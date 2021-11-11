The Multi Split not only keeps your home from unnecessary noise, but its small form factor also reduces the space needed for installation, providing more freedom in system and interior design. Multiple indoor units can also be run from a single outdoor unit, making the use of space even more efficient. Along with the additional space, the Multi Split won’t interfere with the design or aesthetic of your home. This flexible form factor makes the Multi Split ideal for retrofit installations as well since the unit can feet neatly into any space without cumbersome ducts or extensive piping. Homeowners aren’t the only ones who benefit from the innovative design of the Multi Split. The smarter compact design of this solution also makes installation faster and more flexible for HVAC engineers. A more compact unit allows engineers to access compact spaces for installation and maintenance.