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55LV77A Monitor LED de 55" con un bisel ultra delgado(3.5mm) para Videowall
Todas las especificaciones
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
Sensor de temperatura
SI
Ahorro de energia inteligente
SI
PIP/PBP
SI
Reproducción Multimedia
SI
CERTIFICICACIONES
Seguridad cUL
SI
EMC CE
SI
Seguridad KC
SI
Energy Star 6.0
SI
EMC KCC
SI
Seguridad UL
SI
Seguridad CB scheme
SI
Seguridad TUV
SI
EMC FCC Class A
SI
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
Dimensiones
1213.4mm x 684.2mm x 88.5mm
Peso
23.2kg
Tamaño de bisel
2.25mm (left/top) / 1.25mm(right/bottom)
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE
Supersign
Elite-c / Elite-w lite
GENERAL
Tamaño de pantalla
55" class (54.64" measured diagonally)
Tipo de panel
IPS
Relación de aspecto
16:9
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Brillo (cd/m2)
700 nits
Relación de contraste
500,000:1
Ángulo de visión
178/178
Orientacion
Vertical / Horizontal
CONECTIVIDAD
Entrada Análoga
RGB, AV, Component (RGB Shared)
Entrada USB
Si -USB 2.0 (1)
Entrada de Control Externo
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)
Entrada de Audio
PC Audio In (1)
Entrada Digital
HDMI, DVI-D, DISPLAY PORT
Salida Análoga
Si
Salida de Control Externo
RS232C
Salida Digital
Display Port (1)
Salida de Audio
Audio Out(1)