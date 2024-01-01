About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Kazetové jednotky

Kazetové stropní klimatizační jednotky s maximální vkusnou estetikou dokonale zapadne do vašeho prostředí. Díky nezávislému ovládání lopatek můžete každou lopatku ovládat samostatně, a to až do 6 kroků.

Ceiling_Mounted_Cassette_01

Kazetové jednotky

Maximálně vkusná estetika dokonale zapadne do vnitřního prostředí

Funkce Nabídka
Funkce
Kontaktujte nás

Kompaktní design a velikost

Nový 4směrný panel kazety adaptovaný pro jednotný tvar. Panel pasuje do stropního podhledu. Navíc, vnitřní jednotka se štíhlými a kompaktními rozměry má menší omezení, který umožňují úspěšnou instalaci v různých prostorách.

Mřížka s automatickým zdvihem

Mřížka s automatický zdvihem umožňuje snadné čištění filtru díky 4bodové nosné konstrukci, automatickému vyrovnání a funkci detekci zastavení a paměti umístěné na úrovni uživatele.

Ceiling Mounted Cassette_04_CZ

Nezávislé ovládání lopatek

Nezávislý provoz lopatek používá samostatné motory, díky tomu je možné ovládat všechny čtyři lopatky samostatně.

6krokové ovládání lopatek

Pro ovládání směru vzduchu pomocí jednosměrné kazety je 6 různých kroků. Také má lopatku pro automatické kývání, která se přesunuje z levé na pravou stranu až do směru 120 stupňů.

Minimalizovaná výška

Výška 1směrné kazety je 132 mm, je tak ideálním řešením pro instalaci v omezeném prostoru.

Flexibilní montáž

Přístup pro inspekci u jednosměrné kazety nevyžaduje žádný další zalepený prostor, díky tomu není montáž komplikovaná.

Ceiling Mounted Cassette_07_CZ

Stropní kazeta - Nabídka

Air_Solution_03

Kontaktujte nás

Chcete-li se dovědět další informace o výrobku, kontaktujte nás a brzy se s vámi spojíme.

Kontaktujte nás Zjistit více