Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (B, 623L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSLB91EVAB
GSLB91EVAB.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (B, 623L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSLB91EVAB

GSLB91EVAB.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (B, 623L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSLB91EVAB

GSLB91EVAB
Hauptmerkmale

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender: Genießen Sie immer verfügbare Erfrischungen
  • 4,3 Liter Wassertank: kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig
  • UVnano® Technologie: deutlich weniger Bakterien an den Wasserspender-Ausgängen
  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
  • Total No Frost: Gleichbleibende Kühlleistung und nie wieder Abtauen durch 0% Frostbildung
  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie*

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Das lieben wir an LG Kühl-/Gefrierschränken

Auf der rechten Seite des Kühlschranks befinden sich 3 Symbole: Fleisch, Fisch und Gemüse.

FRESH Converter®

Frischeeinstellungen für Lebensmittel

Das ThinQ®-Smartphone im Bildschirm mit 3 Symbolen.

ThinQ®

Smart-Control für ein smarteres Leben

Produktabbildung mit Smart Inverter Compressor®-Logo und „10 Jahre Garantie“-Logo.

Smart Inverter®

Effiziente Leistung, zuverlässige Haltbarkeit

Hygienepflege

Tschüss Bakterien

UVnano® sorgt für tägliche Frische deiner Wasserdosierer-Düse und beseitigt automatisch 99,99 % der Bakterien aus der Wasserdüse mit UV-Licht.

Frische

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

Genieße frische Lebensmittel dank der Temperaturregelung und Kühltechnologie von LG, die deine Lebensmittel länger frisch halten.

Der obere Teil des Bildes zeigt die Ernte von Salat auf dem Feld. Im unteren Teil des Bildes ist ein frischer Salat in einem runden Teller zu sehen. Das Gemüse in diesen beiden Bildern ist auf natürliche Art und Weise miteinander verbunden, als ob es sich um ein einziges Bild handeln würde.

FRESH Converter®

Die Temperatur steuern, Lebensmittel frisch halten

Fresh Converter® hilft dir bei der Auswahl der optimalen Temperatureinstellungen für verschiedene Lebensmittel. Bewahre köstliche Aromen länger mit Temperaturen, die sorgfältig auf Fleisch, Fisch und Gemüse abgestimmt sind.

LG ThinQ®

Intelligentes Leben beginnt mit LG ThinQ®

Mit Wi-Fi-fähigen Geräten kannst du deinen Kühlschrank mit deinem Smartphone steuern und überwachen.

Es ist ein Kühlschrank und ein Mobiltelefon zu sehen.

*Die LG ThinQ-Funktionen können je nach Produkt und Land variieren. Wende dich an deinen Händler vor Ort oder an die LG-Website deines Landes bezüglich der Verfügbarkeit von Serviceleistungen.

b-d1

Dein Kühlschrank ist jetzt schlauer

Smart Learner lernt dein Verhalten, um die Kühlung zu optimieren. Diese Technologie kühlt deinen Kühlschrank zwei Stunden vor den Zeiten hoher Beanspruchung ab.

Auf der linken Seite ist der Kühlschrank geöffnet und das Paar steht in der Nähe des Kühlschranks. Auf der rechten Seite mit dem Energiesparsymbol scheint die Zeit am Abend zu sein.

Verknüpfe deinen Kühlschrank mit deinem Smartphone

Mit der LG ThinQ®-App kannst du dich ganz einfach mit deinem Kühlschrank verbinden. Aktiviere „Express Freeze“ mit nur einem Tastendruck.

Das Bild rechts zeigt eine Frau, die in einem Lebensmittelladen steht und auf ihr Handy schaut. Das Bild auf der linken Seite zeigt die Vorderansicht des Kühlschranks. In der Mitte der Abbildungen ist ein Symbol zu sehen, das die Verbindung zwischen dem Telefon und dem Kühlschrank anzeigt.

Warnungen bei offener Tür

Du bist dir nicht sicher, ob du die Kühlschranktür offen gelassen hast? Keine Sorge! Du wirst von der LG ThinQ® App über eine Direktnachricht auf deinem Telefon informiert.

Auf der linken Seite kommt die Frau nach Hause und prüft mit dem Smartphone den Zustand des Kühlschranks. In der Mitte ist ein Smartphone-Bildschirm zu sehen. Auf der rechten Seite ist der Kühlschrank geöffnet und der kühlende Wind kommt aus der Tür.

Eine Seitenansicht des Kühlschranks, um das elegante Design des Handgriffs hervorzuheben.

Handgriff

Für Schönheit und Modernität verpackt

Die Frontansicht des glänzenden Metal Fresh Panels mit dem „Metal Fresh“-Logo.

