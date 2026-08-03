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49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™

49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™

49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™

49LS75A
LG 49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™, 49LS75A
LG 49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™, 49LS75A
LG 49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™, 49LS75A
LG 49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™, 49LS75A
LG 49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™, 49LS75A
LG 49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™, 49LS75A
LG 49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™, 49LS75A
LG 49" class (48.50" diagonal) Full HD Display con webOS™, 49LS75A

Características principales:

  • Panel IPS
  • Resolución FHD
  • 700 Nits
  • Operación 24/7
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    49 "Class (48.5" diagonal)

  • Tecnología de Panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brillo

    700nits

  • Contraste Dinámico

    500,000:1

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms(G to G BW) typ.

  • Angulo de visión

    178/178

  • Orientación de pantalla

    Vertical / Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada Digital

    HDMI (2), OPS, DP(1), DVI-D(1)

  • Entrada de Audio

    Sí (1)

  • Entrada de Control Externo

    RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR/Light Sensor (1), Pixel Sensor (1)

  • Entrada USB

    Si (1)

  • Salida de Audio

    L/R (1)

  • Salida de Control Externo

    RS232C(1)

AUDIO

  • Clear Voice

    Si

  • Balance

    SI

  • Altavoz On/Off

    SI

  • Auto volumen

    No

  • Modo de sonido

    Si, 6 modos (Standard, nuevos, Música, Cinema, deportes, juegos)

  • Potencia

    20W(10W x 2) por el altavoz externo

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Supersign

    SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Tamaño de bisel

    7.4mm(T/L/R/U even)

  • VESA compatible

    400mm x 400mm

  • Dimensiones

    43.1” x 24.6” x 1.3”

  • Peso

    48.7 lbs

  • Dimensiones caja

    47.1” x 29.3” x 5.3”

  • Peso con caja

    41.2 lbs

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Sensor de temperatura

    Si

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    Si

  • Selector DOM

  • Memoria interna

    16GB(System 4GB + Available 12GB)

  • Player adaptable

    Sí, (MP500 / MP700), KT-OPSA

CERTIFICACIONES

  • Energy Star 6.0

    Si

  • Seguridad UL

    Si

  • Seguridad cUL

    Si

  • Seguridad TUV

    Si

  • Seguridad KC

    SI

  • EMC CE

    Si

  • Seguridad CB scheme

    Si

  • EMC KCC

    Si