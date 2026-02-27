About Cookies on This Site

9.1.5-Kanal LG Home Theater Soundbar DS9ATR mit Surround-Sound und Rücklautsprechern

9.1.5-Kanal LG Home Theater Soundbar DS9ATR mit Surround-Sound und Rücklautsprechern

DS95AR
Frontansicht der Soundbar, Subwoofer und hintere Lautsprecher
45-Grad-Schrägansicht von Soundbar, Subwoofer und hinteren Lautsprechern
Frontansicht der Soundbar
Draufansicht der Soundbar
Schräge Nahaufnahme der Soundbar von oben
Schräge Nahaufnahme der Seite der Soundbar
Rückansicht der Soundbar
Schrägansicht des Subwoofers
Rückansicht des Subwoofers
Schrägansicht der hinteren Lautsprecher
Rückansicht der hinteren Lautsprecher

Hauptmerkmale

  • 3-Upfiring Speaker in Soundbar inkl. 2-Upfiring Speaker in Rücklautsprechern
  • WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface & WOWCAST für das perfekte Zusammenspiel mit LG TVs
  • Dolby Atmos & DTS:X verbessern das Hörerlebnis durch zusätzliche Dimensionalität
  • High Resolution Audio sorgt für einen präziseren Klang
  • AI Room Calibration & AI Sound Pro passen den Sound an Umgebung und Genre an
  • Empfohlene TV Größe ≥ 65"
Mehr
Die LG Soundbar steht vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund und zeigt ihr Design von oben bis in die Ecken. Weiße Tröpfchen projizieren aus der Mitte und den Enden der Soundbar wie ein Wasserfall und stellen den aufsteigenden Klang dar.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Die erste Wahl für einen LG OLED

Macht dein Heimkino-Setup komplett: Die LG Soundbar, die Design und Klangleistung deines Fernsehers perfekt ergänzt.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Umgib dich mit gewaltigem Kinosound

LG TV und LG Soundbar in einem schwarzen Raum bei der Wiedergabe einer Musikaufführung. Von der Soundbar kommen weiße Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, nach oben und nach vorne, während der Subwoofer von unten einen Klangeffekt erzeugt. LG TV und LG Soundbar in einem Wohnzimmer bei der Wiedergabe einer Orchesteraufführung. Von der Soundbar gehen weiße Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, nach oben und nach vorne und projizieren vom Fernseher, während der Subwoofer von unten einen Klangeffekt erzeugt. LG TV, LG Soundbar, hintere Lautsprecher und ein Subwoofer befinden sich in einem Wohnzimmer. Über dem Raum wird ein Raster eingeblendet, das wie ein Scan des Raums wirkt. Weiße Klangwellen aus Tröpfchen zeigen das harmonische Zusammenspiel der hinteren Lautsprecher und der Soundbar.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Was bedeutet Audio-Panorama? Finde es heraus.

Center-Upfiring-Speaker

In dieser Klangwelt stehst du im Mittelpunkt

Mit dem Center-Up-Firing-Speaker kommt der Sound direkt aus der Mitte deines TVs – für ein absolut intensives und unmittelbares Sounderlebnis.

LG TV und LG Soundbar in einem schwarzen Raum bei der Wiedergabe einer Musikaufführung. Weiße Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, schießen von der Soundbar nach oben und nach vorne. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten.

LG TV und LG Soundbar in einem schwarzen Raum bei der Wiedergabe einer Musikaufführung. Weiße Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, schießen von der Soundbar nach oben und nach vorne. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten.

*Obiges wird durch eine Untersuchung der eigenen Standards bestätigt.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Eine virtuelle Ebene erzeugt realistischen Sound

Sound satt: Mit Triple Level Spatial Sound wird eine virtuelle Ebene geschaffen, die eine Klangkuppel um dich herum erzeugt.

LG TV und LG Soundbar befinden sich in einer großen Stadtwohnung. Drei rote Bänder erscheinen nacheinander und stellen virtuelle Ebenen dar, die sich zu einer ganzen Klangkuppel zusammenfügen.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound ist in den Modi Cinema und AI Sound Pro verfügbar.

**Die mittlere Ebene wird über den Lautsprecherkanal der Soundbar erzeugt. Der Klang der vorderen und oberen Lautsprecher wird zu einem Klangfeld synthetisiert. Falls keine Rücklautsprecher vorhanden sind, fällt das hintere Feld weg.

