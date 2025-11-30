About Cookies on This Site

Multi-Door Kühlschrank mit InstaView® (E, 638L, 91,4cm breit) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & Craft Ice | GMG960MMSD
GMG960MMSD_EN.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Multi-Door Kühlschrank mit InstaView® (E, 638L, 91,4cm breit) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & Craft Ice | GMG960MMSD

GMG960MMSD
Front view
Front open with food stored
Front open
Top doors open with food stored
detailed view
detailed view with food stored
drawer view
drawer view
detailed view
Top left door open with food stored
Top left door open
Facing left
Facing right
side
back
Front view
Front open with food stored
Front open
Top doors open with food stored
detailed view
detailed view with food stored
drawer view
drawer view
detailed view
Top left door open with food stored
Top left door open
Facing left
Facing right
side
back

Hauptmerkmale

  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: Leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie*
  • InstaView® & Door-in-Door®: Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen und schneller Zugriff auf Lieblingssnacks
  • DoorCooling+®: Schnellere Kühlung im Türbereich
  • LINEARCooling®: Temperaturabweichung nur ±0,5 °C
  • Total No Frost: Nie wieder abtauen
  • Festwasseranschluss: Dauerhaft Wasser und Eis verfügbar

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung)
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Neues Design, neue Innovation

Moderne Kücheneinrichtung mit InstaView®-Kühlschrank.

Modern Flat Door

Moderne Aufwertung der Küche

Die Vorderansicht eines InstaView®-Kühlschranks aus schwarzem Glas mit eingeschaltetem Licht innen.

InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!

Eine Person hält einen Becher mit einem Getränk in der einen Hand und löffelt mit der anderen Hand handgemachtes Eis.

LG Craft Ice

Langsam schmelzende Kugeln für den perfekten Drink

Eine Person holt sich Wasser aus dem Kühlschrankspender in einer Tasse

UVnano®

Hält den Wasserspender hygienisch sauber

Flaches Türdesign für einen modernen Flair

Moderne Eleganz für deine Küche neu definiert

Die flache Tür und die minimalistische Griffmulde modernisieren mühelos und verleihen deiner Küche Eleganz.

Moderne Kücheneinrichtung mit InstaView®-Kühlschrank.

*Das Produkt könnte möglicherweise keine Zero-Clearance-Option haben, und die Installation kann von dem Produktbild abweichen.

Auch in anderen Farben erhältlich

Farbchip für die Farbe Essence Black Steel

Essence Black Steel

Farbchip für die Farbe Metall Sorbet.

Metal Sorbet

Einfacher Zugang

Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!

Klopfe zweimal an die neu gestaltete InstaView®-Tür aus schwarzem Glas und du kannst ins Innere sehen, ohne die Tür zu öffnen.

LG Craft Ice

Genieße Eleganz in jedem Glas mit LG Craft Ice

Langsam schmelzende Kugeln – für Drinks, die länger kühl bleiben.

*Vergleich der Schmelzgeschwindigkeit zwischen Craft Ice® und Eiswürfeln.

Grundlage ist die durchschnittliche Zeit von drei Einzeltests zur Messung der Zeit, die die beiden Eissorten benötigen, um vollständig im ausgegebenen Wasser zu verschwinden (48℉ / 9℃ ).

*Die Form und Klarheit des Eises hängt von der Aktivierung von Craft Ice® ab; sie kann je nach Einstellungen, Verwendung zu Hause und Wasserversorgung variieren.

UVnano®

Reines Wasser dank UVnano® Technologie

Hält die Wasserspender-Ausgänge hygienisch rein – für frisches, sicheres Wasser.

*Das UVnano (Funktionsname: Selbstpflege) wurde durch Labortests des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung interner Testmethoden zur Messung der Reduktion von E. coli, S. aureus und P. aeruginosa in destillierten Wasserproben bewertet, nachdem es stündlich 10 Minuten lang der UV-LED des Produkts ausgesetzt wurde, nach insgesamt 24 Stunden bei normaler Verwendung im Haushalt. Das tatsächliche Ergebnis hängt von den Umgebungsbedingungen und der Nutzung ab. Dieses Produkt bietet keine Behandlung von Gesundheitsproblemen und garantiert nicht, dass das von diesem Produkt gefilterte Wasser frei von Verunreinigungen wie mikrobiologischen Partikeln ist, die die Gesundheit der Benutzer beeinträchtigen.

*UVnano ist eine Zusammensetzung aus den Wörtern UV (Ultraviolett) und Nanometer (Längeneinheit).

Frische auf höchstem Niveau

Premium-Technologie für deine Küche

Mit präziser Kühlung bleiben Geschmack und Qualität erhalten.

Ernte von Salat auf dem Feld. Im unteren Teil des Bildes ist ein frischer Salat in einem runden Teller zu sehen.

Halte deine Lebensmittel bis zu 7 Tagen frisch**

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen auf ±0,5 ℃***.

Es ist ein Diagramm vor frischem Gemüse zu sehen.

