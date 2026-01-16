About Cookies on This Site

Waschgeräte

Welche Größe und Kapazität passt zu dir?

LG Frontlader-Waschmaschine in Küchenschrank eingebaut. Pfeile zeigen von der Trommel nach außen, um die Größe anzuzeigen. Neben der Küche ist ein modernes Wohnzimmer zu sehen.

Die richtige Kapazität für deinen Bedarf

Waschmaschinen gibt es in verschiedenen Kapazitäten – passend für deinen Haushalt. Kleine Trommeln sind ideal für Singles oder Paare, große Trommeln für Familien und mehr Wäsche auf einmal.

Finde deine ideale Kapazität

LG 8 kg schwarze Waschmaschine mit „8 kg“ auf der Vorderseite. Gestapelte Hemden neben der Maschine veranschaulichen ihre Fähigkeit, bis zu 30 Hemden in einer Ladung zu verarbeiten.

Single oder Paare

Perfekt für kleine Räume und häufige, kleinere Wäschen. Empfohlene Kapazität: 8 kg

Schwarze Waschmaschine LG 9 kg mit „9 kg“ auf der Vorderseite. Gestapelte Hemden neben der Maschine verdeutlichen ihre Fähigkeit, bis zu 45 Hemden in einer Ladung zu handhaben.

Kleine Familie (3 Personen)

Ideal für die tägliche Wäsche ohne Platzprobleme. Empfohlene Kapazität: 9 kg

LG 10,5 kg schwarze Waschmaschine mit „10,5 kg“ auf der Vorderseite. Gestapelte Hemden neben der Maschine verdeutlichen ihre Fähigkeit, 50 bis 55 Hemden in einer Ladung zu handhaben.

Mittlere Familie (4 Personen)

Ideal für wöchentliche, moderate Beladungen. Empfohlene Kapazität: 10,5 kg

LG 12 kg schwarze Waschmaschine mit „12 kg“ auf der Vorderseite. Gestapelte Hemden neben der Maschine verdeutlichen ihre Fähigkeit, bis zu 60 Hemden in einer Ladung zu handhaben.

Große Familie (5+ Personen)

Perfekt für schwere Ladungen, Bettwäsche und beschäftigte Haushalte Empfohlene Kapazität: 12 kg oder mehr

Finde deinen Waschmaschinentyp
Finde deinen Waschmaschinentyp
Kaufberater
Kompakte LG Waschmaschinenabmessungen mit einer Tiefe von 475 mm für enge Räume.

Kompakte LG Waschmaschinenabmessungen mit einer Tiefe von 475 mm für enge Räume.

Kompakte Waschmaschine

Einzelhaushalte

Kompakt und praktisch: Eine Waschmaschine mit 8 kg Kapazität sorgt für einfaches Waschen – ideal für Singles und Wohnungen mit begrenztem Platz.

Einzelhaushalte
Kleine LG Waschmaschine in Weiß mit einer Tiefe von 565 mm, ideal für enge Waschräume.

Kleine LG Waschmaschine in Weiß mit einer Tiefe von 565 mm, ideal für enge Waschräume.

Waschmaschine für kleine Haushalte

Paare oder kleine Familie (1–2 Personen)

Mit dem richtigen Fassungsvermögen hält eine Waschmaschine mit 9 kg Kapazität bei der täglichen Wäsche Schritt – ideal für Paare und alle, die regelmäßig waschen.

Paare oder kleine Familie (1–2 Personen)
LG mittelgroße Waschmaschine in Schwarz mit 565 mm Tiefe für Standardküchen.

LG mittelgroße Waschmaschine in Schwarz mit 565 mm Tiefe für Standardküchen.

Mittelgroße Waschmaschine

Mittelgroße Familie mit 3–4 Personen

Eine Waschmaschine mit 10,5 kg Kapazität bietet vielseitiges Fassungsvermögen und handhabt wöchentliche Wäsche sowie sperrige Wäschestücke mühelos.

Mittelgroße Familie mit 3–4 Personen
LG Waschmaschine mit großem Fassungsvermögen in Silber mit einer Tiefe von 615 mm und großzügiger Trommelgröße.

LG Waschmaschine mit großem Fassungsvermögen in Silber mit einer Tiefe von 615 mm und großzügiger Trommelgröße.

Große Waschmaschine

Große Familie mit 5 oder mehr Personen

Mit extra-großem Fassungsvermögen bewältigt eine Waschmaschine mit 12 kg+ mühelos Bettwäsche, schwere Familienladungen und wöchentliche Wäsche.

Große Familie mit 5 oder mehr Personen

*Produktverfügbarkeit und -eigenschaften können je nach Modell variieren. Weitere Informationen findest du auf den einzelnen Produktseiten.

Produkte vergleichen

Vergleiche die wichtigsten Eigenschaften der LG-Produktpalette, um das Produkt auszuwählen, das zu deinem Zuhause und Lebensstil passt.

