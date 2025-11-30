We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wir stellen vor: den neuen CineBeam S, einen intelligenten Ultra-Kurzdistanzprojektor, der aus nur wenigen Zentimetern Entfernung ein riesiges 4K-UHD-Bild mit einer Diagonale von bis zu 100 Zoll projiziert. Klicken Sie unten, um als Erster alle Details zur Markteinführung des CineBeam S Projektors zu erfahren.