Metal Fresh

Hochwertige, kühle Metallrückwand

Diagonale Ansicht eines Regals mit Metallverkleidung im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallic-Dekor

Elegantes, luxuriöses Metallic-Finish

Smart Inverter Compressor®

Langlebig und energiesparend

Die Art von Effizienz, die du dir vorgestellt hast – der intelligente LG Smart Inverter Compressor® prüft den Kühlbedarf des Innenraums deines Kühlschranks und passt seine Geschwindigkeit entsprechend an, so dass nur so viel Energie wie nötig verbraucht wird. Nicht mehr und nicht weniger.

Der Kühlschrank ist in der Küchenwand installiert und es gibt eine Grafik, welche die Reduzierung des Energieverbrauchs durch den Smart Inverter Compressor zeigt.

*Basierend auf den KTL-Testergebnissen zum Vergleich des KS C ISO 15502 Energieverbrauchs zwischen den LGE Modellen R-B601GM (LG konventioneller Hubkolbenverdichter) und R-B602GCWP (Smart Inverter Compressor). Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlichen Nutzungsbedingungen variieren.

Energieeffizient und langlebig

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor® bringt Energieeffizienz auf ein neues Niveau, damit Sie noch mehr sparen und das Gerät 10 Jahre lang sorgenfrei nutzen können.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

FAQ

F1. Was benötige ich für den Einbau eines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks? 

Weitere Informationen erhältst du über den unten stehenden Link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A 

F2. Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung an meinem LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank? 

Verwend das Bedienfeld an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks, um die Temperatur deines Kühl- oder Gefrierschranks einzustellen oder anzupassen. Mit der LG ThinQ® App kannst du bei unterstützten Modellen die Temperatureinstellung aus der Ferne über dein Smartphone ändern. 

F3. Was solltest du beim Kauf eines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks beachten?

LG bietet eine breite Palette eleganter, energieeffizienter Kühl-/Gefrierschränke mit zahlreichen intelligenten Eigenschaften. Von geräumigen American Style und praktischen Multi-Door-Modellen über InstaView® Door-in-Door® Technologie bis hin zu Combi und Slim-Modellen bietet LG den perfekten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank für jeden Haushalt. Wenn du eine Küche komplett neu planst, ist es einfach, dein Traumgerät zu integrieren. Wenn du allerdings eine vorhandene Lücke zu füllen hast, kann es sein, dass deine Wahl vom Platz diktiert wird. Wenn du dich für einen Kühl-/Gefrierschrank entschieden hast, der am besten zu deinem Lebensstil passt, solltest du auf den Stauraum, innovative Kühltechnologien, die deine Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, praktische Eigenschaften wie Total No Frost, einen automatisch reinigenden UVnano Wasser- und Eisspender, klappbare Ablagen und das FRESHBalancer®-Schubladensystem achten. Vergesse nicht die Energieeffizienz und die Produktgarantie. 

F4. Wie groß muss mein Kühl-/Gefrierschrank sein?

Das hängt zwar von deinem Lebensstil ab, aber als Faustregel gilt: Der LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank (Fassungsvermögen: 340–384 l) ist normalerweise ausreichend für einen kleinen Haushalt mit 1–2 Personen; die Slim Multi-Door-Modelle (506–508 l) eignen sich für eine Familie mit 3–4 Personen; für eine größere Familie empfehlen wir die geräumigen LG Multi-Door- oder American Style-Modelle (Fassungsvermögen 625–705 l). Multi-Door-Modelle bieten extra breiten Raum für die Aufbewahrung von Gegenständen wie Einschüben oder Platten. Wir bei LG möchten, dass jeder Kunde den für ihn am besten geeigneten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank erhält. Deshalb bieten wir innerhalb jeder Serie eine Auswahl an Größen an.

F5. Was ist der Unterschied zwischen einem Kühlschrank mit und ohne Wasseranschluss?

LG bietet dir die ultimative Freiheit bei der Wahl der Position deines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks und bietet Modelle mit und ohne Wasseranschluss an. Der Kühlschrank wird direkt an die Wasserversorgung angeschlossen, um den Eis- und Wasserdosierer zu versorgen. Ein Kühlschrank ohne Wasseranschluss verfügt über einen eingebauten, nachfüllbaren Wassertank, der mit dem an der Tür montierten Wasserdosierer verbunden ist. Fülle den Tank einfach immer wieder auf und genieße den Luxus von gekühltem Wasser aus dem Hahn.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

GSLB91EVAB.AEVQEUT

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    B

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    623

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    190

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    404

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    14

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    160

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 731

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    150

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    620

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    731

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.750

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.790

  • Verpackungsabmessung (B x H x T, mm)

    972 x 1.891 x 770

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Wasserspender

    Nein

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    Metall mit Vinylbeschichtung

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Black Steel

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    F/R Metall

  • Grifftyp

    Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    175

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    32

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Ja

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096574652

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 (transparent)

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

