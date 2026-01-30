About Cookies on This Site

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (EEK E, 638L, 179 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & Festwasseranschluss | GSLC40EPPE

GSLC40EPPE.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GSLC40EPPE.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (EEK E, 638L, 179 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & Festwasseranschluss | GSLC40EPPE

GSLC40EPPE
Front view
Front both door open with food
Front both door open without food
Front one door open with food
Front one door open without food
drawer
filter
Handle
Detailed view
Left perspective
Right perspective
Left side view
Right side view
Side view
Back view
Front view
Front both door open with food
Front both door open without food
Front one door open with food
Front one door open without food
drawer
filter
Handle
Detailed view
Left perspective
Right perspective
Left side view
Right side view
Side view
Back view

Hauptmerkmale

  • Festwasseranschluss & Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender
  • DoorCooling+®: viel schneller und gleichmäßiger Kühlen
  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
  • Total No Frost: Gleichbleibende Kühlleistung und nie wieder Abtauen durch 0% Frostbildung
  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Was macht die LG Kühlgeräte so besonders?

Das integrierte Griffdesign sorgt für eine moderne, nahtlose Optik und passt perfekt in deine Küche.

Integriertes Griffdesign

Elegant für dein Zuhause gestaltet

Zwei separate Kartuschen mit austauschbaren Wasserfiltern und einem praktischen Wasserspender.

Frisches, gefiltertes Wasser und Eiswürfel

Jederzeit verfügbar und griffbereit

Smart Inverter Compressor®*

Smart Inverter Compressor®*

Effiziente Leistung, zuverlässige Haltbarkeit

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor®(ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Integriertes Griffdesign

Eleganz für deine Küche

Die Griffe sind direkt in die Tür eingelassen – für eine moderne, nahtlose Optik. Einfach zu greifen und perfekt für ein stilvolles Zuhause.

Eleganz für deine Küche

*Das Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Festwasseranschluss

Frisches, gefiltertes Wasser - jederzeit verfügbar

Der einfache Filterzugang macht sauberes Wasser für alle in deinem Zuhause zugänglich. Tausche den Filter, wann immer du möchtest, und genieße jeden Tag Wasser mit großartigem Geschmack.

Die zwei separaten Kartuschen lassen sich problemlos austauschen – so kannst du auf der rechten Seite jederzeit frisches Wasser genießen.

*Getestet und zertifiziert von NSF International gemäß NSF/ANSI Standard 42, 53, 401 zur Reduzierung von 25 potenziell schädlichen Substanzen, einschließlich Blei und Asbest. LG® Filter bieten dir und deiner Familie bequem gefiltertes Wasser. Für beste Ergebnisse ersetze deinen LG® Filter alle 6 Monate (oder nach 200 Gallonen).

Frische

Hält deine Lebensmittel länger frisch

Mit LGs präziser Temperaturregelung und innovativer Kühltechnologie bleiben deine Lebensmittel länger knackig und aromatisch.

Hält deine Lebensmittel länger frisch

Frische bis zu 7 Tage bewahren

LinearCooling® sorgt für konstante Temperatur – nur ±0,5 °C Schwankung“

Frische bis zu 7 Tage bewahren

Coolness aus jedem Winkel: frischer, schneller, kälter

Das Multi-Air-Flow-System sorgt für optimale Kühlleistung, indem es die Lebensmittel aus verschiedenen Richtungen mit kalter Luft umströmt. So bleiben sie länger frisch und angenehm kühl.

Coolness aus jedem Winkel: frischer, schneller, kälter

*Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG Verfahrens zur Messung der maximalen Temperaturfluktuation im Kühlfach folgender LGE Kühlgeräte: Kühl-/Gefrierkombination (GBB72NSDFN, Fluktuation ±0,5°C), Multi-Door (GF-L570PL, Fluktuation ±0,5°C), Side-by-Side (J811NS35, Fluktuation ±0,5°C), Top Freezer (B607S, Fluktuation ±0,5°C und B606S, Fluktuation ±1,0°C). Ohne Inhalt, mit normaler Temperatureinstellung. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

 

*Das Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Smarte Organisation

Flexible Frische

Organisiere deine Lebensmittel flexibel und bewahre ihre Frische, indem du sie in getrennten Schubladen bei optimaler Temperatur aufbewahrst.

Smart Inverter Compressor®*

Langlebig und energiesparend

Der intelligente LG Smart Inverter Compressor® passt seine Geschwindigkeit den Kühlanforderungen an und nutzt nur die Energie, die wirklich nötig ist.

Langlebig und energiesparend

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor®(ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

*Basierend auf KTL-Testergebnissen: Vergleich des Energieverbrauchs gemäß KS C ISO 15502 zwischen LGE-Modellen R-B601GM (LG konventioneller Hubkolbenkompressor) und R-B602GCWP (Smart Inverter Compressor®). Ergebnisse können je nach Nutzungsbedingungen variieren.

 

Energieeffizient & langlebig

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor® bringt Energieeffizienz auf ein neues Level – für geringeren Verbrauch und 10 Jahre sorgenfreie Nutzung.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

GSLC40EPPE

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    638

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    192

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    417

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    14

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    115

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    105

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    620

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    735

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.750

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.790

  • Verpackungsabmessung (B x H x T, mm)

    972 x 1.891 x 770

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

  • UVnano®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Wasserspender

    Nein

  • Wasserversorgung

    Festwasseranschluss

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Frontfarbe

    Metallic Black

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Weiß (Innen)

  • Grifftyp

    Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    347

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    36

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Nein

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096031377

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 (transparent)

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Bewertungen

Hier finden Sie weiterführende Informationen wie Bewertungen von unserem datenschutzkonform eingebundenen Drittanbieter Bazaarvoice überprüft werden

