Android-Smartphone mit Dual SIM Slot, 10,2 cm (4 Zoll) IPS-Display und 1,0-Ghz-Prozessor

Android-Smartphone mit Dual SIM Slot, 10,2 cm (4 Zoll) IPS-Display und 1,0-Ghz-Prozessor

E455 Optimus L5 II Dual

Android-Smartphone mit Dual SIM Slot, 10,2 cm (4 Zoll) IPS-Display und 1,0-Ghz-Prozessor

LG E455 Optimus L5 II Android-Smartphone
ALLGEMEIN

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Betriebssystem

Android Jelly Bean 4.1

DISPLAY

Technologie

TFT

Typ

TFT IPS Farbdisplay

Diagonale in cm

10,2 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

4,0 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Mio.

Auflösung

WVGA 800 x 480 Pixel

KAMERA

Megapixel

5 MP

Zoom

4 x digital

Auflösung

2.560 x 1.920 Pixel

Blitzlicht

LED

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

VGA mit max. 640 x 480 Pixel

Features

Sprachauslöser, Farbeffekte, Timer, LED Blitz, Bildmodus, Geotagging, Serienaufnahme, Panoramaaufnahme

PROZESSOR

Modell

Mediatek MT6575

Taktrate

1 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

1

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

GSM (2G), EDGE, UMTS (3G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

UMTS (900/2.100 MHz), HSDPA 7.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900MHz)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth-Version

3.0

Bluetooth Features

Headset Profile (HSP), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Object Push Profile (OPP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP)

GPS-Empfänger

Ja

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Kopf)

0,435 W/Kg

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

Safety Care Funktion, Polaris Office 4, LG Smartworld, QuickMemo Funktion

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Google Play Store, Gmail, Google Einstellungen, Google Suche, Google+, Google Hangouts, Google Messenger, Google Play Books, Google Maps, Google Play Games, Google Play Movies, Google Play Music und Google Now

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS

Synchronisation

Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, Exchange Active Sync, Google Dienste

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Aufgaben, Wetter Widget, Videos, Software Update, Browser, App Manager, Download Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

UKW-Radio

Ja

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Personalisierung

Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Hauptmenü, LG Homescreen, Bis zu 3 Hintergrundseiten

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Griechisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Ungarisch, Rumänisch, Türkisch, Russisch, Slowakisch, Tschechisch, Kroatisch, Polnisch, Slowenisch, Koreanisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Bulgarisch, Bosnisch, Katalanisch, Baskisch

Videoformate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4

Audioformate

MP3, 3GP, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, MIDI, WAV, I-Melody, 3GP2

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku

Kapazität

1.700 mAh

Stand-by-Zeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: bis zu 550 Std.; 3G: bis zu 550 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: bis zu 600 Min.; 3G: bis zu 540 Min.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

4 GB (davon circa 1,9 GB frei nutzbar)

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB

RAM

512 MB

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

117,5 x 62,2 x 9,2 mm

Gewicht

100 g

Farbe

Schwarz, Weiß

Bewertungen

