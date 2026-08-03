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49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Tamaño de pantalla
49 "Class (48.5" diagonal)
Tecnología de Panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Brillo
700nits
Contraste Dinámico
500,000:1
Tiempo de respuesta
8ms(G to G BW) typ.
Angulo de visión
178/178
Orientación de pantalla
Vertical / Horizontal
CONECTIVIDAD
Entrada Digital
HDMI (2), OPS, DP(1), DVI-D(1)
Entrada de Audio
Sí (1)
Entrada de Control Externo
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR/Light Sensor (1), Pixel Sensor (1)
Entrada USB
Si (1)
Salida de Audio
L/R (1)
Salida de Control Externo
RS232C(1)
AUDIO
Clear Voice
Si
Balance
SI
Altavoz On/Off
SI
Auto volumen
No
Modo de sonido
Si, 6 modos (Standard, nuevos, Música, Cinema, deportes, juegos)
Potencia
20W(10W x 2) por el altavoz externo
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
Supersign
SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Tamaño de bisel
7.4mm(T/L/R/U even)
VESA compatible
400mm x 400mm
Dimensiones
43.1” x 24.6” x 1.3”
Peso
48.7 lbs
Dimensiones caja
47.1” x 29.3” x 5.3”
Peso con caja
41.2 lbs
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Sensor de temperatura
Si
Ahorro de energía inteligente
Si
Selector DOM
Sí
Memoria interna
16GB(System 4GB + Available 12GB)
Player adaptable
Sí, (MP500 / MP700), KT-OPSA
CERTIFICACIONES
Energy Star 6.0
Si
Seguridad UL
Si
Seguridad cUL
Si
Seguridad TUV
Si
Seguridad KC
SI
EMC CE
Si
Seguridad CB scheme
Si
EMC KCC
Si