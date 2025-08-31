Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (B, 623L, 179 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSLE91MBAB
GSLE91MBAB
Hauptmerkmale

  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie
  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender: Genießen Sie immer verfügbare Erfrischungen
  • 4,3 Liter Wassertank: kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig
  • UVnano® Technologie: deutlich weniger Bakterien an den Wasserspender-Ausgängen
  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
  • Total No Frost: Gleichbleibende Kühlleistung und nie wieder Abtauen durch 0% Frostbildung

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Das lieben wir an LG Kühl-/Gefrierschränken

Logo der Energie-B-Effizienz.

Energieeffizienz

Die erste Energie-B-Effizienz des Marktes

Geöffneter LG Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit drei Lebensmittelsymbolen vorn.

FRESHConverter®

Frischeeinstellungen für Lebensmittel

Ein Mobiltelefon mit LG ThinQ-Funktion mit drei Symbolen.

LG ThinQ®

Smart-Control für ein smarteres Leben

Smart Inverter Compressor-Logo.

Smart Inverter®

Effiziente Leistung, zuverlässige Haltbarkeit

LG Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Energieeffizienzgrad-B-Logo an der Seite.

Energieeffizienz

Revolutionäre Energieeffizienzklasse B

*LG GSLE91EVAB ist das erste Energiemodell der Klasse B in der Kategorie Kühl-/Gefrierschrank im American Style mit Eis- und Wasserdosierer, basierend auf der Gfk-Marktumfrage in der EU Stand August 2024.

Hygienepflege

Tschüss Bakterien

UVnano® sorgt für tägliche Frische deiner Wasserdosierer-Düse und beseitigt automatisch 99,99 %* der Bakterien aus der Wasserdüse mit UV-Licht.

zeigt, wie die LG-uvnano Funktion funktioniert.

 *Das UVnano (Funktionsname: Selbstpflege) wurde durch Labortests des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung interner Testmethoden zur Messung der Reduktion von E. coli, S. aureus und P. aeruginosa in destillierten Wasserproben bewertet, nachdem es stündlich 10 Minuten lang der UV-LED des Produkts ausgesetzt wurde, nach insgesamt 24 Stunden bei normaler Verwendung im Haushalt. Das tatsächliche Ergebnis hängt von den Umgebungsbedingungen und der Nutzung ab. Dieses Produkt bietet keine Behandlung von Gesundheitsproblemen und garantiert nicht, dass das von diesem Produkt gefilterte Wasser frei von Verunreinigungen wie mikrobiologischen Partikeln ist, die die Gesundheit der Benutzer beeinträchtigen.

 *UVnano ist eine Zusammensetzung aus den Wörtern UV (Ultraviolett) und Nanometer (Längeneinheit).

Frische

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

Genieße frische Lebensmittel dank der Temperaturregelung und Kühltechnologie von LG, die deine Lebensmittel länger frisch halten.

Eine Person, die eine Schüssel mit frisch gepflücktem Gemüse hält.
FRESHConverter®

Die Temperatur steuern, Lebensmittel frisch halten

Fresh Converter® hilft dir bei der Auswahl der optimalen Temperatureinstellungen für verschiedene Lebensmittel. Bewahre köstliche Aromen länger mit Temperaturen, die sorgfältig auf Fleisch, Fisch und Gemüse abgestimmt sind.

Zeigt die Funktion des LG-Fresh Converters.

LG ThinQ®

Intelligentes Leben beginnt mit LG ThinQ®

Mit Wi-Fi-fähigen Geräten kannst du deinen Kühlschrank mit deinem Smartphone steuern und überwachen.

LG Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit LG ThinQ App auf der rechten Seite.

Dein Kühlschrank ist jetzt schlauer

Smart Learner lernt dein Verhalten, um die Kühlung zu optimieren. Diese Technologie kühlt deinen Kühlschrank zwei Stunden vor den Zeiten hoher Beanspruchung ab.

Zwei Personen stehen vor einem weit geöffneten LG Side-by-Side Kühlschrank.

Verbinde deinen Kühlschrank mit deinem Smartphone

Mit der LG ThinQ™-App kannst du dich ganz einfach mit deinem Kühlschrank verbinden. Aktiviere „Express Freeze“ mit nur einem Tastendruck.

Frau, die ihr Handy benutzt, um sich von außen mit der LG ThinQ App mit ihrem LG Side-by-Side Kühlschrank zu verbinden.

Warnungen bei offener Tür

Du bist dir nicht sicher, ob du die Kühlschranktür offen gelassen hast? Keine Sorge!

Du wirst von der LG ThinQ™ App über eine Direktnachricht auf deinem Telefon informiert.

Frau wurde benachrichtigt, dass der Kühlschrank geöffnet ist, als sie gerade ihr Haus verlassen hat.

 

 

*„LG SmartThinQ“ heißt jetzt „LG ThinQ®“.

