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01_1515379486723

01_1515379486723

Unidad Montada En La Pared

proporciona un confort optimizado para cualquier tipo de aplicaciones.

Unidad Montada En La Pared

La unidad de montaje en pared LG es una potente solución de refrigeración y calefacción que puede instalarse de forma rápida y sencilla.

CaracterísticasConsulta Para Comprar
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Amplio Rango De Operación

Solución ideal para salas de servidores, salas de máquinas y cocinas.

Aleta Desmontable

La aleta es desmontable cuando es necesario, lo que facilita la instalación. El desmontaje o el apoyo adicional de la unidad es innecesario. La instalación puede ser completada por una sola persona con la herramienta de apoyo desarrollada por LG.

Clip De Soporte De Instalación

Un clip de soporte crea un espacio adecuado entre la pared y la unidad para facilitar la instalación.

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Alta Eficiencia Energética

Las nuevas unidades montadas en la pared proporcionan una buena eficiencia energética estacional conectada con las unidades exteriores del Inverter Estándar.

Potente Refrigeración Y Calefacción

La abertura del panel frontal reduce la sobrecarga de la entrada de aire. Además, el nuevo y mejorado ventilador inclinado aumenta la cantidad de flujo de aire.

Flujo De Aire Optimizado

Direction of horizontal vane can be adjusted from step 1 to step 6 with full auto swing. This function can cool and heat specific areas much faster.

Enfriamiento Y Calentamiento Rápido

Rápido enfriamiento y calefacción uniforme de aire a alta velocidad para asegurar un óptimo en la habitación en sólo 3 minutos.

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Si deseas recibir un presupuesto para un producto que te interese o tienes cualquier otra pregunta, no dudes en comunicármelo.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
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Descarga de recursos

Descarga de recursos
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Soporte técnico

Soporte técnico
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Información técnica

Información técnica