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Freistehender Gefrierschrank (EEK C, 324L, 186 cm hoch) mit 211 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | ​GFT61SWCSF

Freistehender Gefrierschrank (EEK C, 324L, 186 cm hoch) mit 211 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | ​GFT61SWCSF

GFT61SWCSF
Vorderseite von Freistehender Gefrierschrank (EEK C, 324L, 186 cm hoch) mit 211 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | ​GFT61SWCSF GFT61SWCSF
front open with food
front open without food
detailed view
faced left with food
faced left
bottom view right faced
bottom view left faced
right faced
left faced
side view
back view
Vorderseite von Freistehender Gefrierschrank (EEK C, 324L, 186 cm hoch) mit 211 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | ​GFT61SWCSF GFT61SWCSF
front open with food
front open without food
detailed view
faced left with food
faced left
bottom view right faced
bottom view left faced
right faced
left faced
side view
back view

Hauptmerkmale

  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
  • Total No Frost: 0% Frost, 0% Abtauen – im Kühl- und Gefrierbereich!
  • Express Cooling und Express Freeze: schnell und effektiv
  • Metallapplikationen auf Schubladen und Ablagefächern
  • Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum: Glaszwischenboden einklappen und einschieben für mehr Platz
  • Inverter Linear Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Frische bewahren mit nahtlosem Design

Frische bewahren mit nahtlosem Design

 Frische bewahren mit nahtlosem Design

 Dieser neue Gefrierschrank ist so konzipiert, dass er deiner Küche Eleganz und verbesserte Funktionalität verleiht.

 *Zum besseren Verständnis: Dies ist ein Beispiel für einen Kühlschrank und einen Gefrierschrank, die zusammen installiert sind.

Weniger Aufwand mit frostfreier Technologie

 Total No Frost

 Weniger Aufwand mit frostfreier Technologie

 Das frostfreie Kühlsystem von LG verhindert die Eisbildung und macht das manuelle Abtauen überflüssig.

Frische rundum

 Multi Air Flow

 Frische rundum

 Kühle Luft strömt in alle Richtungen und hält die Lebensmittel frisch.

Eine Explosion der Kühle im Handumdrehen

 Schnelles Gefrieren

 Eine Explosion der Kühle im Handumdrehen

Lasse dein frisches Speiseeis nicht schmelzen. Drücke Express Freeze für einen kräftigen Stoß eiskalter Luft.

Große Kapazität

Mehr Stauraum mit mehr Platz im Inneren

Mit dem großen Fassungsvermögen von 324 Litern bietet der Gefrierschrank viel Platz für all deine Lieblingsspeisen.

Mehr Stauraum mit mehr Platz im Inneren

*635 l: Basierend auf der EU-Norm, 635 l ist das Fassungsvermögen des LGE-Modells GSXV91NSAE.

*27 Kubikmeter: Basierend auf dem nordamerikanischen Standard, 27 Kubikmeter ist das Fassungsvermögen des LGE Modells LRS*2706.

Nahtloses, eingebautes Design

 Seamless Fit Design

 Nahtloses, eingebautes Design

 Mit seiner flachen Tür und dem passgenauen Sitz im Schrank sorgt dieses nahtlose Design für ein attraktives, eingebautes Aussehen. 

Enge Integration für klare Linien

 Das neue Design passt perfekt in Standard-Küchenschränke und sorgt für ein klares, minimalistisches Aussehen.

Ein modernes Design mit flacher Tür

 Erzielen Sie mit der ultraflachen, ultrabündigen Tür ein hochwertiges Einbaudesign.

Kein Platzbedarf

 Mit dem Zero-Clearance-Scharnier können Sie das Gerät direkt an der Wand montieren, so dass es komplett eingebaut aussieht.

Enge Integration für klare Linien
Ein modernes Design mit flacher Tür
Kein Platzbedarf
Enge Integration für klare Linien
Ein modernes Design mit flacher Tür
Kein Platzbedarf
Enge Integration für klare Linien

Enge Integration für klare Linien

 Das neue Design passt perfekt in Standard-Küchenschränke und sorgt für ein klares, minimalistisches Aussehen.

Ein modernes Design mit flacher Tür

Ein modernes Design mit flacher Tür

 Erzielen Sie mit der ultraflachen, ultrabündigen Tür ein hochwertiges Einbaudesign.

Kein Platzbedarf

Kein Platzbedarf

 Mit dem Zero-Clearance-Scharnier können Sie das Gerät direkt an der Wand montieren, so dass es komplett eingebaut aussieht.

