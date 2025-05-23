Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
3.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar S80TY mit Dolby Atmos

3.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar S80TY mit Dolby Atmos

S80TY
Hauptmerkmale

  • 3-Upfiring Speaker in Soundbar
  • WOW Orchestra & WOW Interface für das perfekte Zusammenspiel mit LG TVs
  • Kompatibel mit Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Chromecast und Apple AirPlay2
  • AI Room Calibration & AI Sound Pro passen den Sound an Umgebung und Genre an
Mehr

LG Soundbar auf einer grauen Oberfläche vor einem beigen Hintergrund in schräger Vogelperspektive.

Ein noch besseres LG TV-Erlebnis mit einer erstklassigen Soundbar

Runde dein LG TV-Erlebnis mit einer Soundbar ab, die Design und die Klangleistung deines TVs perfekt ergänzt.

Umgib dich mit atemberaubenden Klangwelten

LG TV und LG Soundbar in einem schwarzen Raum bei der Wiedergabe einer Musikaufführung. Weiße Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, schießen von der Soundbar nach oben und nach vorne. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Erlebe ein realistisches Audiopanorama

Center Upfiring Speaker

Für einen intensiveren Klang

Der Center Upfiring Speaker gibt Klang in Richtung TV-Bildschirm aus - so entsteht eine engerer Dialog mit der visuellen Darstellung.  Audio wird noch eindrücklicher wiedergegeben.

'Titelkopie „ONE EXPERIENCE“ in einem grün-gelben Farbverlaufsmuster.

*Obiges wird durch eine Untersuchung der eigenen Standards bestätigt.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Titelkopie „ONE EXPERIENCE“ in einem grün-gelben Farbverlaufsmuster.

LG Soundbars machen dein LG TV-Erlebnis komplett

Dolby Atmos

Mit Dolby Atmos klingt der Film wie im Kino

Tauche ein in das perfekte Dolby-Erlebnis mit Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos von LG TV auf LG Soundbar.

"Ein Film läuft auf einem LG OLED TV und einer LG Soundbar in einer modernen Stadtwohnung in einer Schrägansicht von der Seite. Weiße Perlen, die Schallwellen darstellen, werden von der Soundbar und dem Fernseher nach oben und unten projiziert und erzeugen eine Kuppel aus Klang im Raum. Dolby Atmos-Logo DTS X-Logo"

*Dolby und Dolby Vision sind eingetragene Handelsmarken der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Das Doppel-D-Symbol ist eine Handelsmarke der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
Triple Level Spatial Sound

Eine virtuelle Ebene erzeugt lebensechten Klang

Triple Level Spatial Sound schafft eine virtuelle Ebene, die eine Klangkuppel mit einem satteren Klang um dich herum erzeugt.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound ist in den Modi Cinema und AI Sound Pro verfügbar.
**Die mittlere Ebene wird über den Lautsprecherkanal der Soundbar erzeugt. Der Klang der vorderen und oberen Lautsprecher wird zu einem Klangfeld synthetisiert. Falls kein hinterer Lautsprecher vorhanden ist, kann das hintere Feld nicht erstellt werden.
***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
****Dieses Video wurde mit einer S80TR erstellt. Zum Modell S80TY gehören keine hinteren Lautsprecher.
3.1.3-Kanal-Surround-Sound

Faszinierender Allround-Klang

Erwecke deinen LG TV zum Leben: mit 3 Upfiring Speakern des 3.1.3-Kanal-Surround-Sound-Systems (480 W), Subwoofer sowie Hochleistungssound von Dolby Atmos und DTS:X, die dich in die virtuelle Welt eintauchen lassen.

"LG TV, LG Soundbar, hintere Lautsprecher und ein Subwoofer stehen im Wohnzimmer eines Wolkenkratzers und geben eine Musikaufführung wieder. Weiße, aus Tröpfchen bestehende Klangwellen werden von der Soundbar und den hinteren Lautsprechern projiziert und um das Sofa und den Wohnraum geschlungen. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten. Dolby Atmos-Logo DTS X-Logo"

*Dolby und Dolby Vision sind eingetragene Handelsmarken der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Das Doppel-D-Symbol ist eine Handelsmarke der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

WOW Interface

Einfachheit auf Knopfdruck

Steuere die Soundbar über WOW Interface auf deinem LG TV. So kannst du z. B. Klangmodi und Profile ändern und auf andere praktische Eigenschaften zugreifen, selbst während du fernsiehst.

