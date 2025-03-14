Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am

STAGE301

xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am

()
  • Ein schillerndes und farbenfrohes Feuerwerk ist auf einem Fernsehbildschirm zu sehen. Das Logo einer Zertifizierung ist sichtbar, die Perfect Color Technology liefert Farbkonsistenzwerte von mehr als 99 % bei bis zu 500 Lux. Intertek-Zertifizierungen, die unabhängige Tests belegen, sind ebenfalls sichtbar.
  • Frontansicht
  • Front-Seitenansicht
  • Draufsicht von vorne
  • Close-up of all-in-one bag
  • side view
  • Laterale
  • Ansicht von hinten
  • Ansicht von oben
  • Ansicht von hinten, Nahaufnahme
  • Front view
  • Front view
  • USP-Karte: Bühnenreif
  • USP-Karte: Auswechselbare Batterie
Ein schillerndes und farbenfrohes Feuerwerk ist auf einem Fernsehbildschirm zu sehen. Das Logo einer Zertifizierung ist sichtbar, die Perfect Color Technology liefert Farbkonsistenzwerte von mehr als 99 % bei bis zu 500 Lux. Intertek-Zertifizierungen, die unabhängige Tests belegen, sind ebenfalls sichtbar.
Frontansicht
Front-Seitenansicht
Draufsicht von vorne
Close-up of all-in-one bag
side view
Laterale
Ansicht von hinten
Ansicht von oben
Ansicht von hinten, Nahaufnahme
Front view
Front view
USP-Karte: Bühnenreif
USP-Karte: Auswechselbare Batterie

Hauptmerkmale

  • LG xboom Signature Sound, zusammen entwickelt mit will.i.am
  • AI Sound und AI Room Calibration passen den Klang genre- und umgebungsgerecht an
  • AI Lighting stimmt die Beleuchtung des Speakers auf die Musik ab
  • 12 Stunden Akkulaufzeit, inklusive austauschbarem Ersatzakku
  • Bühnentaugliches, neuartiges Wedge-Design
  • Via Auracast lassen sich mehrere xboom Speaker miteinander verbinden
Mehr
will.i.am, con un atuendo negro y gafas de sol, está sosteniendo el xboom Stage 301 sobre su hombro.

xboom Signature Sound
– tuned by will.i.am

Entdecke den neuen xboom Stage 301, zusammen entwickelt mit will.i.am.

Erlebe Profi-Sound in einzigartigem Design.

will.i.am – LGs Experience Architect für xboom Stage 301

LG hat das Multitalent will.i.am beauftragt, xboom als Marke neu zu definieren, um dein Hörerlebnis

mit einem völlig neuen Sound und Stil zu bereichern.

 

Als neunfacher Grammy-Gewinner ist will.i.am zweifellos eine echte Ikone der Popkultur.

Alle Produkte der Reihe „xboom by will.i.am“ wurden von will.i.am professionell veredelt,

um einen ausgewogenen Klang mit einem wärmeren Ton zu liefern.

 

Dank seiner Musik- und Technologie-Expertise hat will.i.am den xboom Stage 301 mitentwickelt, sodass der

Speaker für einen immersiven und dynamischen Klang mit unglaublich lebendigen Beats sorgt.

Sound-UX: will.i.am gibt den Ton an

Erlebe die komplexe und außergewöhnliche Produkt-Sound-UX, die von will.i.am entwickelt wurde.

Jeder Sound, der die Bedienung des neuen xboom begleitet - das Ein- und Ausschalten, das Verbinden über Bluetooth und das Einstellen der Lautstärke - wurde von dem Künstler entwickelt. 

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Kräftiger, charakteristischer Klang aus den Tief- und Mitteltönern – made by Peerless

Bring die Party mit breitem Stereosound und kräftigem Bass zum Kochen. Der 6,5-Zoll-Tieftöner und die 2,5-Zoll-Mitteltöner von Peerless, einem renommierten dänischen Hersteller von High-End-Audiogeräten, liefern eine außergewöhnliche Klangqualität.

Bühnenreif – überall

Das Stage 301 Wedge-Design verleiht jedem Raum ein wenig Bühnen-Flair. Ob gekippt oder auf einem Ständer montiert – stelle den Stage 301 so auf, wie es zum Anlass passt.

A la izquierda, el xboom Stage 301 está en el suelo. En el centro, en su soporte. A la derecha, sobre una mesa.

*Der Ständer muss separat erworben werden.

xboom Stage 301 - Party zum Mitnehmen

Der praktische Griff macht deinen Speaker mobil: Nimm den xboom Stage 301 einfach überall hin mit.

Arriba, will.i.am sostiene el xboom Stage 301 sobre su hombro. Abajo, lo sostiene con una mano o está de pie junto a él.

