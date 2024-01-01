About Cookies on This Site

Kazetové jednotky

LG kazeta maximalizuje estetiku interiéru, ve kterém zároveň vytvoří pohodlné prostředí, které bude perfektním přínosem pro vaše podnikání. LG způsobí revoluci ve způsobu, jakým podnikáte.

Podstropní kazetová jednotka

Podstropní kazetová jednotka

Maximalizace estetiky interiéru a pohodlnosti prostředí

Funkce
Funkce
Kontaktujte nás

Nová kazeta s funkcí čistění vzduchu

LG vnitřní jednotka kazetového typu je vybavena funkcí čištění vzduchu. Nabízí řešení ultra jemných prachových částic, které poškozují naše tělo. Jedná se o vysoce výkonný produkt s certifikací CAC*, který dodává čistý a studený vzduch do rozsáhlých prostor dle vašeho výběru.

Nová kazeta s funkcí čistění vzduchu

*Certification Air Conditioner, certifikát klimatizací od korejské asociace čištění vzduchu, Korea Air Cleaning Association, která přísně testuje funkci čištění vzduchu u klimatizačních zařízení a certifikuje spolehlivé produkty.

Filtr pro čištění vzduchu, který odstraní 99,9 % PM1,0 částic

Filtr pro čištění vzduchu, který odstraní 99,9 % PM1,0 částic

Výkonný čtyřfázový filtr pro čištění vzduchu odstraňuje až 99,9% PM1,0 ultra jemných prachových částic. Kromě toho jel lze používat skoro permanentně, jelikož může být udržován jednoduše omytím vodou bez pravidelné výměny filtru.

* Sadu pro čištění vzduchu lze zakoupit jako volitelné příslušenství.

Zajistěte zdravý vzduchve velkém prostoru

Provozní oblast pro čištění vzduchu je dokonce větší než oblast pro chlazení. Dokáže pokrýt plochu až 147 m² a vytvořit čisté a zdravé prostředí v různých vertikálních prostorech, jako jsou mateřské školky, školy a obchodní pasáže.

Zajistěte zdravý vzduch ve velkém prostoru

Monitorování kvality ovzduší v reálném čase

Monitorování v reálném čase pomocí bezdrátového nebo kabelového dálkového ovladače, LED panelu a chytrého telefonu

Pohodlné připojení a odpojení sady

Snadnější instalace připojením k tělesu vnitřní jednotky.

Chytrá 4cestná kazeta

Chytrá 4cestná kazeta

Chytrá kontrola vnitřního prostředí se detekcí přítomnosti osob a senzorem vlhkosti

Technologie detekce přítomnosti osob

Senzor přítomnosti osob rozpoznává polohu a přítomnost uživatele, aby bylo dosaženo maximální energetické účinnosti a pohodlí. Jelikož má přístroj přehled o tom, kde se osoby nachází, může poskytnout možnosti přímého a nepřímého foukání, aby si mohli uživatelé zvolit příjemnější provozní režim a dosáhli tak ještě většího pohodlí. Kromě toho lze energii dále šetřit také automatickým nastavením cílové teploty na základě přítomnosti uživatele v místnosti.

* Senzor detekce osob lze zakoupit jako volitelné příslušenství.

Technologie snímání vlhkosti

Znalost hladiny vlhkosti vnitřního prostoru je využita, aby bylo uživateli poskytováno komfortní chlazení za různých klimatických podmínek. V letních dnech s vysokou vlhkostí je vyfukován chladný vzduch pro rychlé odvádění latentního tepla. V suchých letních dnech s nízkou vlhkostí vzduchu je naopak vyfukován vzduch vlažnější, aby byla místnost méně suchá. Díky funkci snímání vlhkosti lze zamezit nepříjemným zdravotním potížím způsobeným klimatizací, jakou jsou potíže z teplotních šoků, symptomy suchého oka a onemocnění způsobující suchou kůži.

Wi-Fi dálkové ovládání s ThinQ™

Wi-Fi dálkové ovládání s ThinQ™

S aplikací LG ThinQ™ může uživatel jednoduše ovládat klimatizaci kdykoli a odkudkoli. Vzdálený přístup ke klimatizaci umožňuje uživatelům užívat si maximálního pohodlí.

 

Kompaktní velikost

Tenký a kompaktní design inteligentní 4cestné kazety nejen šetří místo, ale také snižuje náklady na instalaci. Kazeta je navržena tak, aby vyhovovala většině stavebních návrhů a zapadala do různých prostor.

Režim vysokého stropu

Režim vysokého stropu zajišťuje výkonné chlazení a topení až do výšky 4,2 m, od stropu po podlahu. Průtok vzduchu lze dále zvýšit nastavením rychlosti ventilátoru

Nezávislé ovládání lopatek

Funkce nezávislého provozu lopatek používá samostatné krokové motory, což umožňuje ovládat navzájem nezávisle všechny čtyři lopatky.

Příhodná instalace na panelu

Odpojitelná rohová konstrukce usnadňuje seřízení závěsů a kontrolu těsnosti odtokové trubice. Jednoduchý tlačítkový design panelu usnadňuje instalaci panelu do těla přístroje.

Mřížka s automatickým zvedáním

Mřížka s automatickým zvedáním pomocí čtyřbodové konstrukce umožňuje snadné čištění filtru, disponuje funkcí automatického vyvážení, automatickou detekcí zastavení a pamětí na úrovni uživatele.

Příhodná instalace na panelu

Příhodná instalace na panelu

Odpojitelná rohová konstrukce umožňuje snadné nastavení závěsu během instalace a kontroly netěsností ve vypouštěcí spojovací trubce.

* Design vstupní mřížky se může lišit podle oblasti prodeje přístroje.

Obrázek muže držícího smartphone s otevřenou webovou stránkou LG na obrazovce.

Kontaktujte nás

Chcete-li se dovědět další informace o výrobku, kontaktujte nás a brzy se s vámi spojíme.

Kontaktujte nás Zjistit více