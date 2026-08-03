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Monitor para digital Signage, Resolución Full HD 1920x1080, formato de aspecto 16:9
Contáctanos

Monitor para digital Signage, Resolución Full HD 1920x1080, formato de aspecto 16:9

Contáctanos

Monitor para digital Signage, Resolución Full HD 1920x1080, formato de aspecto 16:9

M5201C
LG Monitor para digital Signage, Resolución Full HD 1920x1080, formato de aspecto 16:9, M5201C
LG Monitor para digital Signage, Resolución Full HD 1920x1080, formato de aspecto 16:9, M5201C
LG Monitor para digital Signage, Resolución Full HD 1920x1080, formato de aspecto 16:9, M5201C
LG Monitor para digital Signage, Resolución Full HD 1920x1080, formato de aspecto 16:9, M5201C
LG Monitor para digital Signage, Resolución Full HD 1920x1080, formato de aspecto 16:9, M5201C
LG Monitor para digital Signage, Resolución Full HD 1920x1080, formato de aspecto 16:9, M5201C
LG Monitor para digital Signage, Resolución Full HD 1920x1080, formato de aspecto 16:9, M5201C
LG Monitor para digital Signage, Resolución Full HD 1920x1080, formato de aspecto 16:9, M5201C

Características principales:

  • Energy Star 5.0
  • Full HD 1920 x 1080

Energy Star 5.0

Las innovaciones de los monitores comerciales de LG les permiten tener un consumo de energía apropiado, protegiendo el futuro del planeta al cuidar el medio ambiente, respaldados por la certificación Energy Star 5.0.

Full HD 1920 x 1080

Gracias a los últimos avances de tecnología incorporada en los monitores comerciales de LG, la resolución Full HD le permite ver imágenes revitalizadas de excelente calidad, ajustándose prácticamente a cualquier configuración requerida para satisfacer las necesidades de los usuarios.

Todas las especificaciones