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Serie inteligente LG LED todo en uno
Serie inteligente LG LED todo en uno
Todas las especificaciones
PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS
N.º de módulo por pantalla (An. x Al.)
12x6 (Total 72)
Resolución de la pantalla (An. x Al.)
1,920x1,080
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