 *Zum besseren Verständnis: Dies ist ein Beispiel für einen Kühlschrank und einen Gefrierschrank, die zusammen installiert sind.

 Hochwertige Oberflächen

 Veredle deine Küche mit dezentem Luxus

 Verleihe deiner Küche den letzten Schliff an moderner Eleganz mit einem Set hochwertiger Metallic-Dekore.

MetalFresh

MetalFresh

Metallische Dekoration

Metallische Dekoration

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

Metal Touch Display

Metal Touch Display

Fingerabdruck-resistente Oberfläche

Fingerabdruck-resistente Oberfläche

 * MetalFresh™ ist ein zusammengesetzter Begriff, der sich aus den Begriffen „Metall-Laminat-Design“, das für das Kühlluftgitter verwendet wird, und „NatureFresh™“ von LinearCooling™ und DoorCooling+™ zusammensetzt. Durch die Verwendung von Metallteilen bleiben die Lebensmittel im Kühlschrank frischer.

we

Linear Inverter Kompressor

10 Jahre Garantie auf den Linear Inverter Kompressor

Der Inverter-Linear Kompressor von LG ist dank der modernen LG Technologie leiser als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor. Darüber hinaus spart er mehr Energie und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Larder & Freezer

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Inverter Linear Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    211 kWh/a

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    37 dB(A) re 1 pW

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 1.860 x 707

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    87 kg

  • Verpackungsabmessung (B x H x T, mm)

    658 x 1.932 x 766

  • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

    94 kg

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    Ja

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    4

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    0

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Frontfarbe

    Super White

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    324 l

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    324 l

MERKMALE

  • InstaView®

    Nein

  • Umkehrbare Tür

    Ja, Links wechselbar

  • UVnano®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806091035578

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Bewertungen

Hier finden Sie weiterführende Informationen wie Bewertungen von unserem datenschutzkonform eingebundenen Drittanbieter Bazaarvoice überprüft werden

FAQ

Q.

Ist ein zweitüriger Kühlschrank sinnvoll?

A.

Doppeltürige Kühlschränke werden auch als Kühl-/Gefrierschränke bezeichnet und bieten den Komfort eines separaten Gefrierfachs für Tiefkühlkost. LG Kühl-/Gefrierkombinationen verfügen über 70 % Kühlraum und 30 % Gefrierraum, sodass du leichten Zugang zu den am häufigsten genutzten Bereichen hast. 

Q.

Was sind die Vorteile eines LG InstaView® Kühlgeräts?

A.

Durch zweimaliges leichtes Klopfen wird die elegante und ikonische InstaView® Glasscheibe beleuchtet. Das erlaubt einen Blick in das Kühlschrankinnere – ganz ohne Türöffnung. Es entsteht kein Kälte- und Energieverlust und Temperaturschwankungen werden minimiert. Das Kühlgut bleibt so länger frisch.

Q.

Was bedeutet „Total No Frost“ bei einem Gefrierschrank?

A.

Frost entsteht, wenn Wasserdampf auf eiskalte Kühlspiralen trifft und dann zu Wasser kondensiert, das dann sofort gefriert. Ein frostfreier Kühlschrank schaltet über eine Zeitschaltuhr regelmäßig eine Heizspirale um die Kühlspirale herum ein, um das Eis abzutauen und so automatisch die Bildung von Reif zu verhindern.

Q.

Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung bei einer LG Kühl-/Gefrierkombination?

A.

'Verwenden Sie das Bedienfeld an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks, um die gewünschte Temperatur für Ihren Kühl- oder Gefrierschrank einzustellen. Bei unterstützten Modellen kannst du auch die LG ThinQ®-App auf deinem Smartphone verwenden, um die Temperatureinstellung aus der Ferne zu ändern.

Q.

Worauf sollte ich beim Kauf eines Kühlgeräts achten?

A.

In erster Linie solltest du darauf achten, dass er von LG ist. Wenn du dich für ein Modell entschieden hast, das am besten zu deinen Bedürfnissen und deiner Wohnumgebung passt (Side-by-Side, Multi-Door oder Kühl-/Gefrierkombination), achte auf innovative Kühltechnologien, die deine Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, praktische Funktionen wie Total No Frost, einen Wasser- und Eisspender (vorzugsweise mit UVnano® zur automatischen Reinigung) oder klappbare Ablagefächer. Vergiss nicht, auf die Energieeffizienz und die Produktgarantie zu achten.

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