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AON Review promotion

AON Review promotion

Deine Meinung zählt -
jetzt bewerten!

Teile deine Erfahrung mit anderen und werde mit bis zu 200€ Visa Guthaben belohnt.

 

Deine Meinung zählt - <br>jetzt bewerten! Teilnahmebedingungen ansehen
Free Delivery

Kostenlose Paketlieferung

Für alle Paketlieferungen innerhalb von Deutschland. 

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

So einfach geht´s:

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Bewertung auf LG.com schreiben

Bewerte dein gekauftes Produkt und sichere dir ein Visa Guthaben von bis zu 200€. Fülle hierfür das Bewertungsformular komplett aus und aktiviere die Prämie für die Bewertungs-Aktion.

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

Bis zu 200€ Visa Guthaben sichern

Deine Bewertung muss mindestens 100-Zeichen und ein Foto beinhalten. Nach erfolgreicher Prüfung deiner Bewertung senden wir dir per Email dein Visa Guthaben zu. Bitte prüfe auch deinen Spam Ordner.

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Die Aktion endet, sobald das dafür vorgesehene Kampagnenbudget erschöpft ist
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Nur gültig für ausgewählte Aktionsprodukte in den Teilnahmebedingungen.
  • Die Bewertung muss mindestens 100-Zeichen aufweisen und ein Foto beinhalten.
  • Das Guthaben wird nicht Bar ausgezahlt werden.
  • Wir arbeiten mit unserem Partner Tremendous zusammen.