***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

9.1.5-Kanal-Surround-Sound

Faszinierender Rundum-Sound

Macht dein Heimkino-Setup komplett: 9.1.5-Kanal-Surround-Sound mit 810 Watt, Subwoofer und Upfiring-Rücklautsprecher. Dolby Atmos und DTS:X sorgen zusätzlich für völlige Immersion.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, hintere Lautsprecher und ein Subwoofer befinden sich in einem Wohnzimmer in einem Wolkenkratzer und spielen eine Musikaufführung. Weiße, aus Tröpfchen bestehende Klangwellen werden von der Soundbar und den hinteren Lautsprechern projiziert und um das Sofa und den Wohnraum geschlungen. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten. Dolby Atmos-Logo DTS X-Logo

*Dolby und Dolby Vision sind eingetragene Handelsmarken der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Das Doppel-D-Symbol ist eine Handelsmarke der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Hintere 2-Kanal-Lautsprecher

Hintere Lautsprecher für kabellose Freiheit

Du musst nur das Netzkabel anschließen, um die hinteren Lautsprecher zu installieren. Die hinteren Lautsprecher werden drahtlos mit der Haupt-Soundbar verbunden.

*Bildschirmdarstellungen simuliert.

LG Soundbars ergänzen LG TVs einfach perfekt

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

****Mit der WOW Interface kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/87/86/85/80, NANO 82/81, UHD UT80/UT81/UT73. Kompatibilität mit FHD 63 hängt vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab.

*****Mit WOW Orchestra kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/87/86/85/80. Kompatible Fernsehgeräte hängen vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab. Unterstützung für QNED82/81 ist auf die Modelle 2022 und 2023 beschränkt.

*****Bitte beachte, dass Services zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar sind. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

******WOW Interface kann je nach Soundbar-Modell variieren.

Intelligenter Sound kennt deinen Geschmack

AI Room Calibration Pro

Unverzerrter Sound – einfach überall

Die Soundbar scannt deinen Raum und identifiziert sowohl deinen Standort als auch den der Rücklautsprecher. Unabhängig von ihrer Platzierung stellt sie sich auf Lautstärkeunterschiede und Verzögerungszeit ein. So erzeugt sie auf intelligente Weise in jeder Umgebung kristallklaren Klang ohne Verzerrungen.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, ein Subwoofer und hintere Lautsprecher stehen in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Der Hintergrund wird gedimmt und ein Raster wird über das Bild des LG TVs gelegt, wie ein Scan des Raums. Eine gepunktete Linie geht von einem der hinteren Lautsprecher aus, um die lineare Anordnung der beiden hinteren Lautsprecher zu zeigen. Weiße Klangkugeln fügen sich zu Wellen zusammen und füllen den Raum mit Klang.

*AI Room Calibration Pro ist eine Technologie, die den Klang mittels Algorithmen automatisch an die Umgebung anpasst, in der die Soundbar aufgestellt ist, um die Klangleistung zu verbessern.

**Unterstützt sowohl die mitgelieferten (6-Kanal) als auch die optionalen (2-Kanal) hinteren Lautsprecher. Dabei besteht kein Unterschied in der Kalibrierung je nach Anzahl der Kanäle (die mitgelieferten und die optionalen Lautsprecher kalibrieren die gleiche Pegeldifferenz und Verzögerung).

***Funktioniert mit dem 23er Algorithmus, wenn Rücklautsprecher nicht angeschlossen sind.

****Beim Einrichten der Rücklautsprecher kann AI Room Calibration Pro über die App der LG Soundbar ausgeführt werden.

*****Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

******Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Gewaltiges Audioerlebnis auf allen Kanälen

Erlebe ausdrucksstarke Klangwunder

Die LG Soundbar wandelt einfache 2-Kanal-Audiosignale in Mehrkanal-Audiosignale um und sorgt so für einen tiefen Klang,

der deinen Raum durchdringt.

LG TV, LG Soundbar und ein Subwoofer stehen in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Die LG Soundbar strahlt Schallwellen aus weißen Tröpfchen aus, die den Raum füllen, und ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten. Gemeinsam erzeugen sie einen Kuppeleffekt im Raum.

*Der intelligente Upmixing-Algorithmus wendet den Klang für jeden Kanal in den Modi AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Klare Stimme Pro, Game und Sport an.

**Das Mehrkanal-Audioerlebnis funktioniert über einen intelligenten Upmixing-Algorithmus. Dieser Algorithmus funktioniert nicht im Standardmodus oder im Musikmodus. Bass-Blast nutzt nicht den intelligenten Upmixing-Algorithmus, sondern kopiert 2-Kanal-Informationen und gibt sie auf allen Kanälen aus. 

***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

AI Sound Pro

Optimiert Sound genre-gerecht

Egal ob Blockbuster, Arthouse-Film oder Nachrichtensendungen – AI Sound Pro erkennt, was du dir gerade ansiehst, und passt den Sound genre-gerecht an.

LG Soundbar zeigt drei verschiedene Fernseher. Der unmittelbar obere spielt zunächst ein Musikkonzert mit einer singenden Frau. Der Fernseher, auf dem eine Nachrichtensendung gezeigt wird, bewegt sich in die Mitte und beginnt mit der Wiedergabe. Dann fährt der Fernseher, der eine Actionszene mit einer eine Treppe hochlaufenden Frau zeigt, in die Mitte und beginnt zu spielen. Zwischen dem Fernseher und der Soundbar ist eine Klangwelle, die bei jedem Wechsel des Fernsehbildschirms die Farbe wechselt und so dem Genre entspricht.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Harmoniert mit deinen Lieblingsinhalten

 


So macht Gaming Spaß

Sound ist mit jedem Bild synchronisiert

Gib Anschlüsse an deinem Fernseher frei, und schließe deine Konsolen an die LG Soundbar an, ohne dass die Grafikleistung beeinträchtigt wird. VRR/ALLM-Unterstützung sorgt für ruckelfreies Gaming ohne nennenswerte Verzögerungen.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

LG Soundbar und LG TV erscheinen zusammen. Auf dem Bildschirm wird ein Autorennspiel gezeigt.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Fernseher, Soundbar und Konsole benötigen alle VRR/ALLM-Unterstützung.

***VRR-Pass-Through ist auf 60-Hz-Inhalte beschränkt.

****Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich. 

*****HDCP 2.3 unterstützt Inhalte mit 4K-Auflösung. Die Unterstützung von 120 Hz hängt vom jeweiligen Gerät ab und reicht bis zu YCbCr4:2:0 für 4K.

HD-Streaming

Streaming in atemberaubendem HD

Streame Inhalte von deinen Lieblingsplattformen ohne Komprimierung durch verlustfreie HD-Unterstützung. Für Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect und Chromecast. 

*Inhalt und Verfügbarkeit der App hängen von Land und Region ab.

**Separate Abonnements für OTT-Dienste erforderlich.

***Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

Kompatibilität

Verwende die Plattform deiner Wahl

LG Soundbars bieten jetzt Kompatibilität mit weiteren KI-Diensten. Du kannst die LG Soundbar ganz einfach über die Plattform deiner Wahl steuern.

*Einige Eigenschaften erfordern ein Abonnement oder ein Konto eines Drittanbieters.

**Google ist eine Handelsmarke von Google LLC und der Google Assistant ist in bestimmten Sprachen und Ländern nicht verfügbar.

***Amazon, Alexa und alle damit verbundenen Marken sind Handelsmarken von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.

****Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple AirPlay 2 sind Handelsmarken von Apple Inc, eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern. 

*****Bitte beachten Sie, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

Ein bisschen besser für die Umwelt

Recyceltes Innenleben

Innenteile aus recyceltem Kunststoff

Für die LG Soundbars werden Teile aus recyceltem Kunststoff verwendet. Wir versuchen zunehmend, bei der Produktion unserer Soundbars einen umweltbewussteren Ansatz zu verfolgen.

Es gibt eine Frontalperspektive der Soundbar von hinten und eine Abbildung des Metallrahmens der Soundbar von vorne. Ein schräger Blick auf die Rückseite des Metallrahmens der Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „Recycelter Kunststoff“ an der Kante des Rahmens.

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Recyceltes Gewand

Jersey-Bezug aus Plastikflaschen

Sämtliche LG Soundbars werden mit Bedacht entworfen. Es wird sorgfältig darauf geachtet, dass ein hoher Prozentsatz an wiederverwerteten Materialien verwendet wird – so wie der Polyster-Bezug aus recycelten Plastikflaschen (Global Recycled Standard).

Ein Piktogramm zeigt Kunststoffflaschen mit dem Wort „Kunststoffflaschen“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf ein Recycling-Symbol mit der Aufschrift „Wiedergeboren als Polyester-Jersey“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf den linken Teil einer LG Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „LG Soundbar mit recyceltem Stoff“ darunter.

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Zellstoffverpackung

Verpackung aus recyceltem Zellstoff

Die LG Soundbar wurde von SGS als umweltfreundliches Produkt zertifiziert, da die interne Verpackung von EPS-Schaum (Styropor) und Plastiktüten auf recycelten Zellstoff umgestellt wurde – eine umweltfreundliche Alternative, die das Produkt dennoch schützt.

Eine Illustration zeigt ein grünes Recycling-Symbol über einem Fragment unseres blauen und grünen Planeten mit Bäumen auf dem Land. Ein Bild der LG Soundbar-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen. Energy Star-Logo SGS Eco Product-Logo

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

