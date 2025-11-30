About Cookies on This Site

Entdecken Sie die LG CineBeam-Projektoren

Wir stellen vor: den neuen CineBeam S, einen intelligenten Ultra-Kurzdistanzprojektor, der aus nur wenigen Zentimetern Entfernung ein riesiges 4K-UHD-Bild mit einer Diagonale von bis zu 100 Zoll projiziert. Klicken Sie unten, um als Erster alle Details zur Markteinführung des CineBeam S Projektors zu erfahren.

Jetzt kaufen

avs forum

AVS Forum Best of CES 2025

reddot

Red Dot Award - Winner

lite

lite Magazin - Editor's Choice

cinebeam

LG CINEBEAM Q

Ein winziger Projektor mit epischer 4K-Auflösung

Wir stellen vor: den LG CineBeam Q Projektor. Q ist ein mutiges und stilvolles Statement für Kinoerlebnisse, das Sie die Möglichkeiten eines 4K-Projektors neu überdenken lässt.

Ein winziger Projektor mit epischer 4K-Auflösung Jetzt kaufen

Die Liga des außergewöhnlichen Kinos

Finden Sie Ihre Inspiration. Sehen Sie, wie andere Unterhaltungsfans ihre Wohnräume mit dem Q in spektakuläre Heimkinos verwandelt haben.

video

CineBeam Q integriert sich in Ihren Raum*

video

Verlängern Sie den Augenblick mit CineBeam Q

CineBeam Q ist Ihr Begleiter für dramatische und emotionale Momente.**

Ep1. Stilvoll leben mit CineBeam Q

Abspielen

Ep2. Mein Zeitritual mit CineBeam Q

Abspielen

Ep3. Magische Tage für Kinder mit CineBeam Q

Abspielen

Ep4. Erste praktische Erfahrungen mit Technik dank CineBeam Q

Abspielen

Ep5. Den ganzen Tag Kunst erleben mit CineBeam Q

Abspielen

Ep6. Entspannte Outdoor-Atmosphäre mit CineBeam Q

Abspielen

MINIMALISTISCHES DESIGN

Die Essenz der Einfachheit

CineBeam Q ist mit einer Länge von nur 14 cm, einer Höhe von 12,7 cm und einer Breite von knapp über 7,6 cm äußerst kompakt. Das raffinierte, minimalistische Design von Q fügt sich stilvoll in jeden Raum ein.

Einfache Konfiguration, intelligente Benutzerfreundlichkeit

Großbildkino in 4K

Das kompakte Gehäuse des Q glänzt mit beeindruckenden 8,3 Megapixeln auf einer Bildschirmdiagonale von bis zu 120 Zoll. Genießen Sie ein großartiges Kinoerlebnis, egal wo Sie den Q aufstellen.

Einfach aufstellen und loslegen

Dank automatischer Bildschirmanpassung richtet CineBeam Q den Bildschirm automatisch aus und optimiert den Fokus beim Aufstellen.

Streamen Sie Ihre Lieblingssendungen

Dank integriertem webOS†† können Sie Ihre Lieblingssendungen und Blockbuster-Filme direkt über den Projektor streamen, der beliebte Plattformen wie Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube und Apple TV unterstützt.

image

Ein Standfuß speziell für den Q

Der CineBeam Q Standfuß passt zum wunderschönen, minimalistischen Design des CineBeam Q Projektors. Mit dem CineBeam Q Projektorstandfuß können Sie brillantes 4K-Kino auf ganz neue Weise genießen.

Machen Sie einen Filmabend mit CineBeam Q

LG Produktexperten stehen Ihnen jetzt zum Chat zur Verfügung.

 

Ganz gleich, ob Sie gerade erst mit Ihrer Recherche beginnen oder Ihre Suche bereits eingegrenzt haben, die LG-Produktexperten helfen Ihnen gerne dabei, das für Sie passende Produkt zu finden.

Chat starten

†Externe Stromquelle erforderlich; verfügt nicht über einen integrierten Akku.

*Dieses Video enthält bearbeitete Ausschnitte aus gesponserten Inhalten, die von Influencern in Zusammenarbeit mit LG CineBeam Q erstellt wurden.

**Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzungserfahrung abweichen.

††Internetverbindung und Abonnement für Streaming-Dienste erforderlich.

 

Die Bilder können zu Illustrationszwecken simuliert und dramatisiert sein. Die tatsächlichen Funktionen, die Funktionalität und andere Produktspezifikationen können abweichen und ohne vorherige Ankündigung geändert werden. Preise, Werbeaktionen und Verfügbarkeit können je nach Modell, Geschäft und Online-Shop variieren. Preise können ohne vorherige Ankündigung geändert werden. Die Stückzahlen sind begrenzt. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort nach dem endgültigen Preis und der Verfügbarkeit.

