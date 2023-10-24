We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Android-Smartphone mit Dual SIM Slot, 10,2 cm (4 Zoll) IPS-Display und 1,0-Ghz-Prozessor
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Betriebssystem
-
Android Jelly Bean 4.1
-
Technologie
-
TFT
-
Typ
-
TFT IPS Farbdisplay
-
Diagonale in cm
-
10,2 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
4,0 Zoll
-
Farben
-
16,7 Mio.
-
Auflösung
-
WVGA 800 x 480 Pixel
-
Megapixel
-
5 MP
-
Zoom
-
4 x digital
-
Auflösung
-
2.560 x 1.920 Pixel
-
Blitzlicht
-
LED
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
VGA mit max. 640 x 480 Pixel
-
Features
-
Sprachauslöser, Farbeffekte, Timer, LED Blitz, Bildmodus, Geotagging, Serienaufnahme, Panoramaaufnahme
-
Modell
-
Mediatek MT6575
-
Taktrate
-
1 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
1
-
Mobilfunk
-
GSM (2G), EDGE, UMTS (3G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
-
UMTS (900/2.100 MHz), HSDPA 7.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900MHz)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth-Version
-
3.0
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Headset Profile (HSP), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Object Push Profile (OPP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
SAR-Wert (Kopf)
-
0,435 W/Kg
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
-
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
-
Software
-
Safety Care Funktion, Polaris Office 4, LG Smartworld, QuickMemo Funktion
-
Google Mobile Services
-
Youtube, Google Play Store, Gmail, Google Einstellungen, Google Suche, Google+, Google Hangouts, Google Messenger, Google Play Books, Google Maps, Google Play Games, Google Play Movies, Google Play Music und Google Now
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, SMS, MMS
-
Synchronisation
-
Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, Exchange Active Sync, Google Dienste
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Aufgaben, Wetter Widget, Videos, Software Update, Browser, App Manager, Download Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
UKW-Radio
-
Ja
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
Vibrationsalarm, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar
-
Personalisierung
-
Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Hauptmenü, LG Homescreen, Bis zu 3 Hintergrundseiten
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Griechisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Ungarisch, Rumänisch, Türkisch, Russisch, Slowakisch, Tschechisch, Kroatisch, Polnisch, Slowenisch, Koreanisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Bulgarisch, Bosnisch, Katalanisch, Baskisch
-
Videoformate
-
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, 3GP, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, MIDI, WAV, I-Melody, 3GP2
-
Art
-
Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku
-
Kapazität
-
1.700 mAh
-
Stand-by-Zeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: bis zu 550 Std.; 3G: bis zu 550 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: bis zu 600 Min.; 3G: bis zu 540 Min.
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
4 GB (davon circa 1,9 GB frei nutzbar)
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB
-
RAM
-
512 MB
-
Maße (L x B x H)
-
117,5 x 62,2 x 9,2 mm
-
Gewicht
-
100 g
-
Farbe
-
Schwarz, Weiß