Table Caption
FeaturesWashTowerSLIM-WaschmaschineWaschmaschineTrocknerWaschtrockner
WashTower
WashTower
SLIM-Waschmaschine
SLIM-Waschmaschine
Waschmaschine
Waschmaschine
Trockner
Trockner
Waschtrockner
Waschtrockner
ProduktWT1210BBFF2X7SLIM9F4WX709YCRT90X8BW4WR70E6Y
Kapazität12 kg / 10 kg9 kg9 kg9 kg11 kg / 6 kg
EnergieeffizienzklasseA-10% / CA-30%A-40%BD / A
Maße600x1655x660600x850x475600x850x580600x850x660600x850x620
TurboWash® 360° TurboDryJaJaJaJaJa
nullJaJaJaNeinJa
ThinQ® AppJaJaJaJaJa
Jetzt kaufenJetzt kaufenJetzt kaufenJetzt kaufenJetzt kaufen

*Die Spezifikationen können sich ändern. Die aktuellsten Informationen findest du auf den einzelnen Produktseiten.

LG Tipps & Guides

Nützliche Tipps und kurze Anleitungen, die deinen Alltag einfacher machen. 

LG Slim Frontlader-Waschmaschine ordentlich montiert in kompaktem Schrankraum

Wie viel passt wirklich in Slim-Waschmaschinen?

Reinigen des Flusenfilters des Wärmepumpentrockners für effiziente Trocknung

Wärmepumpentrockner einfach erklärt

Person, die nach dem Trocknen mit dem LG smarten Trockner ordentlich gefaltete Strickkleidung hält

Intelligente Wäsche mit smarten Trocknern

Waschmaschine FAQ

Q.

Sind Waschtrockner-Kombinationen die Investition wert?

A.

Eine Waschtrockner-Kombination ist eine ausgezeichnete Lösung für alle, die wenig Platz haben oder die den Komfort des Waschens und Trocknens in einem einzigen Gerät suchen. Sie ist besonders nützlich, wenn du lieber nicht zwischen Wasch- und Trockenprogrammen wartest, einen schnellen Waschgang für kleinere Beladungen benötigst oder die Trocknungsfunktion nur gelegentlich verwendest.

Denke daran, dass die Trockenkapazität normalerweise kleiner ist als die Waschkapazität, sodass größere Ladungen möglicherweise aufgeteilt werden müssen.

LG bietet eine Reihe von Hochleistungs-Waschtrocknern, die leistungsstarke Reinigung, schnelle Waschoptionen und effizientes Trocknen kombinieren, ideal für modernes Leben, wo Platz und Komfort wichtig sind.

Q.

Ist es besser, eine separate Waschmaschine und einen separaten Trockner zu haben?

A.

Die Waschtrockner von LG bieten eine fortschrittliche Leistung und entsprechen der Waschqualität separater Maschinen. Die speziellen Wasch- und Trocknereinheiten bieten jedoch zusätzliche Flexibilität. Du kannst eine Ladung waschen, während du eine andere trocknest, und eigenständige Trockner haben in der Regel eine größere Trocknungskapazität.

Mit den KI-gestützten Appliances von LG können separate Maschinen sogar miteinander kommunizieren. Deine Waschmaschine sendet die Zyklusinformationen an deinen Trockner, der dann automatisch das optimale Trockenprogramm auswählt - Manuelle Eingabe nicht erforderlich.

Q.

Was kann eine intelligente Waschmaschine?

A.

Die intelligenten Waschmaschinen von LG verwenden KI-Technologie, um Stofftypen zu analysieren und die Waschzyklen entsprechend anzupassen. Mit Deep Learning und 6 Motion Direct Drive erzeugt die Maschine sechs verschiedene Trommelbewegungen, die für eine stoffspezifische Pflege sorgen, die Waschleistung verbessern und Schäden reduzieren.

 

Dank der integrierten Wi-Fi-Konnektivität kannst du deine Waschmaschine über die LG ThinQ-App oder kompatible Sprachassistenten aus der Ferne steuern. Zu den wichtigsten intelligenten Funktionen gehören:

1. Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

2. Benachrichtigungen, wenn eine Wäsche abgeschlossen ist

3. Smart Diagnosis™ für schnelle Fehlerbehebung

4. Herunterladbare Programme, die auf deine Wäschebedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind

 

Es bietet eine intelligente Wäschepflege, die sich nahtlos in deinen vernetzten Lebensstil einfügt.

Q.

Was ist Quick Wash an einer LG-Waschmaschine?

A.

LGs Quick Wash verwendet die TurboWash™ 360˚-Technologie, um eine gründliche Reinigung in nur 39 Minuten zu gewährleisten, ideal für vielbeschäftigte Haushalte.

Sie kombiniert 3D-Multispray-Hochdruckdüsen mit einer intelligenten Inverterpumpe und optimiert so den Wasserfluss, die Waschmittelnutzung und die Trommelbewegung für eine effiziente und dennoch schonende Wäsche.

Dieser schnelle Zyklus spart Zeit, ohne Kompromisse bei der Reinigungsleistung oder der Textilpflege einzugehen, wodurch er ideal für tägliche Beladungen ist, wenn du wenig Zeit hast.