*Die Funktionen von ThinQ® sind abhängig von Produkt und Land. Welche Services für dich verfügbar sind, kannst du von deinem LG Vertriebspartner vor Ort oder unmittelbar von LG erfahren.

Detailansicht des Handgriffs des LG Side-by-Side Kühlschranks.

Handgriff

Hergestellt für Schönheit und Modernität

Die Sicht auf die Metal Fresh-Funktion, die sich im Inneren des LG Side-by-Side Kühlschranks befindet.

Metal Fresh®

Hochwertige, kühle Metallrückwand

Die Detailansicht der Metalldekoration, die sich in der Innenseite des LG Kühlschranks befindet.

Metallic-Dekor

Elegante, luxuriöse Metallic-Ausführung

Das Bild der Smart Inverter Compressor 10 Jahre-Garantie.

Smart Inverter Compressor®

Energieeffizient und langlebig

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor® bringt Energieeffizienz auf ein neues Niveau, damit du noch mehr sparen und das Gerät 10 Jahre lang sorgenfrei nutzen kannst.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

*Die Bilder und Videos zu Produkten dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

FAQ

Q.

Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung an meinem LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank?

A.

Die Temperatur im Kühlschrank und die Temperatur im Gefrierschrank kannst du anhand des Bedienfelds an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks einstellen bzw. anpassen. Bei Modellen, von denen die LG ThinQ®-App unterstützt wird, kannst du anhand deines Smartphones die Temperatureinstellung auch aus der Ferne ändern. 

Q.

Was solltest du beim Kauf eines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks beachten?

A.

Bei LG findest du eine breite Palette eleganter, energiesparsamer Kühl-/Gefrierschränke mit zahlreichen intelligenten Eigenschaften. Von geräumigen American Style und praktischen Multi-Door-Modellen über InstaView® Door-in-Door® Technologie bis hin zu Combi und Slim-Modellen: bei LG findest du den perfekten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank für deinen Haushalt. Beim Planen einer komplett neuen Küche ist es kein Problem, dein Traumgerät zu integrieren. Musst du das Gerät jedoch in eine bereits vorhandene Lücke einpassen, kann es sein, dass deine Entscheidung vom verfügbaren Platz diktiert wird. Wenn du dich für einen Kühl-/Gefrierschrank entschieden hast, der am besten zu deinem Lebensstil passt, solltest du auf den Stauraum, innovative Kühltechnologien, die deine Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, praktische Eigenschaften wie Total No Frost, einen automatisch reinigenden UVnano Wasser- und Eisspender, klappbare Ablagen und das FRESHConverter®-Schubladensystem achten. Vergesse nicht, auf Energieeffizienz und Produktgarantie zu achten. 

Q.

Wie groß muss mein Kühl-/Gefrierschrank sein?

A.

Das ist zwar von deinem Lebensstil abhängig, als Faustregel gilt jedoch: Der LG Combi Kühl-/Gefrierschrank (Fassungsvermögen: 340–384 l) ist normalerweise ausreichend für einen kleinen Haushalt mit 1–2 Personen und die Slim Multi-Door-Modelle (506–508 l) eignen sich für eine Familie mit 3–4 Personen. Für eine größere Familie empfehlen wir die geräumigen LG Multi-Door- oder American Style-Modelle (Fassungsvermögen 625–705 l). Multi-Door-Modelle bieten extra breiten Raum für die Aufbewahrung von Gegenständen wie größere Tabletts und größere Servierplatten. Wir bei LG möchten, dass jeder Kunde den für ihn am besten geeigneten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank erhält. Deshalb bieten wir innerhalb jeder Serie eine Auswahl an Größen an.

Q.

Was ist der Unterschied zwischen einem Kühlschrank mit und ohne Wasseranschluss?

A.

Bei LG hast du die ultimative Freiheit bei der Wahl des Aufstellorts deines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks und du findest Modelle mit und Modelle ohne Wasseranschluss. Zur Versorgung des Eis- und Wasserdosierers wird der Kühlschrank direkt an eine Wasserleitung angeschlossen. Ein Kühlschrank ohne Wasseranschluss verfügt über einen eingebauten, nachfüllbaren Wassertank, der mit dem an der Tür montierten Wasserdosierer verbunden ist. Fülle den Tank einfach immer wieder auf und genieße den Luxus von gekühltem Wasser aus dem Wasserhahn.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

GSLE91MBAB-dimension
Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)
623
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
913 x 1.790 x 731
LG Craft Ice
Nein
Ice Maker (automatisch)
Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    B

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    623

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    190

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    404

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    14

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    160

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 731

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    150

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    620

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    731

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.750

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.790

  • Verpackungsabmessung (B x H x T, mm)

    972 x 1.891 x 770

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Wasserspender

    Nein

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    Metall mit Vinylbeschichtung

  • Frontfarbe

    Metal Sorbet

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    F/R Metall

  • Grifftyp

    Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    175

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    32

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Ja

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096391815

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 (transparent)

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

