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Die nächste Dimension
der Geschwindigkeit
Der neue LG UltraGear Monitor mit beeindruckenden 1000 Hz in nativer Full-HD-Auflösung setzt neue Maßstäbe für Geschwindigkeit und Reaktionsfähigkeit.
Registriere dich jetzt und gehöre zu den Ersten, die informiert werden, sobald die Vorbestellung startet.