Kühl-Gefrierkombination | ​324 Liter Nutzinhalt | EEK ​D | Matte Black | ​1860 cm​ hoch | ​GFM61MCCSF
Support

front view

Frische bewahren mit nahtlosem Design

 Dieser neue Gefrierschrank ist so konzipiert, dass er Ihrer Küche Eleganz und verbesserte Funktionalität verleiht.

 *Zum besseren Verständnis: Dies ist ein Beispiel für eine Speisekammer und einen Gefrierschrank, die zusammen installiert sind.

Weniger Aufwand mit frostfreier Technologie

 Total No Frost

 Weniger Aufwand mit frostfreier Technologie

 Das frostfreie Kühlsystem von LG verhindert die Eisbildung und macht das manuelle Abtauen überflüssig.

Frische rundum

 Multi Air Flow

 Frische rundum

 Kühle Luft strömt in alle Richtungen und hält die Lebensmittel frisch.

 Schnelles Gefrieren

 Eine Explosion der Kühle im Handumdrehen

 Lassen Sie Ihr frisches Speiseeis nicht schmelzen. Drücken Sie Express Freeze für einen kräftigen Stoß eiskalter Luft.

Mehr Stauraum mit mehr Platz im Inneren

Große Kapazität

Mehr Stauraum mit mehr Platz im Inneren

Mit dem großen Fassungsvermögen von 324 Litern bietet der Gefrierschrank viel Platz für all Ihre Lieblingsspeisen.

*635 l: Basierend auf der EU-Norm, 635 l ist das Fassungsvermögen des LGE-Modells GSXV91NSAE.

*27 Kubikmeter: Basierend auf dem nordamerikanischen Standard, 27 Kubikmeter ist das Fassungsvermögen des LGE Modells LRS*2706.

Eis, wenn Sie es brauchen. Zusätzlicher Platz, wenn Sie ihn brauchen

  Twist Ice Maker                                                                                                   

 Eis, wenn Sie es brauchen.   Zusätzlicher Platz, wenn Sie   ihn brauchen

Der Eisbereiter kann leicht abgenommen werden, wenn Sie mehr Platz im Gefrierschrank benötigen.

Nahtloses, eingebautes Design

 Seamless Fit Design

 Nahtloses, eingebautes Design

 Mit seiner flachen Tür und dem passgenauen Sitz im Schrank sorgt dieses nahtlose Design für ein attraktives, eingebautes Aussehen. 

Enge Integration für klare Linien

 Das neue Design passt perfekt in Standard-Küchenschränke und sorgt für ein klares, minimalistisches Aussehen.

Ein modernes Design mit flacher Tür

 Erzielen Sie mit der ultraflachen, ultrabündigen Tür ein hochwertiges Einbaudesign.

Kein Platzbedarf

 Mit dem Zero-Clearance-Scharnier können Sie das Gerät direkt an der Wand montieren, so dass es komplett eingebaut aussieht.

Enge Integration für klare Linien

 Das neue Design passt perfekt in Standard-Küchenschränke und sorgt für ein klares, minimalistisches Aussehen.

Ein modernes Design mit flacher Tür

 Erzielen Sie mit der ultraflachen, ultrabündigen Tür ein hochwertiges Einbaudesign.

Kein Platzbedarf

 Mit dem Zero-Clearance-Scharnier können Sie das Gerät direkt an der Wand montieren, so dass es komplett eingebaut aussieht.

 Hochwertige Oberflächen

 Veredeln Sie Ihre Küche mit dezentem Luxus

 Verleihen Sie Ihrer Küche den letzten Schliff an moderner Eleganz mit einem Set hochwertiger Metallic-Dekore.

MetalFresh

Metallische Dekoration

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

Metal Touch Display

Fingerabdruck-resistente Oberfläche

 * MetalFresh™ ist ein zusammengesetzter Begriff, der sich aus den Begriffen „Metall-Laminat-Design“, das für das Kühlluftgitter verwendet wird, und „NatureFresh™“ von LinearCooling™ und DoorCooling+™ zusammensetzt. Durch die Verwendung von Metallteilen bleiben die Lebensmittel im Kühlschrank frischer.

Zusammenfassung

Abmessungen

GFM61MCCSF

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    D

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    324 l

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    324 l

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    86 kg

  • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

    93 kg

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    Sicherheitsglas, Glas

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    1

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    211 kWh/a

  • Klimaklasse

    Erweiterter gemäßigter Temperaturbereich

KÜHLFACH

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja, im Gerät eingebaut

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806091538390

GEFRIERFACH

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    4

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

