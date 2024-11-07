Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Multi-Door Kühlschrank mit InstaView® (E, 637L, 179,2 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GMG961EVKE
GMG961EVKE-EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Multi-Door Kühlschrank mit InstaView® (E, 637L, 179,2 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GMG961EVKE

GMG961EVKE-EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GMG961EVKE

Multi-Door Kühlschrank mit InstaView® (E, 637L, 179,2 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GMG961EVKE

Front View

 InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen und hineinsehen

Klopfe zweimal und sieh dank der neuesten Generation des InstaView Door-in-Door® 23 % mehr von dem, was sich im Inneren befindet.

*Verglichen mit herkömmlichem Side-by-Side-Kühlschränken von LG mit InstaView® (GSX971NEAE).

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5 % für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling® -Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Die Vorderansicht eines schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschranks mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Der Inhalt des Kühlschranks kann durch die InstaView-Tür eingesehen werden. Von der DoorCooling-Funktion ausgehend strahlen blaue Lichtstrahlen über den Inhalt.

DoorCooling+®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling+® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur des Wasserbehälters im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® soll beim Öffnen der Tür stoppen.

UVnano®

Reinige deine Spenderdüse jeden Tag

Reduziere automatisch 99,99% der Bakterien aus der Wasserdüse mithilfe von UV-Licht*.

*Die Wirksamkeit von UVnano (Funktionsname: Selbstpflege) wurde durch Labortests des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung von internen Testmethoden zur Messung der Reduktion von E. coli, S. aureus und P. aeruginosa in destillierten Wasserproben nach 10-minütiger Exposition gegenüber der UV-LED des Produkts pro Stunde bewertet, nach insgesamt 24 Stunden bei normalem Haushaltsgebrauch. Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen und Verwendung variieren. Das Produkt dient nicht der Behandlung von Krankheiten und kann diese auch nicht heilen. Außerdem besteht keinerlei Garantie, dass das vom Produkt gefilterte Wasser frei von Verunreinigungen wie mikrobiologischen Partikeln ist, welche die Gesundheit der Benutzer beeinträchtigen können.
*UVnano ist eine Verbindung der Wörter UV (ultraviolett) und Nanometer (Längeneinheit).

Die unteren Schubladen des Kühlschranks sind mit bunten Frischwaren gefüllt. Ein eingefügtes Bild vergrößert die Steuerung, mit der die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit ausgewählt werden kann, um Obst und Gemüse frisch zu halten.

FRESHBalancer®

Steigere die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorge für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.

Seitenansicht einer Küche mit eingebautem schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschrank.

Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

UltraSleek Door wertet sofort die Optik jeder Küche auf.

Ein Video beginnt mit der Frontansicht des Kühlschranks bei weit geöffneten Türen. Der Innenbereich ist mit neonfarbenen Linien umrandet, und Pfeile beginnen, die Linien nach außen zu drücken, um anzuzeigen, dass jetzt mehr Platz im Inneren herrscht. Das Neonquadrat um die Innenräume blinkt, um den Unterschied zwischen dem größeren Platz und dem ehemals geringeren Platz zu verdeutlichen, der jetzt von einer gepunkteten weißen Linie umrandet ist.
Große Kapazität

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren

Genießen Sie viel Platz zum Aufbewahren all Ihrer Speisen und Getränke, was Ihre Küche schön ordentlich aussehen lässt.

Moderne Eleganz in jedem Detail

Die silbernen Akzente und die Wand aus Metall verleihen dem Design auch von innen eine Premium-Anmutung.

Die Frontansicht des glänzenden Metal Fresh Panels mit dem „Metal Fresh“-Logo.

Metal Fresh®

Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallverkleidung im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallic-Dekor

Eine abgeschrägte Ansicht der Oberseite des Kühlschranks zeigt die sanfte LED-Beleuchtung.

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

LG ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sag deinem Kühlschrank genau, was du brauchst, wenn du es brauchst. Sag „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass deine Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an dein Smartphone, um dich zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht deinen Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App kannst du den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Smart Fresh Air

Smart Fresh Air optimiert die Leistung des Kühlschranks durch die Analyse der Nutzungsmuster über einen Zeitraum von 3 Wochen. Dabei wird 2 Stunden vor dem Höchstverbrauch eine verstärkte Kühlung aktiviert, um die optimale Temperatur und Frische deiner gelagerten Lebensmittel zu erhalten.

Economic Care+

Mit Economic Care+ werden auf der Grundlage deines Nutzungsverhaltens über einen Zeitraum von 3 Wochen Zeiträume mit reduzierter Kühlschranknutzung ermittelt. Im Sparmodus werden die Bewegungen des Kompressors verlangsamt, um den Energieverbrauch zu senken.

Smart Ice Plus

Mit dem Smart Ice Plus-Algorithmus wird deine verbrauchte Eismenge ermittelt und bei größerem Eisbedarf schnell mehr Eis geliefert.

Das Logo „10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Converter“ befindet sich neben dem „Inverter Linear“-Logo.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Multi-Door

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    637

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    246

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    363

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    13

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    156

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    914 x 1.792 x 733

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    146

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    684

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    733

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.753

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.792

  • Verpackungsabmessung (LxBxH, mm)

    972 x 1.881 x 770

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Wasserversorgung

    Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Slim Spaceplus)

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    Metall mit Vinylbeschichtung

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Black Steel

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Ja

  • Grifftyp

    Nein

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    354

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    40

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    6

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben u. seitlich

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    4

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Nein

  • Klappbares Regal

    Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

  • Pure N Fresh

    Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096030974

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    Nein

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    6 transparente

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    6

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

