personal con la pantalla con su botón de dongle USB y Wi-Fi integrado*, y puede ajustar los valores de configuración básicos (volumen, modo de imagen, brillo automático, etc.) de la pantalla conectada sin un control remoto. Además, el modo de reunión de Office** lo ayuda a mostrar la agenda, tenga en cuenta antes de que comience la reunión.

Esto consiste en imágenes que muestran las instrucciones de 3 pasos para instalar LG One: Quick Share USB Dongle y compartir la pantalla personal. La primera imagen empareja el Dongle USB y la señalización de LG. La segunda imagen describe a una persona que sostiene el dongle USB e intenta conectarlo a la PC. La última imagen consiste en personas que tienen una reunión conectando un dispositivo de dongle USB a una computadora portátil y luego compartiendo la pantalla a través del UL3J en la pared.

* Los usuarios deben configurar Soft AP habilitado en el Menú de red de Signage.
** Los usuarios pueden habilitar el Modo de reunión de oficina en el Menú de configuración EZ de Signage.
*** LG One: Quick Share debe comprarse por separado.

La serie UL3J se controla y supervisa de forma remota en una ubicación remota a través de Control Manager en dispositivos móviles y/o portátiles.

Control y Monitoreo Remoto

Esta solución de monitoreo basada en la web es fácil de usar y permite que el usuario se sienta cómodo. Permite al usuario tener acceso completo en cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento desde su teléfono móvil y PC en un entorno accesible en red mientras tiene acceso a los datos actuales y pasados. Le permite al usuario monitorear la unidad, hacer ajustes y controlar la unidad de forma remota en tiempo real.
Hay uno en las salas de reuniones con la señalización y otro del sistema de control AV que ayuda a los usuarios a controlar la serie UL3J.

Compatible con sistemas de control AV

La serie UL3J es compatible con Crestron Connected®* para una alta compatibilidad con los controles AV profesionales para lograr una integración perfecta y un control automatizado**, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

* Se requiere la configuración inicial desde la pantalla para la compatibilidad con Crestron Connected®.
** Control basado en red

Se está llevando a cabo una videoconferencia mientras se examina a las personas en los carteles instalados en la pared.

Compatible con sistema de videoconferencia

Para una reunión visual eficaz, la serie UL3J es compatible con las soluciones de Cisco que ofrecen un control potente e integrado* para una videoconferencia más inteligente.

* Usando una conexión de cable HDMI (el cable HDMI es opcional)

Una señalización en la pared tiene un altavoz incorporado que reproduce un audio rico.

Altavoz incorporado

Los contenidos se enriquecerán con los efectos de sonido de los altavoces integrados, sin necesidad de comprar o instalar altavoces externos.
Distribución conveniente de contenido a través de Wi-Fi.

Fácil distribución de contenido
y actualización de SW

La serie UL3J cuenta con Wi-Fi incorporado, lo que facilita la distribución de contenido de forma inalámbrica y la actualización del firmwre en la misma red.
La serie UR3J está en la pared y una mujer está usando una PC personal y un teléfono móvil. Esta imagen muestra que la señalización se puede conectar de forma inalámbrica a la PC y al teléfono móvil que sostiene.

Punto de acceso inalámbrico

La serie UL3J funciona como un enrutador virtual que puede ser un punto de acceso inalámbrico para dispositivos móviles.
El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie UL3J instalada en un lugar diferente.

Servicio LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallas y los servicios de control remoto, lo que respalda la operación estable de los negocios de los clientes.

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' difiere según la región y debe comprarse por separado.
Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

Está demostrando que la serie UL3J está verificada por EPEAT.

Registro EPEAT

La Herramienta electrónica de evaluación ambiental de productos (EPEAT) es un método para que varias capas de clientes evalúen el efecto de un producto en el medio ambiente. UL3J es una pantalla con certificación EPEAT Bronze*, lo que significa que cumple con todos los criterios requeridos en la categoría de computadoras y pantallas.

*Registrado en Abril 2021

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    43"

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Direct

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    300nit (Typ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,300:1

  • RC Dinámico

    1,000,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    DCI 80%

  • Ángulo de visión (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Profundidad del color

    10-bit(D), 1.07Billon colors

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de superficie (HAZE)

    3%

  • Tiempo de vida

    30,000Hrs (Min)

  • Horas de operación (horas/día)

    16/7

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Digital - HDMI

    Sí (3), HDCP2.2/1.4

  • RS232C IN

    Sí (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN)

    Sí (1)

  • USB

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • Audio Out

    Sí (1)

  • External Control - RS232C OUT

    Sí (1), 4pin Phone-jack

DIMENSIÓN(UNIDAD:MM/KG)

  • Peso (Kg)

    8.8

  • Peso con empaque (KG)

    10.9

  • Ancho x Alto x Profundidad (sin soporte)

    967 x 564 x 57.1

  • Ancho x Alto x Profundidad (con Empaque)

    1055 x 660 x 142

  • VESA

    200 x 200

FUNCIONES

  • Hardware - Memoria Interna

    8GB

  • Hardware - Wi-Fi - Incorporado

  • Hardware - Sensor - Sensor de Temperatura

  • Hardware - Sensor - Sensor de Brillo Automatico

  • Hardware - Local Key Operation

    Sí (Power On/Off only)

  • Software - version webOS

    webOS6.0

  • Software - Compartir Pantalla

  • Software - Video Tag

    Sí (4, Max One HDMI input)

  • Software - Play via URL

  • Software - Rotación - Rotación de Pantalla

  • Software - Rotación - Rotación de Entrada Externa

  • Software - Pro:Idiom

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura en Operation

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

  • Humedad en Operación

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Máx.

    120W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Sí/Sí

  • ePEAT(US only)

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Supersign cms

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Sí / Sí

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Media Editor

  • Promota

    Si (No disponible para EU/CIS)

  • Signage 365 Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    OSD Inglés, francés, alemán, español, italiano, coreano, chino (simplificado), chino (original), portugués (Brasil), sueco, finlandés, noruego, danés, ruso, japonés, portugués (Europa), holandés, checo, griego , turco, árabe

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Control remoto básico (incluye batería 2ea), cable de alimentación, QSG, libro de normas, teléfono para género RS232C, cable USB-C Soporte opcional (ST-653T), soporte de pared (LSW350B), kit OPS (KT-OPSF)

  • Opcional

    Soporte (ST-653T), Soporte de pared (LSW350B), Adaptador VESA (AM-B330S), Kit OPS (KT-OPSF)

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Inclinación (hacia abajo)

    Sí (máximo de 30 °C) *En condiciones de temperaturas de 30 °C, y 50 % de humedad

  • Calificación IP

    IP5x