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LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display

LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display

LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display

65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B
LG MONITOR, 65" Ultra HD Display, 65UH5B

Características principales:

  • Ultra HD 4K
  • Bisel: 65" 12.1mm(T),12.6mm(R/L),15.7mm(B
  • Brillo: 500 cd/m2
  • 24hr/7 días
  • WebOS 2 .0
Más

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    65"

  • Tecnología de Panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución

    3,840 x 2,160 (Ultra HD)

  • Brillo

    500 nit

  • Contraste Dinámico

    1,000,000:1

  • Angulo de visión

    178/178

  • Orientación de pantalla

    Vertical / Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada Digital

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP,AUDIO, USB3,0, SD CARD

  • Salidas

    DP, Audio,altavoz externo(L/R)

  • Control externo

    RS232C(IN/OUT),RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel sensor

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Supersign

    SuperSign-w lite / Super Sign-c

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Tamaño de bisel

    12,1mm(T), 12,6mm(R/L), 15,7mm(B)

  • Dimensiones

    1458,6mm x 848,9mm x40,1mm

  • Peso

    26 Kgs

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    Si

  • Sensor de temperatura

    Si

  • WIFI

    SI

  • Tile Mode

  • Método ISM

    SI

  • Memoria interna

CERTIFICACIONES

  • Seguridad

    UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC