5.1 Soundbar DS60T mit 440 Watt

DS60T

5.1 Soundbar DS60T mit 440 Watt

Frontansicht der LG Soundbar DS60T, Subwoofer und hintere Lautsprecher

LG Soundbar vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund, der von einem Scheinwerfer angestrahlt wird.

Macht deinen
LG TV komplett

Runde dein LG TV-Erlebnis mit einer Soundbar ab, die Design und Klangleistung des Fernsehers perfekt ergänzt.

Umgib dich mit authentischem Kinosound

Die LG-Fernbedienung zeigt auf einen LG TV mit einer LG Soundbar darunter. Auf dem Bildschirm des LG TVs wird das Menü der WOW-Oberfläche angezeigt. LG Soundbar, LG TV, hintere Lautsprecher und Subwoofer stehen in einem Wohnzimmer und zeigen ein Bild auf dem Bildschirm, während eine Musikaufführung gespielt wird. Drei Zweige weißer, aus Tröpfchen bestehender Schallwellen ragen aus der Soundbar und ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten. LG Soundbar mit drei verschiedenen Fernsehern darüber. Einer zeigt einen Film, einer ein Konzert und der andere eine Nachrichtensendung. Unter der Soundbar befinden sich drei Symbole für jedes Genre.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

LG Soundbars ergänzen das
LG TV-Erlebnis

WOW Interface

Effizienz auf Knopfdruck

Greife auf die WOW-Oberfläche des LG TV zu, um die Soundbar zu steuern, z. B. über Modi oder Profile.

Die LG-Fernbedienung zeigt auf einen LG TV mit einer LG Soundbar darunter. Auf dem Bildschirm des LG TVs wird das Menü der WOW-Oberfläche angezeigt.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

***Mit der WOW Interface kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/87/86/85/80, NANO 82/81, UHD UT80/UT81/UT73. Kompatibilität mit FHD 63 hängt vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab.

****Bitte beachte, dass Services zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar sind. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

*****WOW Interface kann je nach Soundbar-Modell variieren.

5.1-Kanal-Surround-Sound

Faszinierender Rundum-Sound

Macht dein Heimkino-Setup komplett: 5.1-Kanal-Surround-Sound mit 440 Watt. 

LG Soundbar, LG TV und Subwoofer stehen in einem Wohnzimmer und zeigen ein Bild auf dem Bildschirm, während eine Musikaufführung gespielt wird. Drei Zweige weißer, aus Tröpfchen bestehender Schallwellen ragen aus der Soundbar und ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Hintere Lautsprecher und die Wireless Connectivity Box vor einer LG Soundbar mit blauen Kurven, die die Konnektivität zwischen der Box und der Soundbar verdeutlichen. Ein schwarz-weißes Konnektivitätssymbol befindet sich über der Wireless Connectivity Box. Die Box wird dann ausgeblendet und die blauen Kurven zur Darstellung der Konnektivität springen zwischen dem linken hinteren Lautsprecher und der Soundbar hin und her. Das schwarz-weiße Konnektivitätssymbol befindet sich jetzt über dem hinteren Lautsprecher.

2-Kanal-Rücklautsprecher

Flexible Rücklautsprecher

Platziere die Rücklautsprecher ganz flexibel in deinem Wohnzimmer. Dank Drahtlosempfänger musst du dir dabei um nervigen Kabelsalat keine Gedanken machen.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Die Rücklautsprecher sind mit Kabeln verbunden.

Ein Sound nach deinem Geschmack

AI Sound Pro

Optimiert Sound genre-gerecht

Egal ob Blockbuster, Arthouse-Film oder Nachrichtensendungen – AI Sound Pro erkennt, was du dir gerade ansiehst, und passt den Sound genre-gerecht an.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Ein bisschen besser für die Umwelt

Recyceltes Innenleben

Innenteile aus recyceltem Kunststoff

Für die LG Soundbars werden Teile aus recyceltem Kunststoff verwendet. Wir versuchen zunehmend, bei der Produktion unserer Soundbars einen umweltbewussteren Ansatz zu verfolgen.

Es gibt eine Frontalperspektive der Soundbar von hinten und eine Abbildung des Metallrahmens der Soundbar von vorne. Ein schräger Blick auf die Rückseite des Metallrahmens der Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „Recycelter Kunststoff“ an der Kante des Rahmens.

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Zellstoffverpackung

Verpackung aus recyceltem Zellstoff

Die LG Soundbar wurde von SGS als umweltfreundliches Produkt zertifiziert, da die interne Verpackung von EPS-Schaum (Styropor) und Plastiktüten auf recycelten Zellstoff umgestellt wurde – eine umweltfreundliche Alternative, die das Produkt dennoch schützt.

Die LG Soundbar-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen. Energy Star-Logo SGS Eco Product-Logo

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Alle Spezifikationen

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Music

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Game

    Ja

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ja

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja

  • Sport

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Optisch

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ja

HDMI KOMPATIBEL

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

BEDIENUNG

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Ja

  • WOW Interface

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • Soundbar

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

GEWICHT

  • Soundbar

    2,5 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    9,8 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Optisches Kabel

    Ja

  • Wandhalterung

    Ja

  • Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

BARCODE-INFORMATION

  • EAN

    8806091926906

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Direkt kaufen

Frontansicht der LG Soundbar DS60T, Subwoofer und hintere Lautsprecher

DS60T

5.1 Soundbar DS60T mit 440 Watt