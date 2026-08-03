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32WFC Monitor transparente 32" FHD
32WFC Monitor transparente 32" FHD
Todas las especificaciones
PANEL
Tamaño de la pantalla
32"
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Tipo de panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
CONECTIVIDAD
LVDS
40 Pin
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Tamaño de bisel
T:(64,1mm) x B:(18,7mm) x L:(18,7 mm) x R:(125,86mm)
Dimensiones
743,2 mm x 504,2 mm x 11,2 mm
Peso
2,7 kg
CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES
Rango de temperatura
0°C ~ 40°C
Rango de Humedad
10% - 80%
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
Tipo de energía
6,3 W
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