LG TV, LG Soundbar und ein Subwoofer befinden sich in einem Wohnzimmer und spielen eine Musikaufführung. Weiße Tröpfchen bilden Schallwellen, die von der Soundbar nach oben und vorne schießen und vom Fernseher projiziert werden. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten.

WOW Orchestra

Im Duett mit deinem LG TV

Der einzigartige Klang, die Reichweite und die Klangqualität deiner LG Soundbar und deines LG TVs bilden eine harmonische Einheit für ein fesselndes und eindrucksvolles Klangerlebnis.

Eine Nahaufnahme einer LG Soundbar unter einem LG TV. Ein Konnektivitätssymbol zwischen der LG Soundbar und einem LG TV zeigt den kabellosen Betrieb von WOWCAST an.

WOWCAST Ready

Ohne Kabelsalat fernsehen

Mit WOWCAST kannst du deine LG Soundbar kabellos mit deinem LG TV verbinden und du erhältst verlustfreies Mehrkanal-Audio.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt.
****Mit WOW Interface kompatible Fernseher: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/93/87/86/85/84/82/80, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Welche Fernseher kompatibel sind, ist vom Erscheinungsjahr abhängig.
****Mit WOW Orchestra kompatible Fernseher: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 Support begrenzt auf 2022, 2023 und 2025), NANO 90/80 (nur 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (nur 2025). Welche Fernseher kompatibel sind, ist vom Erscheinungsjahr abhängig.
*****Mit WOWCAST Ready kompatible Fernseher (oder Fernseher mit integriertem WOWCAST): OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2,QNED 99/9M/93/87/86/85/84/82/80 (Support für QNED 80 begrenzt auf 2022 und 2023). Welche Fernseher kompatibel sind, ist vom Erscheinungsjahr abhängig.
******Bitte beachte, dass zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs Services möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar sind. Möglicherweise ist ein Software-Update erforderlich. Für Updates (Fernseher und/oder Soundbar) sind eine Netzwerkverbindung und/oder eine App erforderlich.

Intelligenter Klang kennt deinen Geschmack

AI Room Calibration Pro

Im Einklang mit deiner Umgebung ohne Verzerrung

Die Soundbar scannt den Raum, um dich und die hinteren Lautsprecher zu finden, und passt unabhängig von der Aufstellung der Lautsprecher die Lautstärkeunterschiede und die Verzögerungszeiten an. Das erzeugt ein unvergleichliches Hörerlebnis von der Hinterseite des Raumes.

*AI Room Calibration Pro ist eine Technologie, die den Klang mittels Algorithmen automatisch an die Umgebung anpasst, in der die Soundbar aufgestellt ist, um die Klangleistung zu verbessern.   

**Unterstützt sowohl die mitgelieferten (6-Kanal) als auch die optionalen (2-Kanal) hinteren Lautsprecher. Dabei besteht kein Unterschied in der Kalibrierung je nach Anzahl der Kanäle (die mitgelieferten und die optionalen Lautsprecher kalibrieren die gleiche Pegeldifferenz und Verzögerung). 

***Funktioniert mit dem bewährten 23er-Algorithmus, wenn hintere Lautsprecher nicht angeschlossen sind.

****Beim Einrichten von hinteren Lautsprechern kann AI Room Calibration Pro über die App „LG ThinQ“ ausgeführt werden. 

*****Bitte beachte, dass zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs Services möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar sind. Möglicherweise ist ein Software-Update erforderlich. Für Updates sind eine Netzwerkverbindung und/oder eine App erforderlich.

******Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

*******Dieses Video wurde mit einer S80TR erstellt. Zum Modell S80TY gehören keine hinteren Lautsprecher.

Mehrkanal-Audio-Erlebnis

Erlebe gewaltige und ausdrucksstarke Klangwunder

Die LG Soundbar wandelt simples 2-Kanal-Audio in Mehrkanal-Audio um und sorgt so für einen tiefen Klang, der durch den Raum hallt.

