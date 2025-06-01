Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar S20A

LG Soundbar S20A

S20A
Hauptmerkmale

  • 2.0 Soundbar mit 50 Watt
  • WOW Interface bietet maximalen Komfort
  • Lautstärke, Verbindungsstatus oder Klangmodus lassen sich direkt über den TV steuern
  • Optimaler Sound dank AI Sound Pro
  • LG Sound Sync via Bluetooth
Mehr

Eine LG Soundbar S20A ist auf eine hölzerne TV-Console platziert, unter einem Fernsehgerät und zwischen den Beinen des Fernsehtischs. Das Fernsehbild zeigt rotes Auto mit Rauch.

LG Soundbar S20A

Beeindruckender Klang in kompakter Form

Diese kleine, kompakte Soundbar wird dich überraschen: Dein Raum wird von einem klaren, ausgewogenen Klang erfüllt, der dich den Moment eintachen lässt.

*Zu Demonstrationszwecken auf einem 48-Zoll-Fernseher gezeigt.

**Das Aussehen von Produkten bei Verwendung ist möglicherweise von den konkreten Gegebenheiten und weiteren Faktoren abhängig.

Ausgewogener Klang dank der integrierten Subwoofer AI Sound Pro LG AI optimiert den Klang auf das konkrete Genre MUSIK | SPRACHE | CINEMA WOW Interface Integrierte Steuerung deiner Soundbar am LG TV Modi | Lautstärke | Verbindungsstatus | Einstellungen

Integrierte Subwoofer in einem kompakten Design

Die mit Woofern ausgestattete Soundbar im kompakten Design erzeugt einen kraftvollen und beeindruckenden Klang. Weiterentwickeltes Akustik-Paket mit Doppel-Tweetern und Passiv-Radiatoren erzeugt einen klaren und ausgewogenen Klang. 

Es sind 2 S20A Soundbars zu sehen. Bei einer Soundbar ist das Innenleben wie Woofer und Tweeter ohne Gitter zu sehen, und eine weitere Soundbar zeigt die Rückseite. Rechts sind das DTS-Logo und das Dolby Digital Audio-Logo zu sehen.

AI Sound Pro

LG AI optimiert den Klang auf das konkrete Genre

LG AI analysiert das Klang-Genre des Inhalts und gibt den Klang anhand von drei optimierten Modi wieder. Stellt anhand des Ergebnisses der Analyse automatisch den optimalen Modus ein.

*Dieses Video dient lediglich zu Demonstrationszwecken.

WOW Interface

Integrierte Steuerung deiner Soundbar am LG TV

Unübertroffene Synergie in Kombination mit LG TV. Steuere Modi, Lautstärke, Verbindungen und weitere Einstellungen der Soundbar über die komfortable Benutzeroberfläche: das LG WOW Interface. Du kannst deine Soundbar-Einstellungen einfach auf dem Fernsehbildschirm checken und abstimmen.

Ein an der Wand befestigter Fernseher zeigt den Startbildschirm von LG WebOS. Unter dem Fernseher befindet sich eine SH5A auf dem Fernsehtisch. Links ist teilweise eine LG TV-Fernbedienung zu sehen und rechts 4 Symbole zu Eigenschaften des WOW Interfaces.

*Zu Demonstrationszwecken mithilfe einer LG TV-Fernbedienung gezeigt.

Kompakter, eleganter Look

Entdecke ein kompaktes, elegantes Design, das perfekt zu kleineren bis mittelgroßen Fernsehern passt.

Auf eine hölzerne Fernseh-Console platzierte Soundbar S20A. Über der Soundbar wird teilweise ein Fernseher mit der Konzertszene einer Band gezeigt.

*Zu Demonstrationszwecken auf einem 55-Zoll-Fernseher gezeigt.

LG ThinQ

Steuere deine Soundbar anhand der LG ThinQ-App auf dem Smartphone

Steuere deine Soundbar mithilfe deines Handys. Stelle eine Verbindung zur Soundbar her, stelle die Lautstärke ein und ändere den Klang-Modus anhand der ThinQ-App, ganz bequem. 

Weiterentwicklung im Sinne der Umwelt

LG fühlt sich zu mehr Umweltbewusstsein verpflichtet. Wir entwickeln unsere Herstellungsverfahren stets weiter, damit wir nachhaltige Materialien wie recycelte Kunststoffe verwenden können. Wir werden beständig neue Technologien für Nachhaltigkeit erforschen und einführen. Unsere Produkte stehen für unser Versprechen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