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Durch die DoorCooling+®-Lüftungsöffnung an der Vorderseite des Innenraums bleiben Getränke kühler und Lebensmittel frischer.

Im Inneren des gefüllten Kühlschranks sind unten, auf beiden Seiten und im Ganzen blaue Pfeile angebracht.

Geruchsfreie, natürliche Frische

Bei dem Pure N Fresh wird ein Kohlefiltersystem verwendet, um das Innere deines Kühlschranks geruchsfrei, sauber und frisch zu halten.

Pure N Fresh und ein grauer Pfeil sind hervorgehoben, was bedeutet, dass der Gestank in Pure N Fresh eingesaugt wird.

*Die Abbildung des Produkts dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

**Auf Grundlage von UL-Testergebnissen unter Verwendung der internen Testmethode von LG, bei der die Zeit gemessen wurde, die benötigt wurde, um die 5-prozentige Gewichtsreduzierungsrate von Pak Choi auf dem Regal des Frischlebensmittelfachs des LGE LinearCooling®-Modells zu erreichen. Nur anwendbare Modelle. Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren.

***Grundlage sind die UL-Testergebnisse unter Verwendung der internen LG-Testmethode, bei der die durchschnittliche Temperaturschwankung von Spitze zu Spitze im Frischhaltefach bei der werkseitigen Temperatureinstellung ohne Last gemessen wurde. Nur anwendbare Modelle. Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren. 

 

LG ThinQ® App

Dein Kühlschrank, immer in Reichweite

Steuere Funktionen und erhalte Updates direkt auf dein Smartphone.

Es ist ein Kühlschrank und ein Smartphone zu sehen.

Verknüpfe deinen Kühlschrank mit dem Smartphone

Mit der LG ThinQ®-App kannst du den Kühlschrank intelligent überwachen und die Eigenschaft „Schnellgefrieren“ mit nur einem Tastendruck aktivieren.

Frau mit einem Einkaufskorb, die auf ihr Handy schaut. Links eine Vorderansicht des Kühlschranks.

Steuere deinen Kühlschrank ganz einfach von überall aus

Hast du vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Grund zur Sorge. Du wirst von der LG ThinQ®-App über eine Benachrichtigung auf Ihrem Telefon informiert. 

Links eine Frau, die auf ihr Smartphone schaut. Rechts eine offen gelassene Kühlschranktür.

*Die Funktionen von ThinQ sind abhängig von Produkt und Land. Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Händler vor Ort oder an LG bezüglich der Verfügbarkeit von Serviceleistungen.

AI Fresh

Frische, die mitdenkt

AI Fresh analysiert deine Nutzungsmuster über einen Zeitraum von 3 Wochen und passt die Kühlleistung intelligent an. Zwei Stunden vor der Hauptnutzungszeit wird die Kühlung automatisch verstärkt, damit deine Lebensmittel die optimale Temperatur behalten und länger frisch bleiben.

AI Saving Mode

Intelligente Energieeinsparung

AI Saving Mode erkennt Phasen geringer Nutzung und reduziert in diesen Zeiträumen die Kompressoraktivität. So senkst du den Energieverbrauch, ohne auf Frische oder Leistung zu verzichten – für mehr Nachhaltigkeit und Komfort im Alltag.

Smart Ice Plus

Mehr Eis, wenn du es brauchst

Der Smart Ice Plus-Algorithmus erkennt deinen Eisverbrauch und reagiert darauf. Für Haushalte mit hohem Bedarf wird die Eisproduktion automatisch beschleunigt – damit dir nie die Eiswürfel ausgehen.

Schneller kühlen, Energie sparen

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® sorgt für eine effiziente und schnelle Aufrechterhaltung der idealen Temperaturen und bietet eine 10-Jahres-Garantie auf Kompressorteile.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

**Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers: LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)
0800 45 444 45" 

Funktionelles Design mit Premium-Touch

Ablage im Inneren des Kühlschranks und ein niedriger Lebensmittelbehälter, rechts ein variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum.

Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

Im Inneren des Kühlschranks ist ein schlanker Eisbereiter in Blau hervorgehoben und der Kühlschrank ist voll mit Zutaten

Slim SpacePlus-Eissystem

Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallapplikationen auf Schubladen und Ablagefächern im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallapplikationen auf Schubladen und Ablagefächern

Nahaufnahme der Rückwand aus Metall im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metal Fresh Metallrückwand

FAQ

Q.

Was sind die Vorteile eines InstaView®-Kühlschranks?

A.

Dank der genialen InstaView®-Technologie von LG musst du die Tür deines LG Kühlschranks nicht mehr öffnen, um den Inhalt zu sehen. Klopfe einfach zweimal auf die getönte Glasscheibe und sie leuchtet auf, damit du den Inhalt überprüfen kannst. Warum? Das verhindert den Verlust von Kaltluft, hält die Temperatur im Kühlschrank stabil, spart Energie und hält Ihre Lebensmittel länger frisch.