AI Sound

AI perfektioniert den Sound für jedes Genre

Wähle je nach Geschmack manuell zwischen Rhythmus-, Melodie- oder stimmorientierten Modi oder lasse die AI den optimalen Modus für dich einstellen. Die AI analysiert die Audiodaten und passt den Klang an das jeweilige Genre an. 

will.i.am, con un atuendo blanco y una gorra blanca, está sosteniendo el xboom Stage 301 con ambos brazos frente a su cara.

AI Calibration

AI Calibration für raumfüllenden Klang

AI kalibriert den Ton auf der Grundlage der Größe und Form des Raums, in dem du dich befindest. Liefert vollen, unverzerrten Klang, egal ob in einem großen oder einem kleinen Raum.

AI Lighting – Beleuchtung passend zur Musik

Die Beleuchtung wird mit deiner Musik synchronisiert: AI analysiert verschiedene Genres und passt die Beleuchtung an deine Playlists an. Die Dual-Bar-Beleuchtung sorgt für leuchtende Farben und die richtige Stimmung auf deiner Party.

Karaoke und DJ-Mix-Sets für noch mehr Spaß

Entdecke die vielseitigen Karaoke-Funktionen und elektrisierenden DJ-Mix-Sets in der LG ThinQ-App. Mit den Drehreglern kannst du die Lautstärke von Mikrofonen und Instrumenten ganz einfach steuern.

A la izquierda, vista superior del xboom Stage 301 con perillas y botones. A la derecha, dos teléfonos muestran la app xboom.

Wechselbarer Akku, endlose Party

Mit 12 Stunden Spielzeit und einem Ersatzakku kannst du den ganzen Tag feiern. Tausche einfach, sobald nötig, den Akku aus, damit die Party weitergehen kann.

*Zusätzliche Batterien sind separat erhältlich.

*Batterie-Test Details

- Audioquelle: 12 Testtitel für US-amerikanische und europäische Musik auf Wiederholung

- Modus: Bluetooth-Wiedergabe

- Quellgerät: Samsung Galaxy A24, mit 20% Lautstärke, Clear Voice EQ eingeschaltet und ohne Beleuchtung

- Test-Typ: Interner Test 

IPX4 wasserbeständig

IPX4-zertifiziert, um ein paar Wasserspritzern standzuhalten. Genieße Musik bedenkenlos überall, ob am Pool oder am Strand.

Junto a una piscina al aire libre, con personas detrás, el xboom Stage 301 está frente al agua, con salpicaduras sobre él.

*IPX4 schützt mindestens 10 Minuten lang vor Spritzwasser aus allen Richtungen. 

En un círculo arcoíris, el xboom Grab, Bounce y Stage 301 están en orden horario. Junto al Stage 301, su botón Auracast.

Für noch mehr Stimmung: Verbinde mehrere Lautsprecher via Auracast™. 

Erstelle einen Party-Link, um Geräte zu koppeln und Inhalte über Auracast™ zu teilen. Sofortiger Zugriff durch einfaches Drücken einer einzigen Taste. Tauche ein in eindringlichen Klang, der durch den Anschluss verschiedener Lautsprecher verstärkt wird.

*Nur die Modelle Bounce, Grab und Stage 301, die im Jahr 2025 veröffentlicht wurden, können miteinander verbunden werden.

**Die Darstellung dient nur zur Veranschaulichung. Die tatsächliche Größe kann abweichen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINES

  • Anzahl der Kanäle

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Ausgangsleistung

    120 W

TREIBER

  • Midrange Unit

    2.5" x 2

  • Tieftöner

    6.5" x 1

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja(USB)

  • SBC

    Ja

EQUALIZER

  • AI Sound

    Ja

  • Bass Boost

    Ja

  • Custom (App)

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • AUX In 3.5mm

    Ja

BEDIENUNG

  • Multipoint

    Ja

  • IP-Schutzklasse (Spritzwasserschutz)

    IPX4

  • Akku Anzeige

    Ja

  • App (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Beleuchtung

    Ja

  • Party Link (Dual mode)

    Ja

  • Party Link (Multi mode)

    Ja

  • Software-Upgrade (FOTA)

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • Verpackung

    385 x 415 x 352 mm

  • Gerät

    312 x 311 x 282 mm

GEWICHT

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    8,2 kg

  • Gewicht

    6,5 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

  • Netzadapter

    Ja

BARCODE-INFORMATION

  • EAN

    8806096327487

AKKU

  • Akkuladezeit

    3

  • Akkulaufzeit (Stunden)

    12

ENERGIEVERBRAUCH

  • Im eingeschalteten Zustand

    50 W

  • Im Standby

    0.3 W

STROMVERSORGUNG

  • Netzteil

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

Empfehlungen für dich