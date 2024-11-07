Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Frische bewahren mit nahtlosem Design

Frische bewahren mit nahtlosem Design

Dieser neue Kühlschrank ist so konzipiert, dass er deiner Küche Eleganz und verbesserte Funktionalität verleiht.

*Zum besseren Verständnis: Dies ist ein Beispiel für einen Kühlschrank und einen Gefrierschrank, die zusammen installiert sind.

Optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit

FRESHBalancer®

Optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit

FRESHBalancer® hält die Luftfeuchtigkeit im Gleichgewicht und die verschiedenen Regler passen die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit für Obst und Gemüse je nach gewählter Einstellung an.

Eine Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das von knackigem grünem Salat tropft, befindet sich neben einer Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das auf frische rote Tomaten fällt, sowie neben einem Video von glänzenden nassen Blaubeeren, die bewegt werden.

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Schnelleres und gleichmäßigeres Kühlen

DoorCooling+®

Schnelleres und gleichmäßigeres Kühlen

Durch eine gleichmäßige und schnellere Kühlung bleiben Lebensmittel frisch und Getränke auf jedem Regal eiskalt.

*Basierend auf einem TÜV-Test, der die Kühlzeit der Türkurve von 25℃ auf 5℃ zwischen LGE ohne Türkühlung in R328S und Türkühlung in GLT51PZGSZ vergleicht, gemäß der internen LG-Testmethode. Die Ergebnisse können bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur der Illustration und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen. Die Türkühlung+ funktioniert nicht mehr, wenn die Tür geöffnet wird.

Mehr Platz mit mehr Innenraum

Großes Fassungsvermögen

Mehr Platz mit mehr Innenraum

Das große Fassungsvermögen des Kühlschranks von 386 Litern bietet viel Platz für alle deine Lebensmittel.

Nahtloses, eingebautes Design

Seamless Fit Design

Nahtloses, eingebautes Design

Mit seiner flachen Tür und dem passgenauen Sitz im Schrank sorgt dieses nahtlose Design für ein attraktives, eingebautes Aussehen.

*Zum besseren Verständnis: Dies ist ein Beispiel für einen Kühlschrank und einen Gefrierschrank, die zusammen installiert sind.

Enge Integration für klare Linien

Das neue Design passt perfekt in Standard-Küchenschränke und sorgt für ein klares, minimalistisches Aussehen.

          we

          Linear Inverter Kompressor

          10 Jahre Garantie auf den Linear Inverter Kompressor

          Der Inverter-Linear Kompressor von LG ist dank der modernen LG Technologie leiser als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor. Darüber hinaus spart er mehr Energie und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

          *Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

           

          Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

          LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

          0800 45 444 45

          Zusammenfassung

          Drucken

          Abmessungen

          GLM71MCCSX

          Alle Spezifikationen

          EAN CODE

          • EAN

            8806091538321

          ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

          • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

            93 kg

          • Produktgewicht (in kg)

            86 kg

          LEISTUNG

          • Klimaklasse

            Erweiterter gemäßigter Temperaturbereich

          Compliance-Informationen

          WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
          The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
          Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

          Bewertungen