Eine LG Soundbar, LG TV und ein Subwoofer stehen in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Die LG Soundbar sendet drei Verzweigungen von Schallwellen aus, die aus weißen Tröpfchen bestehen, die auf dem Boden schweben. Neben der Soundbar befindet sich ein Subwoofer, der einen Klangeffekt von unten erzeugt.
2 Kanäle
Eine LG Soundbar, LG TV und ein Subwoofer stehen in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Die LG Soundbar sendet drei Verzweigungen von Schallwellen aus, die aus weißen Tröpfchen bestehen, die auf dem Boden schweben. Weitere Schallwellen in Form von weißen Tröpfchen schießen von der Oberseite der Soundbar herauf. Neben der Soundbar befindet sich ein Subwoofer, der einen Klangeffekt von unten erzeugt. Soundbar und Subwoofer gemeinsam erzeugen einen Kuppeleffekt im Raum.
Mehrkanal
*In den Modi AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Klare Stimme Pro, Game und Sports bringt der intelligente Upmixing-Algorithmus den Klang auf die einzelnen Kanäle an.
**Das Mehrkanal-Audioerlebnis funktioniert über einen intelligenten Upmixing-Algorithmus. Dieser Algorithmus funktioniert nicht im Standardmodus oder im Musikmodus. Bass-Blast nutzt nicht den intelligenten Upmixing-Algorithmus, sondern kopiert einfach die 2-Kanal-Signale und gibt sie auf allen Kanälen aus.
***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

AI Sound Pro

Jede Stimmung und jedes Genre klingen richtig

AI Sound Pro unterteilt die verschiedenen Klänge in Effekte, Musik und Stimmen und wendet dann die idealen Einstellungen an, um ein optimales Klangerlebnis zu schaffen.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Harmoniert mit deinen Favoriten

Intensives Gaming

Mit jedem Bild synchronisierter Klang

Gebe Anschlüsse an deinem Fernseher frei und schließe Konsolen an deine LG Soundbar an, ganz ohne Beeinträchtigung der Grafikleistung. VRR/ALLM-Unterstützung sorgt für ruckelfreies Gaming mit kurzer Eingangsverzögerung.

LG Soundbar und LG TV erscheinen zusammen. Auf dem Bildschirm wird ein Autorennspiel gezeigt.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
**Gemäß den Vorgaben in Standard HDMI 2.1 unterstützt diese Soundbar eARC, VRR und ALLM.***TV, Soundbar und Quellgerät (z. B. Spielkonsole) müssen alle VRR / ALLM unterstützen.****VRR-Pass-Through unterstützt 120-Hz-Inhalte (4K YCbCr 4:2:0 / 1080p 120 Hz)*****Bitte beachte, dass zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs Services möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar sind. Möglicherweise ist ein Software-Update erforderlich. Für das Update (Fernseher und/oder Soundbar) ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.******HDCP 2.3 unterstützt Inhalte mit 4K-Auflösung. Die Unterstützung von 120 Hz ist vom konkreten Gerät abhängig und reicht bis zu YCbCr4:2:0 für 4K.
HD-Streaming

Streaming in atemberaubendem HD

Streame Inhalte von deinen Lieblingsplattformen ohne Komprimierung, dank verlustfreier HD-Unterstützung für Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect und Google Cast.
*Verfügbarkeit von Inhalten und App sind möglicherweise von Land und Region abhängig.
**Separate Abonnements für OTT-Dienste erforderlich.
***Bitte beachte, dass zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs Services möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar sind. Möglicherweise ist ein Software-Update erforderlich. Für das Update (Fernseher und/oder Soundbar) ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

Kompatibilität

Verwende die Plattform deiner Wahl

LG Soundbars bieten jetzt Kompatibilität mit weiteren KI-Diensten. Du kannst die LG Soundbar ganz einfach über die Plattform deiner Wahl steuern.
*Einige Eigenschaften erfordern ein Abonnement oder ein Konto bei einem Drittanbieter.
**Google ist eine Handelsmarke von Google LLC und der Google Assistant ist in bestimmten Sprachen und Ländern nicht verfügbar.
***Amazon, Alexa und alle damit verbundenen Marken sind Handelsmarken von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
****Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple AirPlay 2 sind Handelsmarken von Apple Inc, eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.
*****Bitte beachte, dass zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs Services möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar sind. Möglicherweise ist ein Software-Update erforderlich. Für das Update (Fernseher und/oder Soundbar) ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

Sauberer Klang für einen sauberen Planeten

Wir wollen dein Leben ein bisschen besser machen

LG fühlt sich verpflichtet, ein besseres Leben für alle zu schaffen. Wir entwickeln unsere Herstellungsverfahren stets weiter, damit wir nachhaltige Materialien wie recycelte Kunststoffe verwenden können. Wir werden beständig neue Technologien für Nachhaltigkeit erforschen und einführen. Unsere Produkte stehen für unser Versprechen.
Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

