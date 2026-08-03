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55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall

55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall

55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall

55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A
LG 55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall , 55LV77A

Características principales:

  • 700 NIT - Operación de 7/24
  • Bisel ultra delgado (3.5mm unión de bisel)
  • Conexión en cascada por DP entre monitores.
  • SHINE-OUT
Más

Todas las especificaciones

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Sensor de temperatura

    SI

  • Ahorro de energia inteligente

    SI

  • PIP/PBP

    SI

  • Reproducción Multimedia

    SI

CERTIFICICACIONES

  • Seguridad cUL

    SI

  • EMC CE

    SI

  • Seguridad KC

    SI

  • Energy Star 6.0

    SI

  • EMC KCC

    SI

  • Seguridad UL

    SI

  • Seguridad CB scheme

    SI

  • Seguridad TUV

    SI

  • EMC FCC Class A

    SI

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Dimensiones

    1213.4mm x 684.2mm x 88.5mm

  • Peso

    23.2kg

  • Tamaño de bisel

    2.25mm (left/top) / 1.25mm(right/bottom)

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Supersign

    Elite-c / Elite-w lite

GENERAL

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    55" class (54.64" measured diagonally)

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brillo (cd/m2)

    700 nits

  • Relación de contraste

    500,000:1

  • Ángulo de visión

    178/178

  • Orientacion

    Vertical / Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada Análoga

    RGB, AV, Component (RGB Shared)

  • Entrada USB

    Si -USB 2.0 (1)

  • Entrada de Control Externo

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)

  • Entrada de Audio

    PC Audio In (1)

  • Entrada Digital

    HDMI, DVI-D, DISPLAY PORT

  • Salida Análoga

    Si

  • Salida de Control Externo

    RS232C

  • Salida Digital

    Display Port (1)

  • Salida de Audio

    Audio Out(1)