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IT NPI 25G590 Monitor

IT NPI 25G590 Monitor

Die nächste Dimension
der Geschwindigkeit

 

Der neue LG UltraGear Monitor mit beeindruckenden 1000 Hz in nativer Full-HD-Auflösung setzt neue Maßstäbe für Geschwindigkeit und Reaktionsfähigkeit.

Registriere dich jetzt und gehöre zu den Ersten, die informiert werden, sobald die Vorbestellung startet.

*Based on publicly available information as of May 19, 2026 (KST), among gaming monitors introduced by consumer brands.

1000Hz

Refresh rate

FHD (1080p)

Resolution

25-inch

Display