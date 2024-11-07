Side-by-Side mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | Interner Wassertank 4,3L | Prime Silver | GSLC40PYPE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
InstaView®
zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!
Durch zweimaliges leichtes Klopfen wird die elegante und ikonische InstaView® Glasscheibe beleuchtet. Das erlaubt einen Blick in das Kühlschrankinnere – ganz ohne Türöffnung. Es entsteht kein Kälte- und Energieverlust und Temperaturschwankungen werden minimiert. Das Kühlgut bleibt so länger frisch.