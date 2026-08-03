We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XF2B Series
Todas las especificaciones
PANEL
Tamaño de la pantalla
Clase de 49" (48,50" medido en diagonal)
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Luminosidad
Máx.: 2750 cd/m², mín.: 2250 cd/m², típ.: 2500 cd/m², sostenibilidad de la luminosidad: 30 000 h
CONECTIVIDAD - ENTRADA
HDMI
Sí (2)
DP
Sí (1)
DVI-D
Sí (1)
ANALÓGICO
Audio
Sí (1)
Control externo (ENTRADA RS232C)
Sí (1)
Control externo (RJ45)
Sí (1)
Control externo (receptor infrarrojo)
Sí (1)
Control externo (sensor de píxeles)
Sí (1)
USB
Sí (1)
CONECTIVIDAD - SALIDA
Salida de DP
Sí (1)
Salida externa de altavoz
SÍ (1, L/R)
Control externo (SALIDA RS232C)
Sí (1)
ESPECIFICACIÓN FÍSICA
Ancho del bisel
6,5 mm (L/R), 9 mm (T/B)
Dimensiones del monitor (an. x alt. x prof.)
1092,7 mm x 626,4 mm x 105 mm
Peso (cabezal)
22,0 kg
Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™
600 mm x 400 mm
COMPATIBILIDAD CON REPRODUCTOR DE MEDIOS
Tipo OPS compatible
No
Reproductor de medios externo enchufable
No
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
SuperSign-w lite
Sí
SuperSign-c
Sí
ACCESORIO
Básico
Controlador remoto (incluye batería 2ea), cable de alimentación, cable HDMI, cable de extensión IR/PCB, manual (ESG&EIG)
Opcional
KT-SP0, AN-WF500 ** La base no está disponible
GENERAL
Región
Global