Damit kannst du auf einfache und energiesparende Weise überprüfen, was sich in deinem LG Kühlschrank befindet, ohne die Tür zu öffnen.

Q.

Was ist LG LINEARCooling®?

A.

Bei LINEARCooling® handelt es sich um eine Technologie, mit der die Kühlschranktemperatur durch sorgfältige Anpassung der Kaltluftzufuhr innerhalb von ±0,5℃ konstant gehalten wird. So wird der Feuchtigkeitsverlust von Lebensmitteln verhindert und sie bleiben länger frisch.

Q.

Was ist LG DoorCooling+®?

A.

Bei DoorCooling+® handelt es sich um eine Technologie, bei der die in der Tür gelagerten Lebensmittel durch die Lüftungsschlitze an der Vorderseite des Kühlschranks mit kräftiger Kaltluft versorgt werden. Mit dieser Technologie bleibt alles, was du in der Kühlschranktür aufbewahren, kühl und frisch.

Q.

Was benötige ich um ein Kühlgerät mit Festwasseranschluss anzuschließen? 

A.

Weitere Informationen erhältst du über den unten stehenden Link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung meines Kühlgeräts? 

A.

Verwende das Bedienfeld an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks, um die Temperatur deines Geräts einzustellen oder anzupassen. Mit der LG ThinQ®-App kannst du bei unterstützten Modellen die Temperatureinstellung aus der Ferne über dein Smartphone ändern. 

Q.

Was solltest du beim Kauf eines Kühlgeräts beachten?

A.

LG bietet eine breite Palette eleganter, energieeffizienter Kühl-/Gefrierschränke mit zahlreichen intelligenten Eigenschaften. Von geräumigen Side-by-Sides und praktischen Multi-Door-Modellen über InstaView Door-in-Door®-Technologie bis hin zu Kühl-/Gefrierkombinationen und SLIM-Modellen bietet LG den perfekten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank für jeden Haushalt. Wenn du eine Küche komplett neu planst, ist es einfach dein Traumgerät zu integrieren. Wenn du allerdings eine vorhandene Lücke zu füllen hast, kann es sein, dass die Wahl vom Platz beeinflusst wird. Wenn du dich für einen Kühlgerät entschieden hast, der am besten zu deinem Lebensstil passt, solltest du auf die Kapazität, innovative Kühltechnologien, die Ihre Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, praktische Eigenschaften wie Total No Frost, einen automatisch reinigenden UVnano® Wasser- und Eisspender, klappbare Ablageflächen und das FRESHBalancer®-Schubladensystem achten. Vergiss nicht die Energieeffizienz und die Produktgarantie.

Q.

Wie groß muss mein Kühlgerät sein?

A.

Das hängt zwar von deinem Lebensstil ab, aber als Faustregel gilt: Die LG Kühl-/Gefrierkombination (Fassungsvermögen: 340–384 Liter) ist normalerweise ausreichend für einen kleinen Haushalt mit 1–2 Personen; die SLIM Multi-Door-Modelle (506–508 Liter) eignen sich für eine Familie mit 3–4 Personen; für eine größere Familie empfehlen wir die geräumigen LG Multi-Door- oder Side-by-Side Modelle (Fassungsvermögen 625–705 Liter). Multi-Door-Modelle bieten extra breiten Raum für die Aufbewahrung von Gegenständen wie Töpfe oder Geschirr. Wir bei LG möchten, dass jeder Kunde das für ihn am besten geeignete Kühlgerät erhält. Deshalb bieten wir innerhalb jeder Serie eine Auswahl an Größen an. 

Q.

Was ist der Unterschied zwischen einem Kühlschrank mit und ohne Wasseranschluss?

A.

LG bietet dir die ultimative Freiheit bei der Wahl deines Kühlgeräts und bietet Modelle mit und ohne Wasseranschluss an. Der Kühlschrank wird direkt an die Wasserleitung angeschlossen, um den Eis- und Wasserspender zu versorgen. Ein Kühlschrank ohne Festwasseranschluss verfügt über einen eingebauten, nachfüllbaren Wassertank, der mit dem in der Tür integrierten Wasserspender verbunden ist. Fülle den Tank einfach immer wieder auf und genieße den Luxus von gekühltem Wasser oder Eis aus dem Spender.

Zusammenfassung

Abmessungen

gmg960mmsdgmg960mmsd

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Multi-Door

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    638

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    246

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    364

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    13

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    158

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    914 x 1.792 x 729

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    148

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    684

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    729

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.753

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.792

  • Verpackungsabmessung (B x H x T, mm)

    972 x 1.881 x 770

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Wasserversorgung

    Festwasseranschluss

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Slim Spaceplus)

  • LG Craft Ice

    Ja

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    Metall mit Vinylbeschichtung

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Black Steel

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Ja

  • Grifftyp

    Nein

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    359

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    40

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    6

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben u. seitlich

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    4

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

  • Pure N Fresh

    Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096429150

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    Nein

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    6 transparente

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    6

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

